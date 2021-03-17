 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   I plead "Not guilty" because my video of the crime got over 1.6 million views on YouTube   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Crime, Misdemeanor, Criminal law, free stuff, Michael Hyssong, popular carnage channel, criminal charges, criminal counts  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hyssong is surprised to get the charges, given that he says that he's done illegal things on his channel for years without trouble "

mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
// Theory: All events subsequent to Nov 6, 2020 can be described, in one way or another, by a Gritty meme, a George Takei Tweet, or Bugs Bunny sawing Florida off from the U.S. mainland.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Plus an additional charge for a Pointless Red Circle™ around a redacted part of that document in the thumbnail.
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love stupid criminals. This one is a doozy.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
D'awww tab was too farking crowded?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This kid is dumb.

FTA:  Anyone surprised that there are two 'Blue Lives Matter' flags in his garage? He makes a point in some videos to support law enforcement, but he doesn't like it when he has to face the law for his own actions.

Well, that explains everything.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So does that mean he made enough money to pay the fines?
 
dywed88
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, sunny. His defense is "I broke the law a bunch of other times too"

Seems like an easy problem for a prosecutor to fix.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a complete f*ckmuppet. He would make me embarrassed to live in the same state as him.

/ if most of my neighbors hadn't beaten him to it
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 

Bslim: "Hyssong is surprised to get the charges, given that he says that he's done illegal things on his channel for years without trouble "


So let's scour his past videos for evidence of crimes and charge him with every single one.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: So does that mean he made enough money to pay the fines?


Yeah he should claim hes a corporation now so he cant go to jail and just be fined.
 
culebra
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also since I pay hundreds of thousands in taxes (lol) I am entitled to break the law just as I have been for many years, you see.

What a dumbass.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
According to the statute, he may face more than just fines.

(b)  Penalty.--
(1)  Except as provided in paragraph (2), any person violating any of the provisions of this section commits a summary offense of the second degree.
(2)  Any person who violates subsection (a)(1), (3), (7) or (8) commits a summary offense of the third degree.
(3)  Any person convicted of violations under paragraph (1) or (2) may, in addition to any penalty imposed, have his fishing license revoked for a period of one year.

how is that not "cruel and unusual?
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he didn't have the chutzpah to say charges should be dismissed because of pre-trial publicity.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Clearly, he learned a valuable lesson about the ratio of blue lives matter flags to crimes committed on film and posted to YouTube.
 
germ78
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone have the gif of the Simpsons bullies filming their crime spree?
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Bslim: "Hyssong is surprised to get the charges, given that he says that he's done illegal things on his channel for years without trouble "

So let's scour his past videos for evidence of crimes and charge him with every single one.


The article says the PFBC were able to go to the scene and find enough evidence of the crimes to charge him. So it seems they need more evidence than just a video of the crime.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
