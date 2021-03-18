 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   He thought he was an only child until a DNA test told him he had 30 siblings   (local21news.com) divider line
9
    More: News, siblings  
•       •       •

672 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
likwidflame
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Not Alabama
 
melfunction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All of the embryos you can fertilize will come back and take you to lunch. Great deal!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Orphan Black did it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think I've seen that video.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...30 half-brothers and sisters: all products of the same sperm donor

.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I live in Atlanta, so my closest sibling, she lives in Birmingham, and as soon as I got added to the group chat, she texted me immediately and was like, 'Hey, let's get lunch tomorrow,'" Torrey said. "And, like, the feeling of, like, hugging your sister for the first time, I mean, you can't put that into words. Like it was crazy," he said.

Wait, aren't we supposed to not be doing any of those things? I haven't eaten at a restaurant or hugged anybody but my wife for nearly a year now. Haven't even shaken a hand.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
30 half-siblings.  So only 15 siblings total.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ...30 half-brothers and sisters: all products of the same sperm donor

.
[Fark user image 299x169]


A friend of mine lost their eldest child because they smoked pot. The kid ended up being adopted by another family. the parents are still together, have two more kids. In a stable, loving relationship. The eldest kid though, calls my friend a "sperm donor" and neither of his genetic parents are his REAL parents. Because of pot.

And THAT'S what I think of when I hear "sperm donor." A mother, a father, two siblings. Cheated.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now he's in the fight of his life for supremacy as...

The Only Child.

/End zany voiceover


Starring Eddie Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Eddie Murphy and Danny Glover.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.