(WISTV)   I'm sure going to miss my chicken bone bong   (wistv.com)
    Strange, South Carolina Department of Corrections, South Carolina, SIM cards, large amount of contraband, COLUMBIA, WIS, shanks, cellphones  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't Chicken Bone Bong an album on the Fat Possum label?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chicken Bone Hashpipe is the name of my Weezer tribute band
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not a bong, it's a crack pipe

/A chicken bone would make a lousy bong
//Way too small
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: That's not a bong, it's a crack pipe

/A chicken bone would make a lousy bong
//Way too small


^This
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's not a bong.
Don't they have apples?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know what that dude's got now.

The Chicken Bone Blues
Youtube 2w1TE91y8zI
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is not what most people think of when they hear about sucking on a bone in prison.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Prison Guards: "Shanks a lot."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Prisoners have contraband. News at 11.
 
