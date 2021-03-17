 Skip to content
 
(The Intercept)   Qanon has also gotten a lot of people to attack and sabotage cell phone towers over 5g conspiracy theories   (theintercept.com) divider line
•       •       •

Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Do they know that most CEO offices are where 5G towers get their instructions?

Go get em guys!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Every time I read one of these headlines I want to vote for more education and mental health funding.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
As mentioned up thread, we definitely need better mental health support in this country. The conspiracy nutters don't need to agree with the White Supremacists' plan or ideology for their disruptions to be useful. At least we have finally started to realize that we have a white terrorist problem.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Luddites
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Luddites


Luddites were generally not anti-technology nutters.  Most were skilled craftsmen who were on the whole fine with technological innovation.  What they objected to was their jobs being taken over by mechanization.  And they mostly focused their ire on the weaving machines that were replacing them, not random machinery.  Unless some of these people are professional messengers, the comparison isn't really apt.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Every time I read one of these headlines I want to vote for more education and mental health funding.


...or we can get them off the planet by convincing them to go to space. You know, to a zero G zone.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Do they know that most CEO offices are where 5G towers get their instructions?

Go get em guys!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
target critical infrastructure and "incite fear,"

Better known as "terrorism."
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Do they know that most CEO offices are where 5G towers get their instructions?

Go get em guys!


I heard the whole 5G operation was run out of Mar-A-Lago.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL don't you mean Emmanuel Goldstein?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conspiracy theorists, joined by far-right white supremacist groups

They are the same groups.
And can we stop calling them "far" right and "extremists"?
They have mainstream support, at the least.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally attacking critical infrastructure because of messages being amplified by hostile foreign governments.

Good job, assholes.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: vudukungfu: Luddites

Luddites were generally not anti-technology nutters.  Most were skilled craftsmen who were on the whole fine with technological innovation.  What they objected to was their jobs being taken over by mechanization.  And they mostly focused their ire on the weaving machines that were replacing them, not random machinery.  Unless some of these people are professional messengers, the comparison isn't really apt.


So douchebags?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone marketing a hazmat suit that doubles as a Faraday cage yet?

With COVID and 5G we could use the extra protection.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jensaarai: Literally attacking critical infrastructure because of messages being amplified by hostile foreign governments.

Good job, assholes.


Came here to say this, leaving happily.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: ShavedOrangutan: Every time I read one of these headlines I want to vote for more education and mental health funding.

...or we can get them off the planet by convincing them to go to space. You know, to a zero G zone.


...on the B Ark.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aint no talkin' to some folk.
 
Sarek of the Edmund Fitzgerald
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Al Roker's Forecast: ShavedOrangutan: Every time I read one of these headlines I want to vote for more education and mental health funding.

...or we can get them off the planet by convincing them to go to space. You know, to a zero G zone.

...on the B Ark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: Is anyone marketing a hazmat suit that doubles as a Faraday cage yet?

With COVID and 5G we could use the extra protection.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/hopefully not obscure
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you know that 5G is just unnatural.

After all the English language only allows a maximum of 2 G's in word.  5 G's are way over the top.

You know who has 5 G's in their language?  The Chinese.  It was put there when Bill Gates made a deal with Satan, the Chinese leader - Ching Chong - and the Illuminati, so that Hillary could molest babies and feed their hearts to her husband and Obama.

rush was onto their plan.  That's why they gave him cancer.

mike lindell is on the case though.  He's been working with trump in their HQ just behind the windmill on the 19th hole of trump's special golf course.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is the biggest perpetrator of the Qanon bullshiat.

You farkers LOVE it.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5G causes COVID, which isn't real so you wear masks with microchips in them that track you until the mind control drug can be administered via the "vaccine".


I just made that up on the spot but I'd bet this is a common belief in Qaderp.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a Sesame Street for adults.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: 5G causes COVID, which isn't real so you wear masks with microchips in them that track you until the mind control drug can be administered via the "vaccine".


I just made that up on the spot but I'd bet this is a common belief in Qaderp.


Soros chemtrails spread COVID and aborts fetal pitbull foreskin.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, go ahead and blame failing on the promise to deliver 5G technology to the masses on some unhinged individuals. I personally blame the failure of 3D stereoscopic televisions on chemtrails.

/pass me the CueCat, would ya?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you can sit at a roadway redlight in 'murica and observe how easy it would be to breach infrastructure, utility and cellular structures. there is flimsy fencing - if they even bother. any a-hole with a rental truck could cause mayhem in minutes. wake the hell up 'murica. stop making it easy.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q-Anon:  4G-ing ahead!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic thing is these mental flareups are caused by WiFi.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Every time I read one of these headlines I want to vote for more education and mental health funding.


Goddamn if username does not check out
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work has had two outages due to these types of idiots.  One was a result of an idiot trying to torch a tower near a main exchange and the fuel went into the pit and burned the fiber cable.  The others were trying to pull cables out and managed to get a different fiber link.

/We use 5g to backup those sites and have directional antennas.
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you mean those Weaponized Cell Towers of Death!
 
Sarek of the Edmund Fitzgerald
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Flappyhead: 5G causes COVID, which isn't real so you wear masks with microchips in them that track you until the mind control drug can be administered via the "vaccine".


I just made that up on the spot but I'd bet this is a common belief in Qaderp.

Soros chemtrails spread COVID and aborts fetal pitbull foreskin.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phalamir: vudukungfu: Luddites

Luddites were generally not anti-technology nutters.  Most were skilled craftsmen who were on the whole fine with technological innovation.  What they objected to was their jobs being taken over by mechanization.  And they mostly focused their ire on the weaving machines that were replacing them, not random machinery.  Unless some of these people are professional messengers, the comparison isn't really apt.


The original Luddites were about looms, but the word "luddite" has evolved to also mean a person who fears and fights against any modernization, tech advance, or automation.

As in, "He was a luddite who refused to accept the fact that language evolves over time."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Don't you know that 5G is just unnatural.

After all the English language only allows a maximum of 2 G's in word.  5 G's are way over the top.


English allows up to 4G, for example "aggregating".
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mistahtom: We need a Sesame Street for adults.


How would that work when the audience are the puppets?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: target Ignorecritical infrastructure and "incite fear,"


Passive aggression is easier.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: And can we stop calling them "far" right and "extremists"?


How about calling them the "far from" right?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Al Roker's Forecast: ShavedOrangutan: Every time I read one of these headlines I want to vote for more education and mental health funding.

...or we can get them off the planet by convincing them to go to space. You know, to a zero G zone.

...on the B Ark.


You might want to take a look at your cell phone screen before you say that.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: jerryskid: Don't you know that 5G is just unnatural.

After all the English language only allows a maximum of 2 G's in word.  5 G's are way over the top.

English allows up to 4G, for example "aggregating".


"Geogigging" is a word used by space based musicians when they descend into earth's gravity well and perform on earth, in a book I am writing, so my book is 5g compatible.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Conspiracy theorists, joined by far-right white supremacist groups

They are the same groups.
And can we stop calling them "far" right and "extremists"?
They have mainstream support, at the least.


The OG nazis didn't get any less far right or less extremist even when they had mainstream support.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Is anyone marketing a hazmat suit that doubles as a Faraday cage yet?

With COVID and 5G we could use the extra protection.


A Faraway cage would be more effective.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

theflatline: phalamir: vudukungfu: Luddites

Luddites were generally not anti-technology nutters.  Most were skilled craftsmen who were on the whole fine with technological innovation.  What they objected to was their jobs being taken over by mechanization.  And they mostly focused their ire on the weaving machines that were replacing them, not random machinery.  Unless some of these people are professional messengers, the comparison isn't really apt.

So douchebags?


NIMBYs
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Somebody tell them about smart meters and wifi.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: jerryskid: Don't you know that 5G is just unnatural.

After all the English language only allows a maximum of 2 G's in word.  5 G's are way over the top.

English allows up to 4G, for example "aggregating".


Damn you all, and your dictionaries.  They are the work of the devil.
 
NinthRing
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Welcome to #### Mobile.  So you want to get super fast & cheap 5G mobile?"
"Excellent, just $20/month + $500 Idiot Tax, & we're good."
"What's the Idiot Tax? Oh, well, y'see there are these really credulous & stupid people (also white supremacists, for some damn reason) who're reading conspiracy theories put out by this internet troll called Q -"

...

"...And, anyway they've been attacking the 5G network towers our company puts up, forcing us to spend extra money on security to stop them from attacking what's really just a big aerial."
"What? Oh, you can't afford to pay the Idiot Tax, well, sorry then."
"No, I fully understand, perhaps another time then - goodbye..."
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark is the biggest perpetrator of the Qanon bullshiat.

You farkers LOVE it.


4chan overtakes Fark by orders of magnitude.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I dunno, maybe it's because I don't know enough white people IRL, but I really don't associate 5G conspiracy theories with white supremacy or even white people.

I guess the best parallel is astrology. Most people on the internet seem to associate it with white new wave/hippy culture but in my personal experience the vast majority of people who have actually asked me what my sign was were black or hispanic. Gemini, by the way.

// two slashies for being contradictory by nature
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Don't you know that 5G is just unnatural.

After all the English language only allows a maximum of 2 G's in word.  5 G's are way over the top.

You know who has 5 G's in their language?  The Chinese.  It was put there when Bill Gates made a deal with Satan, the Chinese leader - Ching Chong - and the Illuminati, so that Hillary could molest babies and feed their hearts to her husband and Obama.

rush was onto their plan.  That's why they gave him cancer.

mike lindell is on the case though.  He's been working with trump in their HQ just behind the windmill on the 19th hole of trump's special golf course.


1. gagging
2. gaggling
3. gaging
4. gaingiving
5. gangbang
6. ganging
7. gangling
8. gangrening
9. garaging
10. gargling
11. gauging
12. geologizing
13. gigging
14. giggling
15. gingering
16. ginging
17. glogg
18. goggling
19. golliwogg
20. googling
21. goosegog
22. gorging
23. gossipmongering
24. gouging
25. grudging
26. gurgling
 
