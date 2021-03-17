 Skip to content
NOAA issues rare high severe weather outlook warning for southern US. Stay safe Farkers
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It didn't even need a sharpie to hit Bama.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good thing climate change is a hoax otherwise this would be bad for some people.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stay safe southern Farkers.

/Non-farkers too, but they, by definition, won't read this.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm north of Atlanta by about 40 miles and I'm not looking forward to the next 15 or so hours.

Odds are good I won't have severe problems but by the time I go to bed (ok, couch in front of TV) everything chargeable will be charged and TVs, computers, and my CNC router will be unplugged despite them all being behind serious power surge protection.
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't worry. The Pawr of Jayzus will keep it away, but only if there are more Christians than gays in the South.
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope all of you stay safe. Good luck.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And watch out for roaming volcanoes!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ending mask mandates, mass shootings, being Alabama. GOD IS PISSED AND IS TRYING TO TELL US.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty rare to see pink on this map
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If a tornado doesn't kill me tonight then this will be proof that meteorology is stupid and all scientists should be ignored.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: [Fark user image image 850x678]

Pretty rare to see pink on this map


Pretty rare for any Farker to see pink, if you know what I mean and I think you do.
 
Stibium
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Weather seems to have blown over us. It stormed a little bit this morning, and came a hard rain a couple hours ago. The weather this morning was ripe for major storms here, so I'm just glad it hopped on over to Alabama.

Y'all be safe!
 
KingKauff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'm north of Atlanta by about 40 miles and I'm not looking forward to the next 15 or so hours.

Odds are good I won't have severe problems but by the time I go to bed (ok, couch in front of TV) everything chargeable will be charged and TVs, computers, and my CNC router will be unplugged despite them all being behind serious power surge protection.


I'm just west of Atlanta.  Got everything charged and ready.  I'm hoping that it's nothing more than heavy rain, but am doubting it.  Stay safe.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This storm tore across Texas last night.  It was moving very fast and was violent as well.  Winds today have remained extremely strong.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Schlubbe: [Fark user image image 850x678]

Pretty rare to see pink on this map

Pretty rare for any Farker to see pink, if you know what I mean and I think you do.


If you properly cook your chicken or pork, then you won't see pink.

Ohhhhhh......nevermind.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wisconsin doesn't look so bad now, does it?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hope this catches some folks before they go to bed so they're prepared.

/First greenlight in quite a few years
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's almost like God hates the Southern states......
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: This storm tore across Texas last night.  It was moving very fast and was violent as well.  Winds today have remained extremely strong.


Yeah it's still pretty windy here in Fort Worth.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Schlubbe: [Fark user image image 850x678]

Pretty rare to see pink on this map

Pretty rare for any Farker to see pink, if you know what I mean and I think you do.


I'm in that pink spot. Should be an interesting night.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm near Atlanta, and my daughter has a rain day from school tomorrow.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm in the yellow zone, in Missouri. Around 3pm it started getting foggy & now I can hardly see the fire station across the street's lights except as a dim glow. My ears have been popping for hours as the pressure drops & is pulling moisture out of the ground to fuel whatever is gonna hit us.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

anuran: Don't worry. The Pawr of Jayzus will keep it away, but only if there are more Christians than gays in the South.


Whynotboth.jpg

Stay safe everybody.  Its going to rain tonight in South Canuckistan.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nephew is in tuscaloosa, so my sister is freaking out.

His girlfriend is from there, and they are in the family basement, so it's all good.

/was watching a YouTube storm chaser in tuscaloosa - lots of big trees down
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is some serious shiat. Stay safe southern farkers.
 
Iczer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"High Severe" weather...?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anuran: Don't worry. The Pawr of Jayzus will keep it away, but only if there are more Christians than gays in the South.


. . . Sorry 'bama.
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: [Fark user image 850x678]

Pretty rare to see pink on this map


It's been almost 2 years since the last high-risk day, and almost two further years back to the previous one.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KingKauff: NotThatGuyAgain: I'm north of Atlanta by about 40 miles and I'm not looking forward to the next 15 or so hours.

Odds are good I won't have severe problems but by the time I go to bed (ok, couch in front of TV) everything chargeable will be charged and TVs, computers, and my CNC router will be unplugged despite them all being behind serious power surge protection.

I'm just west of Atlanta.  Got everything charged and ready.  I'm hoping that it's nothing more than heavy rain, but am doubting it.  Stay safe.


Sure gonna try, lol.

I moved from SoFla and went through a dozen or so hurricanes....when I rented.  Owning now makes a bit of a difference lol.

Everything is insured, of course, but it would be such a huge pain in the ass if my house got a direct nader hit and I lived through it.

If a nader kills me I have admit it would solve any and all problems i have so there's that lmao.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thats just god punishing alabama for all the incest
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: It's almost like God hates the Southern states......


<cough>Sandy<cough>
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Iczer: "High Severe" weather...?


You left off a word, it's a high chance of severe weather outlook, aka model says shiat is almost guaranteed to blow up. It's the first time NOAA has used the category since 2012.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Good thing climate change is a hoax otherwise this would be bad for some people.


Actually this weather occurrence is more frequent when fronts come from the west, sucking up warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

Alabama isn't Tornado Alley but it has its moments.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stay safe everyone! Seriously.  It sounds like things are already happening there.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is some serious shiat. Stay safe southern farkers.


Grew up in Florida where tornadoes and hurricanes are common, and then we had daily thunderstorms during the summer.

While I don't freak out when we get thunderstorms here in Alabama like many (emptying stores of milk and bread), I'm respectful of the weather. Just take in stride.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Destructor: This is some serious shiat. Stay safe southern farkers.

Grew up in Florida where tornadoes and hurricanes are common, and then we had daily thunderstorms during the summer.

While I don't freak out when we get thunderstorms here in Alabama like many (emptying stores of milk and bread), I'm respectful of the weather. Just take in stride.


Still, it's like non-stop tornadoes down south atm... Probably a record breaker.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Cthulhu Theory: Good thing climate change is a hoax otherwise this would be bad for some people.

Actually this weather occurrence is more frequent when fronts come from the west, sucking up warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

Alabama isn't Tornado Alley but it has its moments.


Of course. Like I said. Hoax!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Somebody find that butterfly and stop it now
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not real to me until Jim Cantore is out there somewhere in his blue jacket yelling into a microphone.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Destructor: AirForceVet: Destructor: This is some serious shiat. Stay safe southern farkers.

Grew up in Florida where tornadoes and hurricanes are common, and then we had daily thunderstorms during the summer.

While I don't freak out when we get thunderstorms here in Alabama like many (emptying stores of milk and bread), I'm respectful of the weather. Just take in stride.

Still, it's like non-stop tornadoes down south atm... Probably a record breaker.


That's just a distraction from all the microchips they're vaccinating your gay jade helm frogs with so Soros can take over the world with his globalist elites.
 
