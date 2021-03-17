 Skip to content
(KGW Portland)   Fire at ethanol plant likely started due to static, after investigators rule out sass, back talk, and chutzpah   (kgw.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they consider Guff, or perhaps Flak?

Guff and Flak are always getting overlooked.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A foam rescue truck from Portland International Airport was used to spray a special agent called Purple K to extinguish the fire."

Wait. Is Purple K anything like blue meth? Anyone know how to get a job as an airport firefighter?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ryebread:
Wait. Is Purple K anything like blue meth? Anyone know how to get a job as an airport firefighter?

Purple Haze laced with Ketamine?

Just a couple tokes and you won't even know/care that your house is on fire.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancer-stricken Car Wash attendant seen sympathetic; rolling out a few barrels...
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: "A foam rescue truck from Portland International Airport was used to spray a special agent called Purple K to extinguish the fire."

Wait. Is Purple K anything like blue meth? Anyone know how to get a job as an airport firefighter?


Purple K mixed with ethanol sounds like how you got blackout drunk at that party when you were a freshman.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: ryebread: "A foam rescue truck from Portland International Airport was used to spray a special agent called Purple K to extinguish the fire."

Wait. Is Purple K anything like blue meth? Anyone know how to get a job as an airport firefighter?

Purple K mixed with ethanol sounds like how you got blackout drunk at that party when you were a freshman.


Or 9 years old. We had some ragers when I was a kid.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just drove by a gas station near me where E-85 was not much more than half the cost of regular unleaded (I think it was $2.25 a gallon versus $4.09).  If my car was rated to use the stuff, damned right I would.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Static? Don't start none, won't be none.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Smoke-ann whisky, drinkin' cocaine.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone's talking about the unsafe working conditions at the plant that gave rise to this tragedy. Workers were expected to take out the papers and the trash, or they wouldn't get no spending cash. And if they didn't scrub that kitchen floor, they couldn't rock and roll no more!

This was bound to happen.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn corn for you

It's a killer
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I only ever wanted to see you bathing in the purple K.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ryebread: "A foam rescue truck from Portland International Airport was used to spray a special agent called Purple K to extinguish the fire."

Wait. Is Purple K anything like blue meth? Anyone know how to get a job as an airport firefighter?


The airport firefighters hate using it because it causes crowds to gather with their unrequited loves, hoping to see them in the purple rain.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No Cussin'
No Fussin'
No Backtalkin'
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't they have static electricity safety classes? I had electrical safety, static safety, RF safety, and foreign object safety.

// Foreign objects might fall into hardware and ruin it, potentially causing deaths. Not foreign objects going into anyone's butt, you jerks, though many of the safety steps still apply.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They TOLD you to turn off your cell phone at the pump.  But did you listen?  Well, this is what you get.  Don't come cryin' to me.
 
