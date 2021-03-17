 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   I mean, we've all had bad days, amirite?   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
29
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is what institutional racism looks like.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure I'll get hell for this, but WTF is he referring to?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when those 19 guys got on planes and had bad mornings? It's too bad about the 3000 dead and the twin towers that fell and the loss of civil liberties that followed. It was just a bad morning for them. That's all. No big deal.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm sure I'll get hell for this, but WTF is he referring to?


I think the guy who killed 8 people yesterday in Atlanta.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm sure I'll get hell for this, but WTF is he referring to?

I think the guy who killed 8 people yesterday in Atlanta.


Ah. Thank you
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm sure I'll get hell for this, but WTF is he referring to?


The guy who shot the Asians women.  This cop just looked at a mass murder and intoned:

Probably just a case of the Mondays - WandaVision
Youtube bD6T5HohPls
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm sure I'll get hell for this, but WTF is he referring to?

I think the guy who killed 8 people yesterday in Atlanta.


**shakes tiny, impotent fist of internet rage**

I snoozed, I losed.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did one woman finally say NO to the guy when he insisted on a happy ending?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds about white.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How hard is it to just not trip over your own dick in front of the cameras?
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously.  Somebody, let me do the whole Sith Lightning thing.  I swear to only use it on people I think deserve it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that the 8 women he killed had a worse day than he did...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a stupid tongue in cheek thing that cops do, "Upon entering the domicile, my partner and I observed the gentleman beating the ninety year old lady repeatedly about the head and neck."
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Daniel Powter - Bad Day (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube gH476CxJxfg
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That dude looks dumber than pigshiat, and like he's just dyin' to punch something different.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: How hard is it to just not trip over your own dick in front of the cameras?


Especially when it is such a tiny little baby carrot.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It's a stupid tongue in cheek thing that cops do, "Upon entering the domicile, my partner and I observed the gentleman beating the ninety year old lady repeatedly about the head and neck."


I observed the black lady in the apartment and opened fire wildly in self defense.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Lambskincoat: It's a stupid tongue in cheek thing that cops do, "Upon entering the domicile, my partner and I observed the gentleman beating the ninety year old lady repeatedly about the head and neck."

I observed the black lady in the apartment and opened fire wildly in self defense.


Is this before or after said cop went on a 30 minute search for a random dog to shoot?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is just so horrible, I feel bad making jokes.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that a Georgia county sheriff is marinated in racism!
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Daniel Powter - Bad Day (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube gH476CxJxfg
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FlashHarry: I'm shocked that a Georgia county sheriff is marinated in racism!


And in Cherokee County to boot!

Also known as the county people move to because Cobb County isn't white enough.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 minute ago  
White privilege means never having to say you're sorry.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean, he's not wrong.
But I can think of 8 people who had worse days.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Boomtown Rats - I Don't Like Mondays
Youtube o2I84-A9duY
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So is this like having some kind of a temper tantrum when killing an Asian in San Francisco ?
 
