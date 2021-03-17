 Skip to content
(KTNV Las Vegas)   Anyone who objects to this couples union set this limo on fire now or forever hold your peace   (ktnv.com) divider line
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take it as a sign!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The marriage was consecrated by Satan.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When there's fla-e-ames on your wedd-ing day.

popiconsblog.comView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the bridal party on the hook for the deposit?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bride and groom weren't the only ones who required an exchange of fluids on the day.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫Goin' to the chapel
And our limo's on fire
Gee I really love you
But our limo's on fire♫
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the wedding party have a roadside brawl to make it a double dip?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wedding was fire, yo!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Take it as a sign!


A sign that no matter what obstacles come your way, the plans you have made can still be fulfilled by utilizing the relationships of friends and family?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were getting hot in the back seat.
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Dear Lord, bless this unioon"
"DUDES! NO! I set the freaking car on fire. I'm NOT cool with this!"
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You think that's a sign. In the early morning hours before my sisters wedding we had a earthquake. It shook my bed 12" away from the wall. The strange part, we lived in Queens NY. She should have listened. They're still married, but she can't stand him.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Your charriot awaits."
 
