 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phoenix New Times)   Phoenix police go balls-to-the-wall to arrest PENIS MAN   (phoenixnewtimes.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange, Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, Dustin Shomer, Tempe's City Hall, Arizona, Penis Man, last year  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 4:21 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boooooooing!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was blessed with a 9 inch penis. That priest is in prison now.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Totally worth it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/because you knew someone was gonna post it
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is his name Richard?
His name should be Richard.
Richard Richardson III.
 
gbv23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's friends with Penis Girl?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In an interview last year with Phoenix New Times, Shomer described himself as a prolific copycat, not the original "Penis Man" tagger. Police confirmed that Shomer was not the only one scrawling the name on public and private buildings. But he was certainly the boldest.

So he's a Farker, then?
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hahah, Penis Man he admitted he was a copycat but "thought it was a good message"

/agree
 
Biledriver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Christ, what a prick!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.