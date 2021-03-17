 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Fark ready headline: Welsh goat population rockets after Covid cancels contraception drive   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Giggity, Great Orme, Wales, goats of the Great Orme headland, North Wales, Llandudno, Little Orme, first Covid lockdown, Sally Pidcock  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As do Welsh pub stories that end with "...but you fark ONE goat..."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Apparently they were going to get the goats hooked on anime.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Close enough.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm fairly certain I wouldn't want to fark with one of those goats.
 
Iczer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They do know you can just pull out, right? Or did they welsh on the deal?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course you'd expect depravity from a culture/nation whose name for themselves is "cum rag".
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...and you all laughed at the warning horror stories about Cancel Culture. Shame!
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And not a single bridge was built.
 
