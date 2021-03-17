 Skip to content
(Citizens Voice)   Another one done in by Facebook posts: "The FBI charged Annie Howell, 30, with trespassing, disorderly conduct, violent entry, obstruction of Congress and picketing in a Capitol building." With pic her grandkids will mock forever   (citizensvoice.com) divider line
83
    More: Dumbass, Washington, D.C., Grand jury, Judge, Annie Howell, federal grand jury, Supreme Court of the United States, United States district court, September 11 attacks  
•       •       •

Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a hard 30.

Also,

Officer Barrelroll: Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.


THIS
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On a peeling bench in a field by a food truck. Such America. So hero.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These people are weak-minded fools.  They desperately WANT to give up the responsibility for their own lives and let daddy lead them.

They are the opposite of what they claim to be, which is strong, independent patriots.

They are today's Good Germans, happily slurping up Der Derpenfurher's every word.

It's goddamn disgusting.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Littering and...
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the t**** supporters got so used to being able to be publically racist, homophobic, horrible, etc. after they stopped censoring/filtering themselves when they saw t**** getting by with it. Let them live and die by all of the hate and lies they propagated. FB is public so if you posted a bunch of maga talking points, plans for the 6th. and then texts and videos of you attacking the Capitol, someone in your circle of friends and family IS definitely going to turn you in! And you, yourself will have posted the evidence needed to convict you.

It's hard to believe there are so many criminals that will film themselves breaking the law then post proof of it online. I mean, I'm all for that but they keep doing it, it's like they have no idea that they were in the wrong and it's always "Surprised Picachu face" when they find themselves in front of a Judge. It's fascinating to see their bravado and swagger melt away after they get hit with charges, then they were just poor victims of the Piper who led them astray then forgot to Pardon them so can they get, like, a do-over, they totally didn't mean it.

I doubt there are any among them that will ever have that "Are we the baddies?" moment. They honestly expect to suffer zero consequences and they are now in the 'Found Out' portion of their game and they aren't happy about the prospect of being held liable. "You demonrats are way over the line, holding us accountable for our words and actions! We had our fingers crossed so it doesn't count! Besides, t**** said we could, so there!" ~ some t**** fan somewhere.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's only 30?  Wow.

I would have generously guessed early-40's by that pic.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one bites the dust! You go, DOJ!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: On a peeling bench in a field by a food truck. Such America. So hero.

[Fark user image image 850x567]


Nose hanging out of her mask.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told that Facebook only allows leftists to promote and organize their ideologies so she is obviously antifa.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: On a peeling bench in a field by a food truck. Such America. So hero.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's not just a bench, it's the bench of heroes.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 521x506]


I'd have a chuckle, but it's missing a word. Why do people not check their work before showing it to the interwebs?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is this "PMURT" fellow and why do these people have his name on their flags?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know what prison time is for her array of charges? None of them seem particularly serious (maybe "violent entry ") and I'm getting the sinking feeling that a lot of these people are going to get the "$500 and 6 months probation" type consequences.

Though I'll stand happily corrected
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 521x506]

I'd have a chuckle, but it's missing a word. Why do people not check their work before showing it to the interwebs?


It was 1 minute until the next skype meeting. Rush job.

/the cat in the
//the hat
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.


We had to listen to EIGHT SOLID F*CKING YEARS of Republicans mocking Democrats for calling Obama the "messiah" (which they never did) just for the cult to turn around and do this sh*t.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.


I suspect these are the exact same people who go tribal on their sports teams.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Howell later appeared to claim she was a victim, the FBI said. She posted publicly on Facebook: "I was personally tear gassed 8 times. I was hit in the head with metal rods. People were shot at with rubber bullets. We were gassed 5 times in the matter of 2 minutes and thousands fell to their feet and we couldn't see or breathe. They wouldn't stop and beat us relentlessly."

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA::breathes::AHAHAHHA​HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAA

Oh wow. Why the complaining? I thought this type of police response was totally reasonable and justified- nay, deserved? Oh wait that's only for Black protestors. My mistake. "Oh no, the leopards are here to eat MY face!!!"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howell later appeared to claim she was a victim, the FBI said. She posted publicly on Facebook: "I was personally tear gassed 8 times. I was hit in the head with metal rods. People were shot at with rubber bullets. We were gassed 5 times in the matter of 2 minutes and thousands fell to their feet and we couldn't see or breathe. They wouldn't stop and beat us relentlessly."

Yet, she didn't learn her lesson any one of the 8 times she says she got gassed, nor the times she was "beaten relentlessly". It kinda reminds me of the Far Side here, Larson just needs to add a picture of cops trying to keep you out of a government building.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.


We had a trump store pop up a few years ago here in the exurbs of Minneapolis. I simply could not believe there was a large enough market to support a store that sold trump stuff. Since the election every time I drive by I have been looking to see if it was out of business yet. Finally this weekend I saw that it had closed down. Woohoo.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just how much force does this woman think is justified when trying to stop a mob?

Dollars to doughnuts she's all for being able to run over people protesting in the street.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: On a peeling bench in a field by a food truck. Such America. So hero.


Actually it's hard to tell if it's a peeling bench or a bench with birdshiat on it. Either is fitting.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: On a peeling bench in a field by a food truck. Such America. So hero.

[Fark user image image 850x567]


I don't think that's a food truck. Looks like a camper to me. I think I see another in the background.

Not a lot of campgrounds are so close to a bus stop.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Trump flag or one sign is never enough. Like somewhere in the back of their minds they are thinking if I wave just one more flag that will convince people to love Trump.

"So Earl, God rest his soul, and I decided that the 18 flags, six lawn signs and the mural on the back of the Ford wasn't enough to really show people how great Trump is. Earl decided to skip his heart pills for a bit so we could get an extra-large flag with Trump's signature in gold. Earl was talking about how he'd rather wait for Trump's health care plan instead of the socialist Obumer care anyway. Then Pelosi blocked it and killed Earl."

/you know I might just give it all up and write a conservative soap opera
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Howell later appeared to claim she was a victim, the FBI said. She posted publicly on Facebook: "I was personally tear gassed 8 times. I was hit in the head with metal rods. People were shot at with rubber bullets. We were gassed 5 times in the matter of 2 minutes and thousands fell to their feet and we couldn't see or breathe. They wouldn't stop and beat us relentlessly."

Yet, she didn't learn her lesson any one of the 8 times she says she got gassed, nor the times she was "beaten relentlessly". It kinda reminds me of the Far Side here, Larson just needs to add a picture of cops trying to keep you out of a government building.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 562x706]


Was Vermin Supreme specifically trying to look like the last guy?  Minus the gun.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Grumpy Cat: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 521x506]

I'd have a chuckle, but it's missing a word. Why do people not check their work before showing it to the interwebs?

It was 1 minute until the next skype meeting. Rush job.

/the cat in the
//the hat


Sorry. We've ALL been there. The font is larger, so it just stands out more.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was personally tear gassed 8 times. I was hit in the head with metal rods. People were shot at with rubber bullets. We were gassed 5 times in the matter of 2 minutes and thousands fell to their feet and we couldn't see or breathe. They wouldn't stop and beat us relentlessly."

grumpycatgood.jpg
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: All of the t**** supporters got so used to being able to be publically racist, homophobic, horrible, etc. after they stopped censoring/filtering themselves when they saw t**** getting by with it. Let them live and die by all of the hate and lies they propagated. FB is public so if you posted a bunch of maga talking points, plans for the 6th. and then texts and videos of you attacking the Capitol, someone in your circle of friends and family IS definitely going to turn you in! And you, yourself will have posted the evidence needed to convict you.

It's hard to believe there are so many criminals that will film themselves breaking the law then post proof of it online. I mean, I'm all for that but they keep doing it, it's like they have no idea that they were in the wrong and it's always "Surprised Picachu face" when they find themselves in front of a Judge. It's fascinating to see their bravado and swagger melt away after they get hit with charges, then they were just poor victims of the Piper who led them astray then forgot to Pardon them so can they get, like, a do-over, they totally didn't mean it.

I doubt there are any among them that will ever have that "Are we the baddies?" moment. They honestly expect to suffer zero consequences and they are now in the 'Found Out' portion of their game and they aren't happy about the prospect of being held liable. "You demonrats are way over the line, holding us accountable for our words and actions! We had our fingers crossed so it doesn't count! Besides, t**** said we could, so there!" ~ some t**** fan somewhere.


They're going to go back to rage-shootings, beatings, etc. farking pressure cooker of liars, idiots, and losers.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: "I was personally tear gassed 8 times. I was hit in the head with metal rods. People were shot at with rubber bullets. We were gassed 5 times in the matter of 2 minutes and thousands fell to their feet and we couldn't see or breathe. They wouldn't stop and beat us relentlessly."

grumpycatgood.jpg


I approve of this post.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Officer Barrelroll: Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.

I suspect these are the exact same people who go tribal on their sports teams.


Worse.  They wear the band t-shirt of the band they're going to see in concert.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.


It's a cult, plain and simple.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answer this survey to read my comment: click here.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: On a peeling bench in a field by a food truck. Such America. So hero.

[Fark user image 850x567]


All I see here is what would be classified as a park in flyover country and many future cases of lyme disease.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.


It's the same mentality of college football fans who are slavishly devoted to the teams of schools they never attended. It's a substitute for having an identity of one's own.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Mikey1969: Howell later appeared to claim she was a victim, the FBI said. She posted publicly on Facebook: "I was personally tear gassed 8 times. I was hit in the head with metal rods. People were shot at with rubber bullets. We were gassed 5 times in the matter of 2 minutes and thousands fell to their feet and we couldn't see or breathe. They wouldn't stop and beat us relentlessly."

Yet, she didn't learn her lesson any one of the 8 times she says she got gassed, nor the times she was "beaten relentlessly". It kinda reminds me of the Far Side here, Larson just needs to add a picture of cops trying to keep you out of a government building.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 562x706]

Was Vermin Supreme specifically trying to look like the last guy?  Minus the gun.


Wow... Never thought of that before. Now that you point it out, it's hard to think he got the idea anywhere else...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stretchy Cat: "Howell later appeared to claim she was a victim, the FBI said. She posted publicly on Facebook: "I was personally tear gassed 8 times. I was hit in the head with metal rods. People were shot at with rubber bullets. We were gassed 5 times in the matter of 2 minutes and thousands fell to their feet and we couldn't see or breathe. They wouldn't stop and beat us relentlessly."

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA::breathes::AHAHAHHA​HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAA

Oh wow. Why the complaining? I thought this type of police response was totally reasonable and justified- nay, deserved? Oh wait that's only for Black protestors. My mistake. "Oh no, the leopards are here to eat MY face!!!"


They pushed me down and maced me
Youtube EtRSal1Zaas
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.


I'm a huge chiefs fan, but even with their recent spotlight, I don't own any paraphernalia. That's on principal. They get enough money and consumerism is dumb.

But what the fark trumpy bear? I thought that crap was a spoof when I first saw it.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: All of the t**** supporters got so used to being able to be publically racist, homophobic, horrible, etc. after they stopped censoring/filtering themselves when they saw t**** getting by with it. Let them live and die by all of the hate and lies they propagated. FB is public so if you posted a bunch of maga talking points, plans for the 6th. and then texts and videos of you attacking the Capitol, someone in your circle of friends and family IS definitely going to turn you in! And you, yourself will have posted the evidence needed to convict you.

It's hard to believe there are so many criminals that will film themselves breaking the law then post proof of it online. I mean, I'm all for that but they keep doing it, it's like they have no idea that they were in the wrong and it's always "Surprised Picachu face" when they find themselves in front of a Judge. It's fascinating to see their bravado and swagger melt away after they get hit with charges, then they were just poor victims of the Piper who led them astray then forgot to Pardon them so can they get, like, a do-over, they totally didn't mean it.

I doubt there are any among them that will ever have that "Are we the baddies?" moment. They honestly expect to suffer zero consequences and they are now in the 'Found Out' portion of their game and they aren't happy about the prospect of being held liable. "You demonrats are way over the line, holding us accountable for our words and actions! We had our fingers crossed so it doesn't count! Besides, t**** said we could, so there!" ~ some t**** fan somewhere.

they have no idea that they were in the wrong


no "it's like" about it.  They honestly believe they are the "good guys" and everyone else is either corrupt, complicit, or sheep.

take everything  you said and understand that's how they see everyone else.  the only difference they perceuve after Jan 6 is "the good guys lost".

For a lot of them, Trp is their reality.  To them, they are the "Rebels" and they're fighting "The Empire"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did a man that hates anyone who makes less than a million a year get the support of everyone who makes less than $25,000?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Wtf is wrong with these people? I've never liked a sports star enough to wear their jersey and these idiots are draping themselves in Trump flags and anything else Trumpy that they can get their hands on.

I will never understand any of it.


There are still a few die-hards around here. It's the same people who, while living on the outskirts of a college town, think "college is stupid, because it's only book learning."

I find them interesting in a place like this where everybody else is exercising and keeping their lawn tidy and putting up BLM signs and stuff. The self-absorption is at such a level it's like a super power.

When I drive past their houses I lean on the car horn, because I figure attention is what they want.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Court records indicate Howell was released on bail following an initial appearance in front of U.S Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: On a peeling bench in a field by a food truck. Such America. So hero.

[Fark user image image 850x567]


That's not even a food truck, that is some trumpers RV.  These people are mentally ill, or full of raging hate that trump allowed them to feel it was ok to express.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird to me that any of these people thought they were accomplishing anything other than sedition. I keep trying really hard to understand what was going on in their minds, but I just don't get it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: One Trump flag or one sign is never enough. Like somewhere in the back of their minds they are thinking if I wave just one more flag that will convince people to love Trump.

"So Earl, God rest his soul, and I decided that the 18 flags, six lawn signs and the mural on the back of the Ford wasn't enough to really show people how great Trump is. Earl decided to skip his heart pills for a bit so we could get an extra-large flag with Trump's signature in gold. Earl was talking about how he'd rather wait for Trump's health care plan instead of the socialist Obumer care anyway. Then Pelosi blocked it and killed Earl."

/you know I might just give it all up and write a conservative soap opera


This weekend, no shiat, I saw a pickup towing a wrecked minivan (illegally, I might add, no brake light on the towed vehicle).

The truck was white with a huge stars and stripes pattern painted down the sides.  And the on the tailgate in bright red letters it read "T R U M P."  It all appeared to be handpainted.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: How did a man that hates anyone who makes less than a million a year get the support of everyone white who makes less than $25,000?


Look carefully...
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: How did a man that hates anyone who makes less than a million a year get the support of everyone who makes less than $25,000?


He hates the people they hate.   He is modestly uncomfortable with them, but doesn't hate them like he hates the right people.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goofed my post. Anyway, when did we start giving terrorists bail?

If she was brown and screaming Allahu Akbar, you and I both know, she'd be sitting underneath the jail.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasting of taxpayer money tracking down everyone who entered the capitol and filing a trespassing charge that will be plead down.
 
