(RouteFifty)   A mayor in Wisconsin is hellbent on bringing a giant RoboCop statue to his city. If he can't get it, the city might build its own even bigger RoboCop statue   (route-fifty.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

mayor had an awesome childhood
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's Peter Weller's hometown, after Detroit backed out, to answer the obvious two questions.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Finally, a politician who is a true man of the people.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd buy that for a dollar.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: It's Peter Weller's hometown, after Detroit backed out, to answer the obvious two questions.


Holy crap. 45 years as a sconnie and I had no  idea buckaroo banzai was one if us?!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With an ED-209 he'd have a guaranteed military sale. Renovation program. Spare parts for the next decade.
Who cares if it worked or not?
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: It's Peter Weller's hometown, after Detroit backed out, to answer the obvious two questions.


Then they should get a Buckaroo Banzai statue. Now there is an inspirational figure.

Maybe a statue to a hyper-violent (albeit awesome) cop movie isn't the best idea right now. I mean, read the room.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pass.  I'll wait for the Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein statues.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did he buy that for a dollar?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sgt Otter: It's Peter Weller's hometown, after Detroit backed out, to answer the obvious two questions.

Then they should get a Buckaroo Banzai statue. Now there is an inspirational figure.

Maybe a statue to a hyper-violent (albeit awesome) cop movie isn't the best idea right now. I mean, read the room.


Yeah but buckaroo bonsai sucked ass. Robocop was legit AF
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Smaller towns are good for stuff like this, get tourists in town for a few hours, host a themed fair etc.
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Might want to make sure he's not on OCP's payroll.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sgt Otter: It's Peter Weller's hometown, after Detroit backed out, to answer the obvious two questions.

Then they should get a Buckaroo Banzai statue. Now there is an inspirational figure.

Maybe a statue to a hyper-violent (albeit awesome) cop movie isn't the best idea right now. I mean, read the room.


There was an Robocop Musical for a few years at the local comedy club.  Unfortunately there might not be any recordings of the really catchy songs.  It was good enough that we enjoyed it every year.
 
raulzero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Eh, close enough.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least it's not a statue paying homage to a slaver or fascist.
Progress, I guess.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sgt Otter: It's Peter Weller's hometown, after Detroit backed out, to answer the obvious two questions.

Then they should get a Buckaroo Banzai statue. Now there is an inspirational figure.

Maybe a statue to a hyper-violent (albeit awesome) cop movie isn't the best idea right now. I mean, read the room.


Buckaroo Banzai end titles (credits) (good quality)
Youtube 8MqJ3iGBdOo

Do an annual Banzai theme parade.

That's what the town of Riverside, Iowa does every year. Back in the day they had Gene Roddenberry declare Riverside the future birthplace of Captain Kirk. I passed through one summer, very amusing.
 
mandoskippy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mayor Wiza is great dude, and a great supporter of the arts in general, but hell ya, let's get Robocop in Point!
 
cwolf20
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well someone's envious of the giant gundam in japan
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: NeoCortex42: Sgt Otter: It's Peter Weller's hometown, after Detroit backed out, to answer the obvious two questions.

Then they should get a Buckaroo Banzai statue. Now there is an inspirational figure.

Maybe a statue to a hyper-violent (albeit awesome) cop movie isn't the best idea right now. I mean, read the room.

Yeah but buckaroo bonsai sucked ass. Robocop was legit AF


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Post to not follow in my state of in inebriation.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mandoskippy: Mayor Wiza is great dude, and a great supporter of the arts in general, but hell ya, let's get Robocop in Point!


As long as he doesn't try to push Point beer on people...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: NeoCortex42: Sgt Otter: It's Peter Weller's hometown, after Detroit backed out, to answer the obvious two questions.

Then they should get a Buckaroo Banzai statue. Now there is an inspirational figure.

Maybe a statue to a hyper-violent (albeit awesome) cop movie isn't the best idea right now. I mean, read the room.

Yeah but buckaroo bonsai sucked ass. Robocop was legit AF


And for good measure:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should make ED-209 and make it fight the Robocop statue.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
