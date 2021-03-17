 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Mr. Yuk turns 50. With cool pic of Subby   (wpxi.com) divider line
28
    More: Sick, Super Bowl, Pittsburgh Steelers, Poison, Mr. Yuk, Pittsburgh, Children's Hospital, Super Bowl XL, National Football League  
•       •       •

1375 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 3:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Yuk Commercial
Youtube wLsONa3gKIQ
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a hand model?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 236x213]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Earlier emoji disagrees.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always felt Fark should have a third button that looks like Mr. Yuck.
 
pc_gator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick, Sick, Sick. Happy Birthday you beautiful green bastard.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first letter I ever wrote to actually mail was in kindergarten, we all wrote requests for Mr.Yuk stickers and took a field trip to the mailbox.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1. Print off these
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Step 2. Apply to various chemical bottles
Step 3. Enjoy
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mean. Green. Not the machine.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a shiat load of the stickers from school when my brother had just been taught what it meant. I put them on all of his favorite snacks and he didn't take it very well.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wLsONa3g​KIQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Nightmare fuel from my childhood.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a racist caricature.  How would you feel if you were green? We need a photoshop contest to design a new one.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: How would you feel if you were green?


Pretty yucky, I'm guessing.
 
PabloHosehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was four, Mr. Yuk terrified me. I'd run and hide in the bathroom as soon as I heard the commercial come on.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I still have the large oversized poster taped under my sink from when my kids were babies, they are 19 and 21 now
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vaguely remember a presentation in Kindergarten or 1st grade about Mr. Yuk and then getting a packet of stickers to take home. For those not aware, stickers were a hot commodity in the early 1980s, particularly if they were Scratch and Sniff.  Anyway, I mentioned the whole Mr. Yuk to someone recently that was raised on the West coast and they had no idea what I was talking about. Not sure if they just missed it completely or if it was mainly an East coast thing.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: What a racist caricature.  How would you feel if you were green? We need a photoshop contest to design a new one.


Muppets - Kermit - Its not easy being green (original)
Youtube rRZ-IxZ46ng
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: kdawg7736: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 236x213]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 168x112]
Earlier emoji disagrees.


Fun fact: the skull and cross-swords flag is associated with the eighteenth century English pirate Jack Rackam, also known as Calico Jack.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x566]I still have the large oversized poster taped under my sink from when my kids were babies, they are 19 and 21 now


Jeez and they STILL don't understand?  Wow.
 
buntz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Jeez and they STILL don't understand?  Wow.


If they would stop drinking Drano, I would take it down
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buntz: Dr Jack Badofsky: Jeez and they STILL don't understand?  Wow.

If they would stop drinking Drano, I would take it down


That's some constitution.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

buntz: Dr Jack Badofsky: Jeez and they STILL don't understand?  Wow.

If they would stop drinking Drano, I would take it down


That's why I replace all liquids in the house with milk.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

special20: buntz: Dr Jack Badofsky: Jeez and they STILL don't understand?  Wow.

If they would stop drinking Drano, I would take it down

That's why I replace all liquids in the house with milk.


"Milk!  It cleans EVERYTHING!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Created by Dr.Moriarity ?!!

Sherlock Holmes shakes his fist as Mr. Yuk allows everyone to be a detective.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mrs Function did a residency rotation at the poison center. She was given a Mr Yuk blanket.


It is more glorious than you could ever imagine.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those stickers are great!

Make sure you teach your kids early to avoid them, and then stick them on....

* Household cleaners
* Gas cans
* Soap bottles
* Ice Cream containers
* Cake boxes
* Cookie jar
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most appropriate use the sick tag. Have a drink on me, subby.
 
buntz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dletter: Those stickers are great!

Make sure you teach your kids early to avoid them, and then stick them on....

* Household cleaners
* Gas cans
* Soap bottles
* Ice Cream containers
* Cake boxes
* Cookie jar


I also have one on my garage wall that was there as a "eye-line marker" when teaching my kids to drive
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.