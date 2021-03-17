Fark NotNewsletter: Do you feel lucky?

|
It's Not News, It's Fark
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-03-17 1:27:02 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week has been well.
Word has it we Americans are all getting giant piles of free government cash in the next few days. If you're so inclined, picking up a BareFark or TotalFark subscription wouldn't be a bad idea - thanks to the support of the Fark community last year, we managed to muddle our way through 2020 during one of the worst ad markets I've ever seen. Speaking of which, we've got some changes coming to how Farks2Give work thanks to input from the focus group who responded to a message I wrote for a NotNewsletter last month. More on that soon - after we get that sorted, it's Swear Jar time. Would you like to know about these things in advance? Sign up for TotalFark where you can get a heads up on changes, and even have direct input on them.
The Fark News Livestream returns tonight 5 p.m. Schedules have been kind of weird lately, but it looks like starting next week we might even stream on Mondays for a couple weeks. More when we know it.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Elandriel reacted to the $27 million settlement in George Floyd's family's civil suit against Minneapolis
NikolaiFarkoff defended Hertz after a man was wrongfully convicted of murder when they couldn't find his receipt
Marbleisheavy had an idea to help Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes delay her trial
Algebrat told us why you shouldn't piss off an Australian bee
SurfaceTension pointed out one of the many acts of charity carried out by the Fark community
Naido figured out why an announcer blamed his racist comments while streaming a high school basketball game on low blood sugar
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist helpfully illustrated one of Markoff_Cheney's comments
optikeye let us know what really stains all the exposed surfaces in your home
skinink shared one of the photos a woman allegedly altered of her cheerleader daughter's rival
MrBallou discovered the problem with paint matching
Smart:
capn' fun described what it would mean to be told to start working in the office again instead of from home
AdmirableSnackbar had a question after a $27 million settlement for George Floyd's family was approved
FlashHarry found something probably all Farkers can agree with
neongoats shared a theory on why some people - not just those who don't trust their employees - are eager for everyone to be back in the office
Close2TheEdge shared another reason to find bitcoin miners annoying
HugeMistake listed some of the kids who are probably better off with remote learning
CSB Sunday Morning: Your first computer
Smart: X-Geek benefitted from Dad working for IBM
Funny: narlic saved a computer from ending up at a Flesh Fair
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: meg12279 had to have an awkward talk with the kid
Smart: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat wasn't getting ready to throw out masks just yet
Smart: NM Volunteer had plans for the mask collection
Funny: CommieTaoist made a bread label talk funny
Funny: ytterbium works for someone who's very thorough and judgmental
Politics Funny:
MrBallou hinted at why President Biden isn't facing the same level of outrage that Obama did
arrogantbastich had a philosophical question about Milo Yiannopoulos' supposed ex-gay status
Pinnacle Point realized it would be a black Friday since Biden wasn't signing the stimulus bill that day
mofa stood up for sex
BitwiseShift made a big assumption
Politics Smart:
jayhawk88 made a prediction about what will happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Astorix discussed Ronald Reagan's legacy
AirForceVet gave an abortion clinic volunteer's point of view of what it would mean to outlaw abortion
Jack Sabbath thought about what will happen when conservatives realize they treated Obama worse than they're treating Biden
puffy999 pointed out the hypocrisy of Senator Rick Scott asking states and cities to reject money from the American Rescue Act - here is more information about the settlement with Rick Scott's former company
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Alligator's grimace will go on
HighOnCraic revealed a conspiracy
bugdozer covered the important bits
Yammering_Splat_Vector took a look under the sea
HighOnCraic played Clue with a sinking ship
I_Am_Weasel had priorities in check
proton shared photographic evidence of the afterlife
Circusdog320 found out what it's like when the sights are seeing you
RedZoneTuba caught a captain playing hide-and-seek
Nick Nostril designed probably the best shirt ever
Fartist Friday: Pi in the sky
libranoelrose will never be your pizza burnin'
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Fartist Friday is taking the weekend off and will be back Fartisting up the joint next week
Farktography: Everyday objects
beerrun helped us see by the dawnser lee light
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although no one made the 100 club, so I guess I'll have to finish off this hard seltzer by myself. On the Quiz itself, Oak came out on top with 952, followed by FrancoFile in second with 950 and wearsmanyhats in third with 933. EJ25T made fourth with 923, and jvl finished in the top five with 908.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about "McElligot's Pool". Only 43% of quiztakers knew that this was one of the six books the Dr. Seuss Foundation decided to withdraw from future publication. Personally, I think this demonstrates how little these lesser-known books will be missed - most folks wouldn't recognize the titles anyhow.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which Star Trek: The Original Series alumnus actually landed in France during the D-Day invasion. 81% of quiztakers knew that James Doohan, who portrayed Scotty, was a Lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Artillery who saw combat landing on Juno Beach on D-Day, receiving wounds including the amputation of his right middle finger. Leonard Nimoy served as a Sergeant in the Army Special Services, working as a writer and emcee for entertainment shows for the soldiers.Deforest Kelley served in the First Motion Picture Unit of the US Army, which dealt with educational and training films for servicemen.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which rapper ragequit his NFL Madden '21 livestream and then wandered off for a good seven hours or so before noticing it was still running. Only 51% of quiztakers knew that this was completely in character for Snoop Dogg, as he likely went to calm down the way that you can't calm down on Twitch and just forgot about it. In his defense, the latest player system requires significant financial investment to field a competitive team, and I'd rather go calm myself down than deal with EA's pay-for-play systems, too.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about how the Boy Scouts were proposing settling the sexual misconduct claims from thousands of former Scouts. 88% of people knew that in addition to "The Saturday Evening Post", Norman Rockwell painted many covers for the official Boy Scouts magazine "Boy's Life", and the institution still possesses the original artwork. While this sale would likely raise tens of millions of dollars, that amount would filter down to very little considering the ridiculously large large number of cases it is expected to help settle.
If you missed out on the Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz right here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
