(WCAX Vermont)   Another U-Boat commander takes another Jeep for a tumble into a stream   (wcax.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
U-boat thread? Twice in 2 days? This is relevant to my interests!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare Jeep trifecta now in play
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Das booooooot!

Beerfest (3/8) Best Movie Quote - 10 Das Boots - Final Scene (2006)
Youtube wEqVkJiYJ80
 
MWShannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be a Jeep thing. I wouldn't understand.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor Jeep. :-(

/Own a '97 TJ.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell he's not a real Jeeper, if he was he would have rolled it on the way down the embankment.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: That poor Jeep. :-(

/Own a '97 TJ.


In some ways I wish I had a TJ.  I like the smaller frame and lighter doors.  JK doors are heavy and I'm getting old.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The_Sponge:

/Own a '97 TJ.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


"...can he even do that?"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: The_Sponge:

/Own a '97 TJ.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 242x181]

"...can he even do that?"


Lulz.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: The_Sponge: That poor Jeep. :-(

/Own a '97 TJ.

In some ways I wish I had a TJ.  I like the smaller frame and lighter doors.  JK doors are heavy and I'm getting old.


*Jeep Wave*

One of these summers, I should take the doors off just for a day or two.  I already have a soft top and the low profile doors, so I never really had the urge to do so.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went off a 20ft embankment and still looks like a Jeep. They sure as shiat don't make them like they used to.


/rip 4.0L
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: born_yesterday: The_Sponge: That poor Jeep. :-(

/Own a '97 TJ.

In some ways I wish I had a TJ.  I like the smaller frame and lighter doors.  JK doors are heavy and I'm getting old.

*Jeep Wave*

One of these summers, I should take the doors off just for a day or two.  I already have a soft top and the low profile doors, so I never really had the urge to do so.


LOL I have a pair of half doors and im torn between selling them or paying someone to paint and assemble them.

/Lazy and cheap is going to win
//Love doors off
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 17-year-old me would have gladly drive daddy's 928 into the water.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: U-boat thread? Twice in 2 days? This is relevant to my interests!

[Fark user image 425x566]


Put that back!
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the headlights that's a YJ. Drag it back up the bank, fire it up and drive home. You may want to put a trash bag on the driver's seat until it dries out, some time in July.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: That poor Jeep. :-(


Nothing that can't be fixed with a quick perusal of the J. C. Whitney catalogue.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was going to mock them for using "MINORLY HURT"

It looked just plain wrong, but it's an actual term, the opposite of MAJORLY.

I don't know that I have seen it used before. Carry on WCAX Vermont!
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
it is a YJ he's fine, JK and JL probably would be totaled

born_yesterday: The_Sponge: That poor Jeep. :-(

/Own a '97 TJ.

In some ways I wish I had a TJ.  I like the smaller frame and lighter doors.  JK doors are heavy and I'm getting old.


Tell me about it, neighbour across the street had a JK (I have a 98 TJ and 14 JKU) and pulled his doors all the bloody time and he would go out for like 20 minutes and spend an extra half hour taking them off and back on.  I did it once on the JK and was like nobody got time for that shiat. The whole unplugging all the electrics is just annoying on its own.  TJ is a whole different experience in itself, it's faster to pull the doors than roll down the windows.

Old_Chief_Scott: The_Sponge: That poor Jeep. :-(

Nothing that can't be fixed with a quick perusal of the J. C. Whitney catalogue.

You misspelled Quadratec :D
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But did he flood the engine?
 
