(Fox5 DC)   TSA investing in UV sterilization of bins at airports to prevent spread of COVID-19. Fun Fact: They weren't doing anything to clean the bins before   (fox5dc.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who's traveled even minimally during the period of time during which the TSA has been involved in airport security has known, from the beginning, that those bins are never cleaned.

Now ask what they're doing to clean the conveyor belts and the floors upon which thousands and thousands of people walk barefoot every day.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Now ask what they're doing to clean the conveyor belts and the floors upon which thousands and thousands of people walk barefoot every day.


The athlete's foot fungus eats the viruses.  Duh.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, come on!  They're the Transportation Security Administration, it's not their job to keep you safe!
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pocket Ninja: Now ask what they're doing to clean the conveyor belts and the floors upon which thousands and thousands of people walk barefoot every day.

The athlete's foot fungus eats the viruses.  Duh.


And the E. coli eats the athlete's foot fungus.    And the cryptosporidium eats the E. coli.   The brain-eating amoebas eat the cryptosporidium.   The tapeworms eat the brain-eating amoebas.

And so on.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since every study done has shown air travel is NOT a superspreader event, it would appear the need to swab down the bins doesn't exist - but I'm sure Newsom and Cuomo will figure out a way to blame it on Trump.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reminder that all this crap started because terrorists hijacked planes. Terrorists hijacking Congress thus has only caused Republicans to whine about how difficult it is to walk through a metal detector.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Since every study done has shown air travel is NOT a superspreader event, it would appear the need to swab down the bins doesn't exist - but I'm sure Newsom and Cuomo will figure out a way to blame it on Trump.


The bins aren't traveling on the plane. They're part of the initial process where everyone is crammed together in the same building.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have there been issues with confirmed disease transmission involving the bins or even a swab study demonstrating a theoretical risk? Those bins are being constantly irradiated by x-rays, they might be the most sterile articles in the entire security area. They are the easiest to clean though.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: zgrizz: Since every study done has shown air travel is NOT a superspreader event, it would appear the need to swab down the bins doesn't exist - but I'm sure Newsom and Cuomo will figure out a way to blame it on Trump.

The bins aren't traveling on the plane. They're part of the initial process where everyone is crammed together in the same building.


Conveniently lined up as sitting ducks for potential terrorists.

ChiliBoots: Have there been issues with confirmed disease transmission involving the bins or even a swab study demonstrating a theoretical risk? Those bins are being constantly irradiated by x-rays, they might be the most sterile articles in the entire security area. They are the easiest to clean though.


If the TSA agent collecting the empties has Covid and sneezes on them, sure.

/I can't believe anyone goes through an airport without wearing socks.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't use a blacklight on them.  You'll be unnerved.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Since every study done has shown air travel is NOT a superspreader event, it would appear the need to swab down the bins doesn't exis


The bit in the air is [probably] fine [based on studies that cherry picked best case scenarios]. It's being crammed in the airport that's the concern.

That being said, in this instance I'm considerably more worried by gastrointestinal issues than Covid. Wash your damn hands, peasants.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And what the hell were you doing? Licking your shoes and carry on bag?

"Hey, this thing that i just slammed around in an airport, a cab trunk, the plane, has been in my pocket, or has my feet in it? Yeah, i'll manhandle that and not wash my hands..."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Anyone who's traveled even minimally during the period of time during which the TSA has been involved in airport security has known, from the beginning, that those bins are never cleaned.

Now ask what they're doing to clean the conveyor belts and the floors upon which thousands and thousands of people walk barefoot every day.


I'd be more grossed out but my favorite restaurant pre-covid is refusing to wear masks and packing people shoulder to shoulder so I've come to accept if they can't do basic sanitation of wearing mask the kitchen is probably horrific.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BIN LADEN with germs AT YOUR LOCAL AIRPORT!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Pocket Ninja: Now ask what they're doing to clean the conveyor belts and the floors upon which thousands and thousands of people walk barefoot every day.

The athlete's foot fungus eats the viruses.  Duh.

And the E. coli eats the athlete's foot fungus.    And the cryptosporidium eats the E. coli.   The brain-eating amoebas eat the cryptosporidium.   The tapeworms eat the brain-eating amoebas.

And so on.


When do we get to bears?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's the Tub STACKING Association, not the tub sterilizing administration. Of course they weren't ever cleaned.
 
