(We Are Central PA)   Anybody want to check the cop math on the stolen guns, ammo inventory here?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Shotgun, INC. AKA RUGER SOUTHPORT, Firearm, CT STURM RUGER MODELL, Ammunition, State police, Caliber, RUGER  
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
• 12 GAUGE SHOTGUN SHELLS

They only stole 12 of them?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$2700 is actually a pretty good estimate of what was there. You can spend a lot of money on guns. They list 5 rifles and 1 shotgun. Hell, you can easily get to $2k with a single shotgun.
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So a glock and a box of ammo.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They don't have quantities for the ammo but .22 ammo is pretty valuable these days.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds about right at MSRP for the items listed.
 
goodncold
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guns and ammo?!? what guns and ammo?

All that was left was a mostly eaten box of donuts. Only Toasted Coconut was left! TOASTED COCONUT!!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
$2500-2700, depends on amount of ammo.

It's not like they busted the guy, if they did it would be an arsenal and "more ammo than a soldier carries on patrol in afghanistan"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: • 12 GAUGE SHOTGUN SHELLS

They only stole 12 of them?


Hey, Gauge shells are absolutely top tier. They always fit perfectly, as if they were a gauge!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: They don't have quantities for the ammo but .22 ammo is pretty valuable these days.


not really.  $9 for 100 rounds at my local store and there is plenty.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: They don't have quantities for the ammo but .22 ammo is pretty valuable these days.


My dad had a decent stockpile of all sorts of ammo, but is selling it off because he's doubling his money.  Prices have increased that much.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Depending on condition and the amount of ammo?

Yeah, that's a realistic number. If they're all beat to hell and there's only a couple of rounds of ammo, it would be a lie, but if they were clean and in shooting condition, arguably it's a bit of a lowball.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thats not too far off
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

