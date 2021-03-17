 Skip to content
(National Post)   Man discovers sunken castle under his vast tracts of land   (nationalpost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered what happened after that castle that sank in the swamp.

/Can you have him check, I think there's another one or two in there...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge Tracts of Land
Youtube GPX-mW4l1rU
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds exactly like the start of a D&D module.  The guy just needs to call up his friends the paladin, the cleric, the thief, and the bard and they'll be off on an adventure.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the next one he builds will stay up.... unless that one burns down, falls over, and sinks into the swamp. In which case the next one will definitely stay up.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why does he have to pay for the excavation?

If I found something like that I'd call a museum or something and if they want to investigate, fine, but I'm not paying for it. If that's the expectation, I'll just rent a backhoe and dig it out.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This sounds exactly like the start of a D&D module.  The guy just needs to call up his friends the paladin, the cleric, the thief, and the bard and they'll be off on an adventure.


I've seen that film.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can an Admin please change the headline to "huge?"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.redd.it image 465x782]


That because in the original game they weren't these:
static.turbosquid.comView Full Size


But these:
oldgloryminiatures.comView Full Size


very fast in  a straight line, hard as hell to "corner" with
 
Pextor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...But the fourth one stayed up.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Huge land tract thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, he ain't diggin' shiat up now, as that property will be tied up in historical digs and Historical Landmark titles up the wazoo.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Huge land tract thread?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Thank you for that.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Instead, the 81-year-old pensioner is paying for the trouble of discovering the ruins of a long-lost 13th-century palace under his lawn in Somerset, England.

How do you lose a castle? It's not like they're farking inconspicuous
 
buntz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why does he have to pay for the excavation?

If I found something like that I'd call a museum or something and if they want to investigate, fine, but I'm not paying for it. If that's the expectation, I'll just rent a backhoe and dig it out.


Remember, Mrs. Farmer. Whenever you buy a house, whatever's in the ground belongs to you - whether it's gold or oil or a castle ... or Claude Musselman.
 
Mercutio879 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Huge land tract thread?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Is this some kind of bust?
 
Cheron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some bloody Plantaginate will stop by and want it back. Oh, not right away, they'll let him fix it up a bit and then claim it was theirs, and they just set it down for a bit.

/Plowmen dig my earth
//None will level on the line
///Nobody offered his word
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, so that's where I left my castle!

I'll lose my own head next.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Huge land tract thread?

[Fark user image 850x478]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess we know this was built after his enemies perfected the big bad wolf technology.  Must have huffed and puffed the straw one down.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why does he have to pay for the excavation?

If I found something like that I'd call a museum or something and if they want to investigate, fine, but I'm not paying for it. If that's the expectation, I'll just rent a backhoe and dig it out.


Corollary..."How much are you going to pay me".
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why does he have to pay for the excavation?

If I found something like that I'd call a museum or something and if they want to investigate, fine, but I'm not paying for it. If that's the expectation, I'll just rent a backhoe and dig it out.


Yeah, came to post the same thing. Essentially penalizing the owner means a whole lot of stuff will be destroyed.

Construction foreman comes to your door and says the crew found something big, but for a few hundred dollars (or pounds, because England), they'll just ignore it and continue with the job.

Given that just about any place you fig in England is guaranteed to hit something historical, the state should be paying for it. Charge tourists $20 upon entry to the country to fund research into these sites. I'm sure Rome, Athens, Jerusalem, etc, also have this problem, but I'm sure someone has a solution by now.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Instead, the 81-year-old pensioner is paying for the trouble of discovering the ruins of a long-lost 13th-century palace under his lawn in Somerset, England.

How do you lose a castle? It's not like they're farking inconspicuous


Locals steal the stones over the centuries until all that's left is the foundation. Another century or two of rotted vegetation, leaves, grasses, etc, and it's underground.
 
