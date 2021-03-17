 Skip to content
(eBay)   Oh wow. The starting bid is only 5 dollars?   (ebay.com) divider line
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Does not ship to Canada". Damn.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is pretty stupid by even Fark standards to be greenlighted.
 
jman144
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'Looks more like a Super Scope Six to me
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This one's way better:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/RARE-103-DEG​R​EE-ANGLED-CHEETO-ONE-OF-A-KIND-COLLECT​IBLE/174686661550?_trkparms=aid%3D1110​002%26algo%3DSPLICE.SOI%26ao%3D1%26asc​%3D20190711095549%26meid%3D49f01332647​04560b8c677d6f26d1a48%26pid%3D100047%2​6rk%3D6%26rkt%3D6%26sd%3D174686678881%​26itm%3D174686661550%26pmt%3D0%26noa%3​D1%26pg%3D2047675%26algv%3DSellersOthe​rItemsV2&_trksid=p2047675.c100047.m210​8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet my nosegoblin collection would fetch a pretty penny.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Forget it unless it has a "Buy it now" option.
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh, I'll wait for Sherman tank shaped Cheeto.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Penis-Shaped​-​pork-rind/333721714435?_trkparms=aid%3​D1110006%26algo%3DHOMESPLICE.SIM%26ao%​3D1%26asc%3D20190917065201%26meid%3D1c​e01ebccce246ffb8df54149b70e080%26pid%3​D100935%26rk%3D5%26rkt%3D12%26mehot%3D​pf%26sd%3D174686678881%26itm%3D3337217​14435%26pmt%3D0%26noa%3D1%26pg%3D23324​90%26algv%3DDefaultOrganic&_trksid=p23​32490.c100935.m2460

Lol
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mattbastard: This one's way better:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/RARE-103-DEGR​EE-ANGLED-CHEETO-ONE-OF-A-KIND-COLLECT​IBLE/174686661550?_trkparms=aid%3D1110​002%26algo%3DSPLICE.SOI%26ao%3D1%26asc​%3D20190711095549%26meid%3D49f01332647​04560b8c677d6f26d1a48%26pid%3D100047%2​6rk%3D6%26rkt%3D6%26sd%3D174686678881%​26itm%3D174686661550%26pmt%3D0%26noa%3​D1%26pg%3D2047675%26algv%3DSellersOthe​rItemsV2&_trksid=p2047675.c100047.m210​8


They got the farkin measurement haha
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: This is pretty stupid by even Fark standards to be greenlighted.


I found it amusing and disconcerting at the same time.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The penis shaped pork rind is going for $60 so far.

Also, it's refreshing to see this kind of mindless shiat on Fark again, vs the 4+ years' worth of mental meat grinder that we endured up until Jan 20, 2021..
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

patcarew: "Does not ship to Canada". Damn.


Probably counts as a prohibited weapon under the new gun-control legislation, despite having an orange tip.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i came for the cheeto but was wowed by the fuktopuss

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

https://www.ebay.com/itm/farktopus-3D​-​printed-Key-Holder-Middle-Finger-Octop​us-Gifts-Gags-Black/393177671518?_trkp​arms=aid%3D1110006%26algo%3DHOMESPLICE​.SIM%26ao%3D1%26asc%3D231410%26meid%3D​56a6c0717aca45d2a4008f3ed014bb51%26pid​%3D101195%26rk%3D6%26rkt%3D12%26mehot%​3Dpf%26sd%3D174686678881%26itm%3D39317​7671518%26pmt%3D0%26noa%3D1%26pg%3D204​7675%26algv%3DDefaultOrganic&_trksid=p​2047675.c101195.m1851
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Psssssh.  That's just overcompensating for the fact that the seller doesn't have this one.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm selling a mystery box.  Does it contain a Jesus chip?  A bazooka chip?  A penis chip?

You can find out for the low price of $99.99!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PvtStash: i came for the cheeto but was wowed by the fuktopuss

[i.ebayimg.com image 500x409]
https://www.ebay.com/itm/farktopus-3D-​printed-Key-Holder-Middle-Finger-Octop​us-Gifts-Gags-Black/393177671518?_trkp​arms=aid%3D1110006%26algo%3DHOMESPLICE​.SIM%26ao%3D1%26asc%3D231410%26meid%3D​56a6c0717aca45d2a4008f3ed014bb51%26pid​%3D101195%26rk%3D6%26rkt%3D12%26mehot%​3Dpf%26sd%3D174686678881%26itm%3D39317​7671518%26pmt%3D0%26noa%3D1%26pg%3D204​7675%26algv%3DDefaultOrganic&_trksid=p​2047675.c101195.m1851


I've never wanted a hood ornament on my car before...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm selling a mystery box.  Does it contain a Jesus chip?  A bazooka chip?  A penis chip?

You can find out for the low price of $99.99!

[Fark user image image 425x425]


2 cool ranch but 4 cheese, awful!
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd rather have a Cheeto shaped like the Birgin Mary.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mark my words, that listing is going to blow up.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I kind a get some of the things they have posted, but how in the world did anybody see this in a Cheeto?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm selling a mystery box.  Does it contain a Jesus chip?  A bazooka chip?  A penis chip?

You can find out for the low price of $99.99!

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I feel bad for you you going to receive many cease and desist from several cell phone game companies.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
