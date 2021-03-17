 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   The "Fap Tap" is here to serve all your needs   (fox9.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fine.

Just combine the bar truck with the taco truck and park it at the end of my driveway.

I'm sold.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Fap Tab and now I'm disappointed. We need a Fap Tab.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I read that as Fap Tab and now I'm disappointed. We need a Fap Tab.


Would we need to wipe our tab every week?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I read that as Fap Tab and now I'm disappointed. We need a Fap Tab.


sbbgirls at Tony P's OMG FIRST
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FILTER NOT WORKING MOFOS!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might need new glasses subby. Just keep your pants on.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the fap tap trap wrap I read about in Dr Seuss. I would read it to my son too if all you *woke* people hadn't canceled Dr Seuss
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't fab to this.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life finally imitates art...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman in the trailer and the blonde reporter, I can fap to that and drink the beer, too. Don't look at me like that, somebody's got to do it!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much $ extra for blackjack and strippers?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I read that as Fap Tab and now I'm disappointed. We need a Fap Tab.


They took that away.
/foobies
//they are missed
///threes
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mofa: I read that as Fap Tab and now I'm disappointed. We need a Fap Tab.


...If you are brave enough.
 
