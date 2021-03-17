 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   "Why are you walking so fast?" "If I don't, I'll die"   (bbc.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The effect is not limited to COVID-19. It was reported a few years back that you're at higher risk of dying in general if you walk slowly. So next time some slow walker gets in your way, shove her out of the way and get back up to speed ASAP. (Offer not valid in states with concealed carry laws.)
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't walk slowly.  I meander quickly.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also more likely to be fat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to keep the pace above 20 steps a minute or the bus will explode!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
coloration=/= causation

People with underlying health problems walk slower and die faster.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh...

My normal walk pace is about 3mph. If I go much faster the A-fib kicks in.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about moseying, or stauntering?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So don't walk then? I can do that.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Eh...

My normal walk pace is about 3mph. If I go much faster the A-fib kicks in.


Dude get an ablation
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
McFarkus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Subby
You reminded me of Charlie's mom
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a dumb movie. Are Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves in this one?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: [th.bing.com image 474x316]


fark YOU CHELIOS
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey if you Prancercize you can still go relatively slow but still get in the cardio motions
Prancercise Highlights
Youtube QitgZ5gnK-o
Warning: this is stupid ridiculous
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow walking was considered to be at a speed of less than three miles (4.8km) per hour, steady/average speed was three to four miles (6.4km) per hour, and brisk at more than four miles per hour.

I can do about 4mph if I power walk and find something good on the radio.

Anything more than 4mph is barely "walking" at that point.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at some completely farked
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah because people get frustrated when they're stuck behind a slow walker. You got two legs, USE THEM.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Also more likely to be fat.


"Health researchers based in Leicester concluded slow walkers with a "normal" weight were 3.75 times more likely to die from the virus than brisk walkers."

It's right at the beginning of the article.

Still probably a spurious correlation, but I'll accept any reason to further look down on the slow farks getting in my way.
 
Roshamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: How about moseying, or stauntering?


Look at 'em go!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The obvious question would be "Did they control for age?"
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's all well and good, but if covid could do us all a solid and simply wipe out all of the slow drivers we'd be living in a goddamned utopia.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying I don't need to be able to outrun COVID, I just need to walk faster than someone more tempting?
 
Owangotang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johns Hopkins lists the case-fatality rate of COVID-19 in America as 1.8%. Take that time the 3.75 times more likely to die finding from the article and you get a 6.75% chance to die from COVID-19.

There is a reason why headlines don't do the math for you.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow walkers 'more likely to die', when they get in front of fast walkers, study finds.
why yes i am walking at  pace that suggest my time is of value to me, now  get out of the middle of the walk way.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walking speed is one of the health measurements built into the Apple watch.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Slow walking was considered to be at a speed of less than three miles (4.8km) per hour, steady/average speed was three to four miles (6.4km) per hour, and brisk at more than four miles per hour.

I can do about 4mph if I power walk and find something good on the radio.

Anything more than 4mph is barely "walking" at that point.


That's a 15 minute mile.  Maybe I'm in better shape than I thought.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an adequate speed might look like

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) this is fark, so "again?"
B) several studies have shown this kind of thing over the years. It's not causative. It's most likely a correlation with generally healthier people.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/constant reader
 
NobleHam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: The obvious question would be "Did they control for age?"


It says they were all "middle-aged" but doesn't say how they defined that, or how the upper end of the range compared to the lower end.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just ran to the grocery store to pick up a few things during lunch.

It tickles me to no end that all those farkers who have no place to be will die of covid.
 
patrick767
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If we go by how people walk in department stores and the parking lots around here, most people are completely farked.

ZAZ: The effect is not limited to COVID-19. It was reported a few years back that you're at higher risk of dying in general if you walk slowly. So next time some slow walker gets in your way, shove her out of the way and get back up to speed ASAP. (Offer not valid in states with concealed carry laws.)


Yeah, there was a story on NPR about that. I want to say it was on This American Life, but I'm not sure... might have been Radiolab. Anyway, researchers determined average walking paces in various cities all over the world and found they could make all sorts of inferences from that that turned out to be correct. Just spent some time googling to try to find it and didn't have any luck. There have been a lot of articles and programs about walking.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good. They're probably also walking 3 across blocking the whole sidewalk too. They won't be missed.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Owangotang: Johns Hopkins lists the case-fatality rate of COVID-19 in America as 1.8%. Take that time the 3.75 times more likely to die finding from the article and you get a 6.75% chance to die from COVID-19.

There is a reason why headlines don't do the math for you.


Your math assumes that every American walks briskly (4 mph, or 15 minutes per mile if your self-quantifying device reports it thusly). I'd wager it's more likely that the statistically average American already falls into the 'slow' category.

Math on Fark: Not even once.
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: coloration=/= causation

People with underlying health problems walk slower and die faster.


Are we talking about cops again?
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Slow walking was considered to be at a speed of less than three miles (4.8km) per hour, steady/average speed was three to four miles (6.4km) per hour, and brisk at more than four miles per hour.

I can do about 4mph if I power walk and find something good on the radio.

Anything more than 4mph is barely "walking" at that point.


I'm tall. I can do a mile in about 12 minutes if I don't have to deal with loafers or cross walks.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Owangotang: Johns Hopkins lists the case-fatality rate of COVID-19 in America as 1.8%. Take that time the 3.75 times more likely to die finding from the article and you get a 6.75% chance to die from COVID-19.

There is a reason why headlines don't do the math for you.


What about the suped up hover-rounds?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One reason a person might walk slower is a problem with their lungs -- which would make them more vulnerable to Covid.
 
valenumr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have you not watched the zombieland documentary. Everyone knows the slow die first.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
3mph is pretty damn fast. You walk that fast with a group of your work buddies heading to lunch and even the guy who hits the gym daily is gonna ask you to knock a couple tenths of a mph off that pace. 20 minute mile isn't a slow walk, go much faster and you're in mall-walker-powerwalking territory.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Repeat, but this headline's funnier so I'm not reporting it.

Congrats, subby!
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Study also shows that people who do deep sea diving without breathing apparatus dies a 3 times the rate as those that use the correct equipment  - linked to COVID.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I get a lot of shiat for my walking speed (too fast) and when walking alone, my demeanor. I've been often told I don't have resting biatch face so much as resting serial killer face. I guess at least I got the speed going for me, which is nice.

/hooray perma-scowl
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Waddles McWaddleface can get the Fark out of my way when I'm walking. Goddamn slowpokes on the sidewalk piss me off.

You think I want to spend an additional minute in Philadelphia that I don't have to?

Slow in the feet, slow in the head.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fast walker here. I don't care how fast/slow you walk, what I care about is pedestrian traffic flow. If you're walking slowly, move to the right. No, my time is not more valuable than yours. Yes, you should be aware of your surroundings.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: What an adequate speed might look like

[i.pinimg.com image 237x500] [View Full Size image _x_]


That reminds me - I must reset my clock.
 
