 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 17 is 'blarney' as in "The beloved children's television show, Blarney and Friends, shows a green dinosaur that dances and sings songs such as 'I love beer, you love beer'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Blarney, Elizabeth I of England, Mary I of England, village of Blarney, Cork, gift of skillful flattery, Munster, County Cork  
•       •       •

96 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 9:34 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to go there.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The MWWOTD is a curse upon this country.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dryad: The MWWOTD is a curse upon this country.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I spent thirty seconds to make this, I'm gonna use it every chance I can
 
The Garden State
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Should definitely have been "malarkey," in our new President's honor. C'mon, man.
 
jekfark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Barney
Barney
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Blarney comes from the Irish expression meaning Blimey, which comes from the cockney expression of BLOW ME, which comes from the Jeremy Kyle expression for  "I am brilliantly gobsmacked with your massive cock up."
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I repeat

Massive Cock Up.

There you go. See? Etymology can be fun.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dryad: The MWWOTD is a curse upon this country.


Today's Wordsmith Word of the Day is Canterbury Tale.

As in "Twilight Sparkle got her tail dunked in juiceberries in a prank by Sweetberry and now she has a Canterbury Tale."
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.