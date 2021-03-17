 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1776, the British evacuated Boston, proving the military might of Boston Baked Beans   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, American Revolutionary War, Continental Army, British forces, George Washington, Siege of Boston, British General Sir William Howe, United States Army, General George Washington's successful placement  
113 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 6:25 PM



Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And giving Suffolk County, including Boston, a reason to have a day off on St Pat's day.
 
6nome
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Boy, the Tea Party sure has come a long way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Other minor events:  St. Patrick dies.  St. Patrick day first celebrated.  Golda Meir elected in Israel. FDR marries Eleanor
 
Bob Down
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A mass evacuation if you will
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In Boston, they're just called "baked beans".
 
swankywanky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And thank you very much for the excuse to have no high school any of those March 17th's for four years!

//by sheer coincidence, something else was celebrated that day
///lots of hungover high schoolers on March 18, esp. Jr's and Sr's
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Boston didn't get wrecked like that until they ran into the Bears in the Super Bowl.
 
