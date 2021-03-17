 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Taiwan boosts South China Sea deployments, gets submarine nod. Aerospace Wynken and surface based Blynken on standby   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Spratly Islands, Republic of China, South China Sea, South China Sea Islands, United States, disputed South China Sea, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, Taiwan's new submarine fleet  
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The situation has been getting worse for quite some time now. This is a measured and cautious response by Taiwan after a very long period of having its protests against incursions ignored.
 
pc_gator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good thing the West backed up Hong Kong's independence from mainland China and taught China to respect its neighbors.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Good thing the West backed up Hong Kong's independence from mainland China and taught China to respect its neighbors.


What independence from China? The UK kept their word and gave it back, and would have been wholly unable to enforce doing otherwise.

I thought we were generally critical of government decisions to blatantly violate treaties, particularly with military action, around these parts?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
out of control ect ect
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: dukeblue219: Good thing the West backed up Hong Kong's independence from mainland China and taught China to respect its neighbors.

What independence from China? The UK kept their word and gave it back, and would have been wholly unable to enforce doing otherwise.

I thought we were generally critical of government decisions to blatantly violate treaties, particularly with military action, around these parts?


If we're gonna break treaties, it'd be nice to do it for a good reason for once.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good. It's not like anyone is helping them.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: The situation has been getting worse for quite some time now. This is a measured and cautious response by Taiwan after a very long period of having its protests against incursions ignored.


US military analysis says China will successfully take Taiwan by force in the next ten years.

There's nothing we can do to stop it.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

austerity101: Good. It's not like anyone is helping them.


Oh now all of the sudden the tankie is for an independent Taiwan?
 
dpcotta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: 2fardownthread: The situation has been getting worse for quite some time now. This is a measured and cautious response by Taiwan after a very long period of having its protests against incursions ignored.

US military analysis says China will successfully take Taiwan by force in the next ten years.

There's nothing we can do to stop it.


I mean... There's a few things...
 
trialpha
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Surrender your boo-tah: 2fardownthread: The situation has been getting worse for quite some time now. This is a measured and cautious response by Taiwan after a very long period of having its protests against incursions ignored.

US military analysis says China will successfully take Taiwan by force in the next ten years.

There's nothing we can do to stop it.

I mean... There's a few things...


Taiwan could, somehow, get their hands on a few nukes. China might think twice about invading if it results in Beijing and a few other major Chinese cities ceasing to exist.
 
