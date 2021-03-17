 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Last night in Houston a couple broke into a museum house, stole something, and escaped police first by boat and than by running into a drainage tunnel. Police ask for help answering geography questions to catch up to them   (twitter.com) divider line
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do it, Rockapella!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's nice.  The weather around here is getting just warm enough for those tunnels to be full of snakes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby's played "Where in the World is Carmen Espinoza?", too?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where in the world is ...

Carmen San Diego?
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's how I escape 5 star wanted levels in GTA.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Do it, Rockapella!


Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego - Rockapella
Youtube cuzc4jgwlT8
 
