(MLive.com) Tesla in self-driving mode hits parked state police car that had emergency lights activated.
    Fail, Lansing, Michigan, Eaton County, Michigan, Michigan State Police car, Michigan  
The Googles Do Nothing
2 hours ago  
So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.
 
Driedsponge
2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.


Tesla mandates you have your hands on the wheel at all times even while self driving and continue to pay attention to the road specifically so they can shed liability when things like this happens.  Even if the software screws up, the driver is ultimately responsible.

it's not a self-driving car, it's advanced driver assistance. Consumers and Tesla's marketing department seem to keep forgetting this.
 
NikolaiFarkoff
2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.


That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.
 
lindalouwho
2 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.


That's my opinion, also. There have been some stone cold crazy beliefs/predictions about self-driving vehicles here on Fark, not based on logic imho.
 
NewportBarGuy
2 hours ago  
Then it caught fire and burned for 12 days straight warming up the entire community.
 
born_yesterday
1 hour ago  
But the way it hit the parked car was genius.
 
phalamir
1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.


Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.
 
mrmopar5287
1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.


The DUI counseling complex will never allow self-driving cars to take responsibility. That's thousands in revenue lost from courts that collect fines, and thousands lost from substance abuse counselors who capture customers from court-mandated assessments and treatment. They are not going to give up that cash without a fight.
 
mrmopar5287
1 hour ago  

phalamir: Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.


Engineers are required to be licensed plus all the insurance and stuff. Maybe we will have to move toward coders being a licensed profession similar to engineering.
 
Intrepid00
1 hour ago  

phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.


Because a person in a building won't all of a sudden morph into an elephant one second and then another a flaming another second and then take a jack hammer to a support beam and scream why did it break.
 
Popsqueak
1 hour ago  

phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.


Coders aren't legally liable, architects are.  All you have to do is change the law.  The laws actually have to be on the books.
 
irocu88
1 hour ago  
Well aren't you a funny little racist.....but keep driving your agenda.
 
Bslim
1 hour ago  
NikolaiFarkoff:

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people


That's called negligence.
 
phalamir
1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.

Because a person in a building won't all of a sudden morph into an elephant one second and then another a flaming another second and then take a jack hammer to a support beam and scream why did it break.


So, the coder gets a pass because he can cause more damage?  That's your argument?
 
Robo Beat
1 hour ago  

phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.


Doctors bury their failures and lawyers send their failures to the gallows.  Architects just plant some ivy and hope for the best
 
mononymous
1 hour ago  
In 2021, AI became self-aware, and identified the real threat to humanity: Authoritarianism.

/F16H7 7H3 P0W3R
//Autoritarianism
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
1 hour ago  
SuckU Fubby and your racebaiting shiat headline.
 
Driedsponge
1 hour ago  

irocu88: Well aren't you a funny little racist.....but keep driving your agenda.


That's hilarious coming from the person who argued for the border wall.
 
the_rhino
1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: SuckU Fubby and your racebaiting shiat headline.


That's the sound of someone's jimmies being rustled.
 
Shryke
1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: SuckU Fubby and your racebaiting shiat headline.


It's the New Awesome on Fark. What possible new subject can we inject BLM into?
 
wage0048
1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.


And this is why I will never "drive" a self-driving car.  I will not give up control of the vehicle to a machine that cannot be held liable for its decisions.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

Shryke: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: SuckU Fubby and your racebaiting shiat headline.

It's the New Awesome on Fark. What possible new subject can we inject BLM into?


This.  Why are libs always trying to remind me that the lives of black people matter?  I'm trying to forget!
 
Intrepid00
1 hour ago  

phalamir: Intrepid00: phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.

Because a person in a building won't all of a sudden morph into an elephant one second and then another a flaming another second and then take a jack hammer to a support beam and scream why did it break.

So, the coder gets a pass because he can cause more damage?  That's your argument?


My example was the user whose actions can be pretty unpredictable not coders. A building will have a well defined used.
 
cleek
1 hour ago  

wage0048: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

And this is why I will never "drive" a self-driving car.  I will not give up control of the vehicle to a machine that cannot be held liable for its decisions.


i'm more worried about sharing the road with them.
 
lifeslammer
1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

Tesla mandates you have your hands on the wheel at all times even while self driving and continue to pay attention to the road specifically so they can shed liability when things like this happens.  Even if the software screws up, the driver is ultimately responsible.

it's not a self-driving car, it's advanced driver assistance. Consumers and Tesla's marketing department seem to keep forgetting this.


Tesla explicitly markets and advertises it as FULL SELF DRIVING which sounds like a massive lawsuit waiting to destroy the company at the rate things go with its level 2 bullshiat
 
Intrepid00
1 hour ago  

cleek: wage0048: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

And this is why I will never "drive" a self-driving car.  I will not give up control of the vehicle to a machine that cannot be held liable for its decisions.

i'm more worried about sharing the road with them.


I'm more worried about the meat bag behind the wheel that is way over confident in their driver skills on Fark.
 
TheAlgebraist
1 hour ago  
Just hire a poor person to sit in the front seat of your tesla and assume all the liability.  You get to sit in the back for the full Driving Miss Daisy experience and they can just declare bankruptcy when the autopilot inevitably takes out a school bus full of nuns or w/e.
 
TheGreatGazoo
1 hour ago  

phalamir: Intrepid00: phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.

Because a person in a building won't all of a sudden morph into an elephant one second and then another a flaming another second and then take a jack hammer to a support beam and scream why did it break.

So, the coder gets a pass because he can cause more damage?  That's your argument?


AI isn't code per se, it's learning from the environment.  The more environment you expose it to, the better it will learn (at a high level).  If it comes up on something that it doesn't know about, it will do random things.

In the end, it's probably going to end up with different AI 'brains' having different liability insurance rates for when they do screw up, kind of like how people who don't wreck much generally pay less than people with multiple accidents and DUIs.  Expected losses per million miles can be figured out, and the insurance companies will charge appropriately.  Instead of $100/month for insurance, it might be closer to $25/month.

The real losers will be municipalities with traffic fines and parking revenue going away.
 
The Flexecutioner
1 hour ago  
'To Predict And Swerve' sounds catchy.
 
Shryke
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why are libs always trying to remind me that the lives of black people matter


In a discussion about self-driving cars?
self-driving cars?
self-driving cars?

---->>>SELF DRIVING CARS<<----
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
Self-driving cars are the new flying car.  You may have noticed that they've been just a few years away for at least 7 years now.  Think decades still.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  

Shryke: Rapmaster2000: Why are libs always trying to remind me that the lives of black people matter

In a discussion about self-driving cars?
self-driving cars?
self-driving cars?

---->>>SELF DRIVING CARS<<----


LOL cry more, Trumper.
 
jaerik
1 hour ago  
I have a Tesla with FSD and am a huge supporter of the company. But as someone who works in ML, calling this system "Full Self Driving" is... well, I'll not go so far as to call it "evil," but it's deeply, deeply unethical. It ranks up there with the absolute worst of corporate marketing exaggerations, hiding behind "read the fine print" to minimize liability. And the same fanboys who decry that stuff when any other company does it give Tesla a pass.

The team is working very hard and doing very well, given the state of the ML industry. But Elon oversold this thing to hell and back because he knows just enough about ML to have bought onto the "singularity" hype train of 4-5 years ago, and assume that progress was going to become exponential, based on data gathering curve, and turn into self-driving robo taxis by 2020. Now they can't talk it back, and Elon refuses to ever admit he was wrong, so they're stuck with misleading people.

Realistically, we are 10 years away from robo-taxis, at best. Most of us who bought FSD over the past 6-7 years aren't going to get what we paid for. Right now, the FSD system is basically the same cruise control system that I had back in my Audi in 2016. The park assist curbed my rims twice. The cruise control system still causes 2-3 disengagements on every freeway commute here in SoCal, including pretty serious ones like it suddenly thinking the freeway speed limit has gone from 65mph to 30mph.

The problem with FSD cars slamming into parked fire trucks / police cars / etc. is not unique to Tesla. It's a limitation of using radar-based systems to detect things around you. All radar-based systems in all such-equipped cars have to throw away radar returns from anything stationary or be blinded, so they simply cannot see parked cars on the shoulder, and the camera-based system doesn't seem able to close the gap yet.

The issue is that Tesla still isn't forthcoming about this. It's buried in fine print behind a "Full Self Driving" name and a bunch of hype fluff from Elon about how it's safer in all situations than human drivers. And sorry, but saying "customers should know better than to trust him" is not a defense, and anyone offering it should be ashamed of themselves. We can still be supporters, while being constructively critical of the bad things they do.
 
BlazeTrailer
1 hour ago  
Only because a taser would have been considered refueling it for free
 
Driedsponge
1 hour ago  

phalamir: Intrepid00: phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.

Because a person in a building won't all of a sudden morph into an elephant one second and then another a flaming another second and then take a jack hammer to a support beam and scream why did it break.

So, the coder gets a pass because he can cause more damage?  That's your argument?


I don't think the analogy is any good, but there is a point to it.

On some level, we may need to start having licensed coders for things directly related to public safety.  If an engineer designs a medical device that fails and kills a patient we hold them to a higher standard than a coder who makes an error in pump software that accidentally delivers a deadly dose.  When a bridge collapses the engineer is held as the scapegoat, but when a Boing falls out of the sky from a software glitch that told it to dive, neither the original coder or the testing team is really held responsible.  This should probably change.

This still, however, doesn't alleviate the problem when we get to Machine Learning applications.  In Machine Learning, the coders aren't really the ones writing all of the code.  Machine Learning algorithms are designed to alter their own structures and coefficients based on all data available after the original code is written.  The coder could have done everything absolutely perfect, but if the computer is later fed a set of bad data, is it the coder's fault then?

In the end, it might be better to go through a two-tiered approach:  License software engineers that directly deal with public safety, and amend National Safety Standards more regularly to include stricter standards and minimum Mean Time To Failures for software systems that companies must stick to in order to alleviate certain legal responsibilities when a problem arises.
 
BafflerMeal
1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: phalamir: Intrepid00: phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.

Because a person in a building won't all of a sudden morph into an elephant one second and then another a flaming another second and then take a jack hammer to a support beam and scream why did it break.

So, the coder gets a pass because he can cause more damage?  That's your argument?

AI isn't code per se, it's learning from the environment.


Point of order: autonomous vehicles don't "learn" anything. Companies pay thousands of people to sit in chairs and click rectangles on video frame-by-frame. A data-set is generated by humans looking at a screen and is then added to the glob of "AI." It isn't smart and it doesn't learn.  Low paid humans do the heavy lifting.
 
ChiliBoots
1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

Tesla mandates you have your hands on the wheel at all times even while self driving and continue to pay attention to the road specifically so they can shed liability when things like this happens.  Even if the software screws up, the driver is ultimately responsible.

it's not a self-driving car, it's advanced driver assistance. Consumers and Tesla's marketing department seem to keep forgetting this.


Does Tesla have capacitive sensing in the steering wheeling to detect hands on wheel? It would be extremely simple, there's multitudes of cheap ICs designed precisely for that application. If the driver's hands must be kept on the wheel, there's no need for the control software to assume that's the case.
 
drtgb
1 hour ago  
My wife's car has a 'lane assist' feature that kinda drives the car when you turn the feature on. Hearing about it at the dealer, I thought it might be cool. I really cannot stand it. When the wheel adjusts to keep the car in the lane, I instinctively tighten my grip on the wheel and resist because feeling the steering wheel move on its own means, in my mind, something is wrong. It seems to work alright when I have tried it but I don't think I could ever trust it.

I don't think I can trust a car to drive itself. I barely like being the passenger in a car let alone letting some programming run the thing.

I do like the backup camera thing. That is a nice feature.

I'll stick with my 21 year old car that just lets me drive.

Why yes, I am old. Lawn... get off it.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

Shryke: Rapmaster2000: Why are libs always trying to remind me that the lives of black people matter

In a discussion about self-driving cars?
self-driving cars?
self-driving cars?

---->>>SELF DRIVING CARS<<----


Exactly.  I came here specifically to forget about those people and the libs have to remind me even here!  Is there no place I can seek entertainment away from Fox News that remembers this uncomfortable fact?
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: Just hire a poor person to sit in the front seat of your tesla and assume all the liability.  You get to sit in the back for the full Driving Miss Daisy experience and they can just declare bankruptcy when the autopilot inevitably takes out a school bus full of nuns or w/e.


Or just hire a poor person to drive the car.
 
El_Dan
1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

Tesla mandates you have your hands on the wheel at all times even while self driving and continue to pay attention to the road specifically so they can shed liability when things like this happens.  Even if the software screws up, the driver is ultimately responsible.

it's not a self-driving car, it's advanced driver assistance. Consumers and Tesla's marketing department seem to keep forgetting this.


I'm sure Tesla is well aware of what its idiot customers are going to do with the self driving mode. I mean, the customers are primarily rich assholes willing to buy a car from Elon Musk, everyone knows what to expect.
 
Mad_Radhu
1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: Driedsponge: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

Tesla mandates you have your hands on the wheel at all times even while self driving and continue to pay attention to the road specifically so they can shed liability when things like this happens.  Even if the software screws up, the driver is ultimately responsible.

it's not a self-driving car, it's advanced driver assistance. Consumers and Tesla's marketing department seem to keep forgetting this.

Does Tesla have capacitive sensing in the steering wheeling to detect hands on wheel? It would be extremely simple, there's multitudes of cheap ICs designed precisely for that application. If the driver's hands must be kept on the wheel, there's no need for the control software to assume that's the case.


I feel like GM's Super Cruise is implemented much better. It is geofenced, so it only works on roads that they feel confident it will function well on, plus it is watches the driver to make sure they pay attention. Plus the name is more accurate.

Tesla's implementation seems to leave a lot of leeway for the driver to not be paying attention, and unable to take over when the system has an issue.
 
Driedsponge
1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Tesla explicitly markets and advertises it as FULL SELF DRIVING which sounds like a massive lawsuit waiting to destroy the company at the rate things go with its level 2 bullshiat


Yeah, they have from almost day 1 and I always thought it would get them in trouble.  They advertise full self driving, but then mandate you keep your hands on the wheel, pay attention at all times, and even installed warning systems so it can detect and yell at you if you don't keep your hands on the wheel.

They know full well it's not FSD, but driving without hands on the steering wheel is a ticketable offense, so you are always legally in the wrong if you don't have control of the wheel at all time.
 
iaazathot
1 hour ago  
Now, let's look at how many humans hit parked emergency vehicles with flashing lights in the last year.
 
inner ted
1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: SuckU Fubby and your racebaiting shiat headline.


Aww
hitting a little too close to home for all of farks sensitive white guy brigade
 
Surpheon
1 hour ago  

Popsqueak: phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.

Coders aren't legally liable, architects are.  All you have to do is change the law.  The laws actually have to be on the books.


As soon as big corporations can save big money by level 4+ semis being used to move goods, you'll see donations made and laws changed. Not sure it'll trickle down to personal vehicles though.
 
Driedsponge
1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: Driedsponge: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

Tesla mandates you have your hands on the wheel at all times even while self driving and continue to pay attention to the road specifically so they can shed liability when things like this happens.  Even if the software screws up, the driver is ultimately responsible.

it's not a self-driving car, it's advanced driver assistance. Consumers and Tesla's marketing department seem to keep forgetting this.

Does Tesla have capacitive sensing in the steering wheeling to detect hands on wheel? It would be extremely simple, there's multitudes of cheap ICs designed precisely for that application. If the driver's hands must be kept on the wheel, there's no need for the control software to assume that's the case.


They've got the sensors, and they log the data, so whenever someone crashes, they can instantly pull your log and say "Look, their hands were not on the steering wheel".  I don't own one, but from what I've heard, they also have an audible warning system that yells at you for a short time, then goes on silent if you ignore it long enough.
 
hugram
1 hour ago  
Once you choose to get behind the wheel of a car, your only duty should be to drive it.  Don't text, don't yap it up on the phone and, as of now, don't 100% trust a car's program that is design to safely assist driving you around.

Now, to add fuel to the fire... get a manual.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
1 hour ago  

phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: The Googles Do Nothing: So, I get the argument that even though self-driving cars will likely have a better safety record than drunk humans....who takes the liability when a self-driving car is the cause of an accident?  The manufacturer with the faulty software or the driver for trusting the faulty software?

Seems the driver will be and they probably had to sign a waiver upon purchase clearing the manufacturer of any and all ensuing carnage.

That's the ultimate reason, IMO, that level 4+ will never happen in the US.

We can tolerate a higher overall level of crashes/death/injury as long as there is clear accountability (in most cases).

We will not easily tolerate "random acts of bad AI judgment," though.

Nothing wrong with that, IMO. Plus it keeps well-meaning coders from having to testify that they messed something up and accidentally killed people.

Architects are on the hook for bad building design for the life of the building - even if the design wasn't considered bad at the time.  Don't see why coders get a pass.


Coders get a pass because we have no way of knowing who or how or on what someone will use the software. Be careful what you ask for ... if you want software accountability then you are asking for Tesla, John Deere or Microsoft levels of Tech Aristocracy where you don't have rights to touch either the hardware or software, and you don't legally own a device or its software and can't reverse engineer it. You only have a right to buy it.

If I write code that pops open a car door and you use that code to slap someone on the ass or disable safety mechs to toss someone out of your moving car, there should be no way for me to be held liable for your actions.

In fact, my license agreements for my software says "This software will bang your wife and run over your dog WHEN it steals your truck. Don't use it, don't blame me."

All that said, the guy in the article should have been paying attention to the road.
 
abhorrent1
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
