 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Were you born with your testicles in the wrong place? Blame the pollution   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a kid in high school named Bradley who had a third, undeveloped testicle. His nickname was "Three Nad Brad"
True story.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Argentina?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testicular Torsion | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube slobhI2HXhA
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I knew a kid in high school named Bradley who had a third, undeveloped testicle. His nickname was "Three Nad Brad"
True story.


Here's a fake story:

What do you do when confronted by an elephant with three balls?

Walk him and pitch to the giraffe.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They seem to always be in the wrong place.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I knew a kid in high school named Bradley who had a third, undeveloped testicle. His nickname was "Three Nad Brad"
True story.


So, here I am at 70 with withered nads. They have shrunken with age. I am curious if having had a vasectomy at 24 had anything to do with it. My doc at the VA did a blood test and found my testosterone was in the basement, so now I wear a testosterone patch daily, and feel overall stronger with more vigor and interest in sex! My girlfriends are pleased, too.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wherever they may be...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some say subby's mom's chin is the wrong place, but I vehemently disagree. Thanks, pollution!
 
Jeff73
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The picture in the article is blatantly a woman wtf
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Buddhist bulbous earlobe mystery finally solved
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Should I be concerned if one of my testicles is significantly larger than the other two?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mine are right up my butthole where they belong.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I knew a kid in high school named Bradley who had a third, undeveloped testicle. His nickname was "Three Nad Brad"
True story.


Did he become a pawnbroker?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Marcos P: I knew a kid in high school named Bradley who had a third, undeveloped testicle. His nickname was "Three Nad Brad"
True story.

So, here I am at 70 with withered nads. They have shrunken with age. I am curious if having had a vasectomy at 24 had anything to do with it. My doc at the VA did a blood test and found my testosterone was in the basement, so now I wear a testosterone patch daily, and feel overall stronger with more vigor and interest in sex! My girlfriends are pleased, too.


That happened on King of the Hill
 
p51d007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought French men surrendered their manhood a long time ago?

static.cdn.ea.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: What do you do when confronted by an elephant with three balls?

Walk him and pitch to the giraffe.


Stuff him and open a pawn shop.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Tammy Faye Jackson?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
... That's just nuts!

(Seriously, 22 comments and nobody else said it?)
 
Datanerd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Argentina?


Appalachian Trail.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One of you farkers i have farkied as "dude only has one nut"
Waiting for them to post.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country (3/8) Movie CLIP - Those Were Not His Knees (1991) HD
Youtube BS-f_KwM81I
 
Eravior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see all the good ones are covered. I'll just leave the one from this dull movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Marcos P: I knew a kid in high school named Bradley who had a third, undeveloped testicle. His nickname was "Three Nad Brad"
True story.

So, here I am at 70 with withered nads. They have shrunken with age. I am curious if having had a vasectomy at 24 had anything to do with it. My doc at the VA did a blood test and found my testosterone was in the basement, so now I wear a testosterone patch daily, and feel overall stronger with more vigor and interest in sex! My girlfriends are pleased, too.


The problem is that with less activity in them, they shrink. So with the patch supplying the testosterone* they might shrink more.
My advice is take advantage of this newfound energy and exercise, especially leg and large muscles to induce the body to produce its own testosterone.

/*unless I am mistaken and the patches make the body produce testosterone instead of supplying it, though I could be mistaken
//have you tried the blue pill, if you don't mind my asking? Because I imagine sex itself will excite the body.
///best of luck to you, and to me if/when I reach that age
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can testify (snort) that they eventually will descend...

...all the way to the water line in the toilet bowl.

/like a continental soldier
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Should I be concerned if one of my testicles is significantly larger than the other two?


If it wasn't always that way, yes.

/if it was, it might be a congenital thing, but still have it checked out
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.