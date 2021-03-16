 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   A new Covid-19 variant is invisible to standard testing and will not leave Brittany alone   (bloomberg.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

1074 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 5:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we need to get rid of standardised testing and foster a more open learning environment that accounts for different learning styles of each of the viruses.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we should have used a prevention and isolation strategy at the start so we didn't create a massive reservoir of infected people who can create new strains every few weeks.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. First the Bubble Boy variants and now Stealth Covid.  What next?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe there's people in France who just want to make Trump look bad.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacre bleu!!!
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: This is why we need to get rid of standardised testing and foster a more open learning environment that accounts for different learning styles of each of the viruses.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Jesus. First the Bubble Boy variants and now Stealth Covid.  What next?


Booster shots that contain mRNA to deal with the major mutations. Moderna already started phase 3 trials on both a combo shot that deals with the OG strain and the South African strain as well as a booster for the South African strain. The new one also only needs refrigerator temps for the full 90 day shelf life.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just 70 people in France, as soon as the warm weather arrives it'll disappear (from test results).
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily dose of fear!!

Ninja Rona!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ansius: This is why we should have used a prevention and isolation strategy at the start so we didn't create a massive reservoir of infected people who can create new strains every few weeks.


More proof that stupid people are dangerous.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: dyhchong: This is why we need to get rid of standardised testing and foster a more open learning environment that accounts for different learning styles of each of the viruses.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 450x335] [View Full Size image _x_]


I agree.  Comment of the year (so far).
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dyhchong: This is why we need to get rid of standardised testing and foster a more open learning environment that accounts for different learning styles of each of the viruses.


You have something against Common (virus) Core?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
gadewch Britney ei ben ei hun
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

robodog: backhand.slap.of.reason: Jesus. First the Bubble Boy variants and now Stealth Covid.  What next?

Booster shots that contain mRNA to deal with the major mutations. Moderna already started phase 3 trials on both a combo shot that deals with the OG strain and the South African strain as well as a booster for the South African strain. The new one also only needs refrigerator temps for the full 90 day shelf life.


Let's see, 7-8  months for testing, 4 months for production, then a couple months for the rollout of vaccinations before this starts diminishing. Yep, we'll have scores of new variants circulating by that time. I need to buy stock in syringe, cotton swab, mask, and medical glove manufacturers. It appears that demand for those is going to grow exponentially and forever.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: robodog: backhand.slap.of.reason: Jesus. First the Bubble Boy variants and now Stealth Covid.  What next?

Booster shots that contain mRNA to deal with the major mutations. Moderna already started phase 3 trials on both a combo shot that deals with the OG strain and the South African strain as well as a booster for the South African strain. The new one also only needs refrigerator temps for the full 90 day shelf life.

Let's see, 7-8  months for testing, 4 months for production, then a couple months for the rollout of vaccinations before this starts diminishing. Yep, we'll have scores of new variants circulating by that time. I need to buy stock in syringe, cotton swab, mask, and medical glove manufacturers. It appears that demand for those is going to grow exponentially and forever.


7-8 months of testing, try <3 and they'll be producing it before they have approval assuming it's made with different precursors than the current one (seem highly likely given the different temp profile)
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This French underground version of COVID is going to sabotage our efforts to consolidate our victory over the pandemic.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm usually the one who is angry there is not enough fear-mongering, but this article seems to be full of sentences that are fear-mongering. The whole article is "Wiat, what? Explain, mofo!"

We knew that nCoV-19 was evading PCR tests. We also knew that swabbing the nose and mouth was a very bad way to test for it, because it sits in all of our organs, even the brain and eyeball. We already knew that the PCR tests are going to miss infections. That's one reason why it is literally unreasonable to re-open anything beacuse of only 3 weeks of falling infection numbers. That is not fearmongering, that is just literally the facts. We cannot safely reopen based on on recorded numebrs becaues the PCR tests miss so many virus reservoirs, and not-contagious today doesn't mean not-contagious tomorrow in a virus that moves around the body at its own will.

But that is status quo. Not mongering, just obvious.

But this article is just full of WAIT WHAT WHAT NO WAIT GO BACK statements.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Loucifer: This French underground version of COVID is going to sabotage our efforts to consolidate our victory over the pandemic.


We haven't won a war since WW2
Why start now
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Jesus. First the Bubble Boy variants and now Stealth Covid.  What next?


Big snime tiddies covid?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: backhand.slap.of.reason: Jesus. First the Bubble Boy variants and now Stealth Covid.  What next?

Big snime tiddies covid?


* anime not snime.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Loucifer: This French underground version of COVID is going to sabotage our efforts to consolidate our victory over the pandemic.

We haven't won a war since WW2
Why start now


We haven't been in a (declared) war since then, so...

/the first Iraq War was definitely a win
//little things like Grenada were too
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Indica or sativa?
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a Brittany, I am very, very concerned about this.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ansius: This is why we should have used a prevention and isolation strategy at the start so we didn't create a massive reservoir of infected people who can create new strains every few weeks.


I'm assuming you are smart, so I'll say that you and I both know that was never going to happen.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Jesus. First the Bubble Boy variants and now Stealth Covid.  What next?


It was always stealth.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Geotpf: stevenvictx: Loucifer: This French underground version of COVID is going to sabotage our efforts to consolidate our victory over the pandemic.

We haven't won a war since WW2
Why start now

We haven't been in a (declared) war since then, so...

/the first Iraq War was definitely a win
//little things like Grenada were too


To win a war, you have to actually leave the country and not keep sending troops there.
But I'll give you Grenada
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's just 70 people in France, as soon as the warm weather arrives it'll disappear (from test results).


Easter is just a month away!
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sacre blew!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Were they vaccinated? Maybe the virus wasn't primarily responsible for these "telltale symptoms," that aren't further mentioned.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: We knew that nCoV-19 was evading PCR tests. We also knew that swabbing the nose and mouth was a very bad way to test for it, because it sits in all of our organs, even the brain and eyeball. We already knew that the PCR tests are going to miss infections.


The article's light on details but I'm guessing that the issue is a mutation in a region which matches one or more of the PCR primers they're using for the test. We've seen that before with the B1.1.7 variant. That's a separate issue from the choice of how or where a sample is collected.

The nose and mouth are not "very bad" ways of testing for it. Butt swabs might be better, but most people with an infection are going to have significant viral loads in their upper respiratory system for at least a few days. Also, testing those areas will be a good indicator of whether or not they're currently infectious to others.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ansius: This is why we should have used a prevention and isolation strategy at the start so we didn't create a massive reservoir of infected people who can create new strains every few weeks.


Are you French?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So we are going to have regional variants.
Great. I'll have the Chianti variant with some french bread, oil and vinegar.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.