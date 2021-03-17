 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   Hey COVID you're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind, HEY COVID   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article headline:

Outbreak at Virginia High School May Be Tied to Travel Teams, Health Director Says

Second sentence of article:

Health officials said they do not believe the outbreak at Independence High School in Loudoun County started with school activities.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what?
Remember? Send the kids to school!
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya let's reopen schools now , it's crazy to just keep them closed for another whole month or so in hopes of getting things in control for fall maybe even a vaccine will be ready by then ... na fark it - sports ball must happen or I'd have to interact with my own kid
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't vax if I want to, I can leave the shots behind, because Tucker doesn't vax, and if he don't vax, then he's a good friend of mine!

Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:   ..Other competitors were in quarantine, including the health department director's daughter. It's Loudoun County Public Schools' largest outbreak to date..

"For a lot of these folks, what it means is their clubs are shut down for those 14 days, and maybe when it's this large, their school team is shut down," Loudoun County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend said.

When asked for comment in the parking lot, the plentiful Loudon parents present were emphatic and unanimous:

"We had a game to win."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Mississippi:
Oh, and the Brazil variant is coming....which is 100-152% more contagious than the regular virus strain.
But keep lifting those mask mandates, keep opening up everything, and keep opening those schools.
What's the worst that could happen?

mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Independence High"

y'all take it from here
 
blahpers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God dammit, Fark, I already had this accursed song in my head once today thanks to the Ricky thread.  A pox on you all!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Ya let's reopen schools now , it's crazy to just keep them closed for another whole month or so in hopes of getting things in control for fall maybe even a vaccine will be ready by then ... na fark it - sports ball must happen or I'd have to interact with my own kid


exactly why the Catholic Church has paid billions in lawsuits and Boy Scouts of America is trying to keep from going broke. lack of parental/guardian participation allow children to become victims of creeps. piss poor parenting, America.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blahpers: God dammit, Fark, I already had this accursed song in my head once today thanks to the Ricky thread.  A pox on you all!


Muwahahahahahahahahaha

Toni Basil "Hey Mickey" Music Video
Youtube 0aqLwHP4y6Q
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

1funguy: So what?
Remember? Send the kids to school!


Hey man! As long as they cover their disgusting faces with an unsanitary piece of fabric of some type, what do they or we have to fear?

Just kidding! Hannibal is at the gates and we should all be afraid.
 
