(Fox 4 KC)   'KC feds nab $500,000 worth of counterfeit Mahomes jerseys, designer bags and Botox' Way to stay on brand KC   (fox4kc.com) divider line
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So now you may be very dangerously injecting yourself with something that may have catastrophic ramifications," Bansbach told FOX4.


Like...botulism?
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait....Botox??

Oh, not Mahomes branded Botox, just Botox.

Heh.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
....that kind of lux just ain't for us.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel safer already!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Huh.  I thought they only brought the feds in for knock-off Gates sauce.
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought you couldn't use "Asia" references, for fear of ticking off our "great master"  LOL

The vast majority of the shipments came from places like China, Hong Kong and other locations in southeast Asia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mahomes?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, 2 jerseys, a dose of botox, and the Wal-Mart bag they were being carried in?

(Remember, last year, when the feds in Pittsburg grabbed $80,000 in counterfeit Roku remotes?  1,600 units, with a retail value of $50 each?  When the full price of the unit it was copying was only $20?  Good times...)
 
