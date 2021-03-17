 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Tricky military situation? Send in Special Ops. Tough drug kingpin to catch? Send in Special Ops. The Lithuanian delegation sent too many cars to the armistice and we don't have enough spaces? Yeah, why not. Send 'em   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is right in the name. Who else are you going to send? Unless, today I learn that the US Military has a dedicated parking division.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... we've seriously gone overboard with is and its really because our expansionist foreign policy. You can't deploy entire divisions or even BCT's to a lot of areas so you send in "teams" of specialized forces... Army SOF are mostly teachers when not in combat roles. They teach and train foreign armies and most people don't even know that. The door kicking part of all the services has exploded since 9/11 and I think we're seeing the blowback from that in all the crazy f*ckers that are coming out on the back end of it back into civvie land.

JSOC and all of it's parts should be seriously evaluated by an independent commission with people like McMaster and McRaven and come civvie people as well. My own personal opinion is that we've let it grow to far too fast and we don't really have a handle on it anymore. They ABSOLUTELY have a place in our armed forces and foreign policy, these are some of the finest soldiers our country has... but I don't think it would be hard to find agreement that we might need to tighten it up a little bit.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have a new book out!!!!"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're supposed to be secret and anonymous which makes it easier to ignore them when they die. Plausible Deniability.

That and waaaaay too many people read Tom Clancy and took him seriously.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That sure is ominous. 4 missions over 45 years. It's a tidal wavelet.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had Special Ops assistance shoveling snow the other day.

/neighbor is special ops
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if the expanded numbers (and use of) special forces troops has resulted in standards dropping. Giving us the psychos that we occasionally read about.

Or is that just the personality type?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: It is right in the name. Who else are you going to send? Unless, today I learn that the US Military has a dedicated parking division.


media.tenor.com
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I met Mark Bowden once.  Got him to sign my copy of Black Hawk Down.
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I'm wondering if the expanded numbers (and use of) special forces troops has resulted in standards dropping. Giving us the psychos that we occasionally read about.

Or is that just the personality type?


Yes.  Particularly mental & behavior standards - guy pulls trigger good?  Stays in.  Guy likes to rape the locals?  Well, he pulls trigger good, let's keep him.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: It is right in the name. Who else are you going to send? Unless, today I learn that the US Military has a dedicated parking division.


When I was stationed in San Diego a few years back there were people placed on parking enforcement duty on base, and we had a few fights break out over parking spaces.  The parking situation was only getting worse so I assume someone will be run over in a parking dispute in a couple years.

/people get a bit miffed when you're looking at sitting in traffic then walking a mile after you parked while seeing empty "reserved" parking spots.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yeah... we've seriously gone overboard with is and its really because our expansionist foreign policy. You can't deploy entire divisions or even BCT's to a lot of areas so you send in "teams" of specialized forces... Army SOF are mostly teachers when not in combat roles. They teach and train foreign armies and most people don't even know that. The door kicking part of all the services has exploded since 9/11 and I think we're seeing the blowback from that in all the crazy f*ckers that are coming out on the back end of it back into civvie land.

JSOC and all of it's parts should be seriously evaluated by an independent commission with people like McMaster and McRaven and come civvie people as well. My own personal opinion is that we've let it grow to far too fast and we don't really have a handle on it anymore. They ABSOLUTELY have a place in our armed forces and foreign policy, these are some of the finest soldiers our country has... but I don't think it would be hard to find agreement that we might need to tighten it up a little bit.


This. So much this. I've never had many conflicts with conventional people from all the various services. The majority of bat-shiat crazy, explosive anger people I've dealt with have been Special Forces  of one sort or another. Their self-aggrandized egos let them think they do no wrong and the lack of oversight reinforces that. I was relieved when the literally twitchy green beret JOC director RIP'd with some tanker dudes. They were annoying but I didn't think they were going to kill me if I got them angry.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I met Mark Bowden once.  Got him to sign my copy of Black Hawk Down.


Black Hawk Down was a grotesque 1st Person Shooter game masquerading as a movie.
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now, get rid of some bad guys like Putin, Jong-iL and The Ayatollah
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: That sure is ominous. 4 missions over 45 years. It's a tidal wavelet.


Change years to days and it might be close to accurate, only off by an order of magnitude.

Or are you truly under the impression that all missions by elite secret special forces eventually become public knowledge?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: yakmans_dad: That sure is ominous. 4 missions over 45 years. It's a tidal wavelet.

Change years to days and it might be close to accurate, only off by an order of magnitude.

Or are you truly under the impression that all missions by elite secret special forces eventually become public knowledge?


An order of magnitude would move it from microscopic to teeny.

To wring my hands over possible abuses seems to be a waste of energies. I'm more than willing to read accounts of actual abuses, but merely hypothesized stuff seems akin to vote fraud so good that it doesn't leave a trace.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not enough spaces, send in Space Force.
 
