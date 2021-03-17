 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The guy who murdered those 8 people at massage parlors in Atlanta reportedly had a sex addiction. Also a murder addiction, apparently   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Incels blame women for playing hard to get. Dude, do you have a mirror? Because you're playing hard to want.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did," Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said, referencing suspect Robert Aaron Long's explanation for the Tuesday night carnage.

Oh poor widdle white boy. It was a really shiatty day for all the people he shot, too

/Surprised the cops arrested him
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way this makes sense is that he chose every massage parlor in the area that DOESN'T offer those services.
These were the results.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously. we have way too many dysfunctional people out there with access to guns and religious extremism.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a guy who looks just like that however he's a well adjusted adult with a wife and kids.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone forgot to punch his "buy 9, get 10th for free" card and he flipped his lid.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Long admitted he was on his way to a pornography-related venue in Florida, authorities said, adding that it was "very likely there would have been more victims."

So the defense against the hate crimes accusation will basically be "well, if you hadn't stopped me before I would have killed those people at the porn store, who based on my experiences there aren't Asian, it would have been obvious that this wasn't racially motivated."
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 419x750]
Incels blame women for playing hard to get. Dude, do you have a mirror? Because you're playing hard to want.


Was he on Rumspringa?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why is it easier to get a gun than a blowjob in this country??
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Seriously. we have way too many dysfunctional people out there with access to guns and religious extremism.


This, plus access, encouragement, and desire to make an impact, in this case being "I'll show you!"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: "Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did," Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said,

bl.thgim.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder if this one of those times where as the son of a pastor, he was unable to deal with having normal urges, so he went with "sex addiction" as his rationalization for wanting to fark, but knowing Jesus was making frowny faces at him for jerking off.

He then chose to resolve this contradiction in the way Christians do: blaming women.

I could be wrong of course, but the "sex addiction" excuse gets thrown out an awful lot by Christians.

Of course it could also just be 4chan troll-y bullshiat, like with Christchurch.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So much for the racist narrative. \

Time to bring on the incel narrative.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is it easier to get a gun than a blowjob in this country??


True. I can walk across the room and unlock case that holds the guns. If I want a blowjob I will have to wait for my wife to get home from work. And after the kids go to bed. And if she isn't too tired.

Yeah, guns are really easy to get.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I know a guy who looks just like that however he's a well adjusted adult with a wife and kids.


Here's hoping she doesn't blow a co-worker and leave his ass
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cover him in honey and restrain him near insects.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm having a bad day today because my Stimmy didn't arrive at my bank. And yet, I am feeling no urge to go on a racist murdering spree.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember: White guy's feelings trump other people's right to live.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had assumed that the shootings were less of a hate crime and more to do with massage parlors, since it was all that he targeted. I wish they could charge him with hate crimes as well. Lately Asian people have been the target of so much violence.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: "Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did," Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said, referencing suspect Robert Aaron Long's explanation for the Tuesday night carnage.

Oh poor widdle white boy. It was a really shiatty day for all the people he shot, too

/Surprised the cops arrested him


Really now?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For the price of that gun, he could have been massaged quite regularly.

Just saying.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

madgonad: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is it easier to get a gun than a blowjob in this country??

True. I can walk across the room and unlock case that holds the guns. If I want a blowjob I will have to wait for my wife to get home from work. And after the kids go to bed. And if she isn't too tired.

Yeah, guns are really easy to get.


Let me guess. We never seen the wife because she lives in Canada. Right?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: "Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did," Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said, referencing suspect Robert Aaron Long's explanation for the Tuesday night carnage.

Oh poor widdle white boy. It was a really shiatty day for all the people he shot, too

/Surprised the cops arrested him


I'm sure the cops patted him on the back and told him he did good but that they'd have to arrest him for the sake of optics.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Remember: White guy's feelings trump other people's right to live.


Well to be fair that's how they settled the West and accomplished manifest destiny so it's sort of hardwiring to the DNA man
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is it easier to get a gun than a blowjob in this country??


Because working girls have terrible lobbyists.

/insert obligatory joke about a white dude and "easily concealed"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Remember: White guy's feelings trump other people's right to live.


Remember:  What you imagine to be true trumps reality
 
tnpir
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have an idea how we can permanently remove his temptation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Asian Shmasian, they were women, so it's a hate crime.

/drtfa
 
MVEAlpha
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm amazed how this guy was addicted to something he's clearly never had.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bthom37: I wonder if this one of those times where as the son of a pastor, he was unable to deal with having normal urges, so he went with "sex addiction" as his rationalization for wanting to fark, but knowing Jesus was making frowny faces at him for jerking off.


I'm not saying it couldn't be anything else, but it sure does have the feel of a case of "what happens when an irresistibly horny force meets and immovably sex-negative object?"
 
Adam64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sex addiction? I'm from Wisconsin, is that the same as gettin' a lot?

/not everyday you get to bust out the News Radio quotes
 
omg bbq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought only rich people had "sex addictions"?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He wound up with Corey and Trevor and got all mad once he realized...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Long is the son of a youth pastor and is heavily involved in the church, a student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 told The Daily Beast. "He... wouldn't even cuss," the woman said. "He was big into religion.""

Protip: Do not be big into religion. It'll f*ck you up every time.
 
MVEAlpha
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 419x750]
Incels blame women for playing hard to get. Dude, do you have a mirror? Because you're playing hard to want.


I mean, how many women outside of the Internet want to have sex with a human billy goat?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Long admitted he was on his way to a pornography-related venue in Florida, authorities said, adding that it was "very likely there would have been more victims."

So the defense against the hate crimes accusation will basically be "well, if you hadn't stopped me before I would have killed those people at the porn store, who based on my experiences there aren't Asian, it would have been obvious that this wasn't racially motivated."


There is, apparently, zero evidence supporting the idea that it was a hate crime. Why does everyone want to insist it must be?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: So much for the racist narrative. \

Time to bring on the incel narrative.


You know how I know you're an incel and also a white guy who feels like the world is mean to him?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: RodneyToady: Long admitted he was on his way to a pornography-related venue in Florida, authorities said, adding that it was "very likely there would have been more victims."

So the defense against the hate crimes accusation will basically be "well, if you hadn't stopped me before I would have killed those people at the porn store, who based on my experiences there aren't Asian, it would have been obvious that this wasn't racially motivated."

There is, apparently, zero evidence supporting the idea that it was a hate crime. Why does everyone want to insist it must be?


I'm guessing there's a lot of self-hate involved.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tnpir: I have an idea how we can permanently remove his temptation.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/The death penalty may not be a deterrent, but I'd bet Anything that this would be.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: There is, apparently, zero evidence supporting the idea that it was a hate crime. Why does everyone want to insist it must be?


Well, because dumbfark America is being increasing violent to asians, largely because of their idiot god and his "Jyna Virus", and this redneck dumbfark who looks like Mose Schrute fits the look to a tee.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So it wan't anti-Asian violence, it was anti unhappy ending violence?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MVEAlpha: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 419x750]
Incels blame women for playing hard to get. Dude, do you have a mirror? Because you're playing hard to want.

I mean, how many women outside of the Internet want to have sex with a human billy goat?


Whoa easy now. You leave those billy goats out of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But blame Trump because he said "China virus" right?
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is it easier to get a gun than a blowjob in this country??


Seems like we could eliminate a lot of violence if we flip that equation, doesn't it?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bthom37: I wonder if this one of those times where as the son of a pastor, he was unable to deal with having normal urges, so he went with "sex addiction" as his rationalization for wanting to fark, but knowing Jesus was making frowny faces at him for jerking off.

He then chose to resolve this contradiction in the way Christians do: blaming women.

I could be wrong of course, but the "sex addiction" excuse gets thrown out an awful lot by Christians.

Of course it could also just be 4chan troll-y bullshiat, like with Christchurch.


I am pretty sure he was wrought with guilt over his dirty dirty urges.  Good thing most religions are more much more ok with murder than it is with sexual dirtiness.
 
farker99
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Purchased the guns just hours earlier.
/Maybe if there was a mandatory waiting period is "bad day" would have passed and some people may still be alive.
//Nah, the NRA says that guns == god. So that isn't going to happen in any Red state.
///No guns here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MVEAlpha: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 419x750]
Incels blame women for playing hard to get. Dude, do you have a mirror? Because you're playing hard to want.

I mean, how many women outside of the Internet want to have sex with a human billy goat?


Give me a break man if I can get laid once a year for the last 30 years literally anybody else can get laid
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Combustion: He wound up with Corey and Trevor and got all mad once he realized...


Perfect.

#RizzubAndTizzug
 
Headso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [Fark user image 584x139]


That guy seems to know a lot about the rub and tug scene in Atlanta. Does he have a blog?.
 
