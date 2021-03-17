 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   Two dead in Oconomowoc warehouse shooting. Looks like a workplace dispute, possibly over pronunciation   (patch.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Police, suspect's car, Criminal Investigation Department, Law enforcement agency, Union stewards, Roundy's Distribution Center, possible suspect, English-language films  
•       •       •

851 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 11:58 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby....
cbsnews2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texans trying to pronounce WI city names
Youtube zGcQCtFlENA
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not a dispute over font.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the pandemic is finally going away. People are back in public and massacring each other.

Things are gonna get KUH-RRRRRRRRRUHRUHRUHRUHRUHRUH-RAZY after Spring Break is over.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned Shaftoes!
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't these idiots shoot themselves first?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's so hard? It's pronounced exactly as it is spelled.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the perp driving a Cherokee?
Gonna have to change the city name now, 'cause something bad happened.
 
0lorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH CO, NO MO, WO CO, AH, DO DEE...
looks like a workplace shooting to me...

...tftfy
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooter should have saved himself time, by skipping the killing of his co-workers and going right to his suicide.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Workplace Shooting is the name of my new House of Pain album.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oconomowoc, East of Onomatopoeia
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good as place as any for the Wisconsin City Name Generator
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced "Throatwobbler Mangrove"
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least it's not Winneconne

Win-a-CAAHN-ee
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: What's so hard? It's pronounced exactly as it is spelled.


WARE HOUSE

See.  easy.
 
parasol
‘’ 1 hour ago  
t/y subby

snarfed at headline
reread headline, ohcohnowmhoeh....
snarfed again

bad news on some weekday for somebody, tho.
sigh.
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend who worked for a mail order company in Indiana gave up trying, She called it "the city with all the "O"'s"

I live 10 minutes away and grew up an hour away so I have no problems.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the warehouse ok?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa.  A union worker actually did something.
 
Cheese Whiz Kid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reset the clock to zero from... uh... zero
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the pandemic starting to subside, American is getting back to its favorite past time!!

NRA must be stroking it with CLP...
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr.Poops: Hey, at least it's not Winneconne

Win-a-CAAHN-ee


Or Muscoda

/Musk-a-day
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ever driven into a vat of cling peaches? It's no laughing matter.

/and everyone knows how to pronounce ocononomowoc
 
catmandu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Mr.Poops: Hey, at least it's not Winneconne

Win-a-CAAHN-ee

Or Muscoda

/Musk-a-day


or Berlin

BURR-lin
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skinink: The shooter should have saved himself time, by skipping the killing of his co-workers and going right to his suicide.


100% of murder/suicides could be solved by the shooter having dyslexia.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One day while driving and listening to the radio I spit some coffee on my steering wheel when Tom From Oconomowoc called in.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Ever driven into a vat of cling peaches? It's no laughing matter.

/and everyone knows how to pronounce ocononomowoc


Just like it's spelled, right?
/You got an extra 'no' in your spelling.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oconomowoc has the best George Webb's in the universe. Sits so close to the railroad tracks that when a train goes by, everything shakes and makes it feel like you're on the train.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

unpronounceable names you say?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: gameshowhost: Ever driven into a vat of cling peaches? It's no laughing matter.

/and everyone knows how to pronounce ocononomowoc

Just like it's spelled, right?
/You got an extra 'no' in your spelling.


it's an old insurance ad gag
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ask Johnny Cash about this. 
He's been everywhere, man.
 
gbv23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Q: How do you spot the Teamster's kids on the playground?

A: They're the ones standing around watching the other kids play

- Car Talk
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Long O, short o, long O, long O, short o.

Source: I live in WI.
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Oconomowoc, East of Onomatopoeia


They stole the vowels from Wales (about nine miles southeast) as well.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Long O, short o, long O, long O, short o.

Source: I live in WI.


It's one of the easiest things to type since every other letter is an 'o"
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pheelix: Oconomowoc has the best George Webb's in the universe. Sits so close to the railroad tracks that when a train goes by, everything shakes and makes it feel like you're on the train.


Thanks for the info. Next trip to my hometown (Milwaukee) I will stop there for sure. George Webb's has the best hashbrowns on the planet, full stop. Have been going there since I was 5 (the one on Oakland Ave in Shorewood).

Dad used to take me fishing on early Sunday morns to Lake Oconomowoc, but we'd eat breakfast at a local 24-hr dinner on the city's main drag. I think it was called PJ's but who know...that was about 60 years ago.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
By the way, the Wisconsin city name that trips the most people up is, IMO, Shawano.

It's not SHA-wha-no...it's "SHAWN-no"
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A lot of towns in Wisconsin are Native American names or French names. Most of the French named towns in Wisconsin are not pronounced correctly. Looking at you De Pere.
 
Liadan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: By the way, the Wisconsin city name that trips the most people up is, IMO, Shawano.

It's not SHA-wha-no...it's "SHAWN-no"


We have a lot of fun with Pecatonica when they're rattling off school closings. I've heard several mutilations of "peck-ah-TAHN-i-ka" over the years, but my favorite was the new radio employee who got talked into 'peck-oh-tone-EE-ka'. 

Wisconsin accents have some weird variations within the state too.
 
Liadan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: A lot of towns in Wisconsin are Native American names or French names. Most of the French named towns in Wisconsin are not pronounced correctly. Looking at you De Pere.


French and indigenous place names as pronounced/mutilated by massive waves of German settlers.

It's definitely interesting.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Liadan: demonfaerie: A lot of towns in Wisconsin are Native American names or French names. Most of the French named towns in Wisconsin are not pronounced correctly. Looking at you De Pere.

French and indigenous place names as pronounced/mutilated by massive waves of German settlers.

It's definitely interesting.


This is Polish erasure

//Polish and Romanian Jewish great grandparents ended up in Milwaukee
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: By the way, the Wisconsin city name that trips the most people up is, IMO, Shawano.

It's not SHA-wha-no...it's "SHAWN-no"


And since it is st. Patties (paddys? Pattys? Whatever) day, id go more with our native slurring of names:

O'Creek.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.