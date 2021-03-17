 Skip to content
(The Onion)   It's once again time for the classic Onion "Irish-Americans Gear Up For 'The Reinforcin' O' The Stereotypes'"   (theonion.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 7:10 PM (1 hour ago)



21 Comments
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, we can't even pick on other white people now?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: What, we can't even pick on other white people now?


That's exactly why it's ok ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just leave this here.
Archer - The classic Irishman's Dilemma
Youtube Zsc51u_2Bb4
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Happy St. Pats. Ok,..zoom in, enhance, enhance

d2gg9evh47fn9z.cloudfront.netView Full Size
I knew it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best of SNL- The Luck of Irish
Youtube p01zYrN59jg
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: What, we can't even pick on other white people now?


You can in New England. There are no whites: there's WASPs and Irish and Italians and Poles and Jews.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iniamyen: stuffy: What, we can't even pick on other white people now?

That's exactly why it's ok ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


It is?  Awesome.

Irish References in the Simpsons
Youtube xEBLaVLHQKc
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
Downtown San Jose decided it was going to crack down on the most egregious Irish stereotypes for St. Patrick's Day bar nights. The one that got singled out was a bar that touted itself as "Official Irish Drinking Headquarters". That just crossed the line, so the city threatened to shut them down if they didn't change the name.

Also that same night, the city put on an exhibition boxing match to showcase Irish boxers.

So it's OK to imply the Irish want to get into fights on a weeknight, but don't imply they're alcoholics.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got two Mc's in my name and a red beard. As an Irish stereotype, I say enjoy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: CSB:
Downtown San Jose decided it was going to crack down on the most egregious Irish stereotypes for St. Patrick's Day bar nights. The one that got singled out was a bar that touted itself as "Official Irish Drinking Headquarters". That just crossed the line, so the city threatened to shut them down if they didn't change the name.

Also that same night, the city put on an exhibition boxing match to showcase Irish boxers.

So it's OK to imply the Irish want to get into fights on a weeknight, but don't imply they're alcoholics.


I think the boxing was allowed because it's a sport. Clearly the bar should have billed themselves as the home of the Official Irish Drinking Championship and they'd have been fine. It's all about the branding.

mind you you have to be pretty drunk to let yourself get branded. that thing hurts.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Irish can't hang.
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna fight your father (As Gaeilge)
Youtube BNFfDirBE6w

True story....
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How dare you judge our culture by your American standards.
 
djfitz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From a time when presumably it was gangsta to work for the Post Office.

House of Pain - Jump Around (Official Music Video)
Youtube XhzpxjuwZy0
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As someone who descends from Hessian mercenaries, today I celebrate my ancestors being hired to beat up your ancestors.
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As an Irish guy who grew up in New England i never really thought much about the "stereotypes" probably because I just assumed they were an accurate depiction of Irish in the North East

I mean most of the Irish guys i knew had huge families like 7-9 kids type of stuff. You had to fight and be tough in families that large. And blue collar hard drinking to boot ? Ya. some tough ass kids coming out of that

and the kids from Mass ive met REALLY lean in to that hard
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I prefer this seaonal Onion classic
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: I prefer this seaonal Onion classic


That's breastasticle
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I end-up getting drunk and insulting someone's mother. It's cliche, but it wakes them up
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
