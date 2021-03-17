 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   EU Court outlaws the fine French tradition of.... gluing birds to trees?   (bbc.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See? The Brits had a point. Can't outsource animal cruelty decisions to Brussels. There's tradition to think about here.  No, I didn't read the article, why do you ask?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr and Mrs Twit inconsolable.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a sticky situation.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Glue-trapping in recent years has been confined to areas of south-eastern France after Spain banned the practice of coating sticks in lime. French hunters argued that it only harmed particular species such as thrushes and songbirds.

What do they have against thrushes and songbirds?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why? Are they going to eat the little birds? Sounds like a major waste of time.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Why? Are they going to eat the little birds? Sounds like a major waste of time.


Yes they do eat them. They are considered a delicacy.  Remember "Four and twenty blackbirds, baked in a pie"? Now they have to get a shotgun and blow them out of the sky.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Why? Are they going to eat the little birds? Sounds like a major waste of time.


Look up ortolans. No, don't. It's gross.
 
JesseL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA
the practice known as "chasse à la glu"

Doesn't that just translate to "hunting with glue"? I don't think we need to pretend that's some fancy French term they've got.
 
JRoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: zimbomba67: Why? Are they going to eat the little birds? Sounds like a major waste of time.

Look up ortolans. No, don't. It's gross.


Goes great with Balut.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess it's back to tiny lassos then...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Glue traps are cruel as fark to already cruelty of traps. I refuse to use glue traps because how can you not be in horror seeing a mouse ripping off its face and chewing it's legs off trying to get free while it dies.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hobnail: Glue-trapping in recent years has been confined to areas of south-eastern France after Spain banned the practice of coating sticks in lime. French hunters argued that it only harmed particular species such as thrushes and songbirds.

What do they have against thrushes and songbirds?


6:00am with a hangover and they won't shut the fark up. I won't say I condone it, but I understand.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: hobnail: Glue-trapping in recent years has been confined to areas of south-eastern France after Spain banned the practice of coating sticks in lime. French hunters argued that it only harmed particular species such as thrushes and songbirds.

What do they have against thrushes and songbirds?

6:00am with a hangover and they won't shut the fark up. I won't say I condone it, but I understand.


Not a good look even as a joke
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's pattern looks like dragonfruit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: hobnail: Glue-trapping in recent years has been confined to areas of south-eastern France after Spain banned the practice of coating sticks in lime. French hunters argued that it only harmed particular species such as thrushes and songbirds.

What do they have against thrushes and songbirds?

6:00am with a hangover and they won't shut the fark up. I won't say I condone it, but I understand.


I feel this way about robins and I don't even drink anymore.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hobnail: Subtonic: hobnail: Glue-trapping in recent years has been confined to areas of south-eastern France after Spain banned the practice of coating sticks in lime. French hunters argued that it only harmed particular species such as thrushes and songbirds.

What do they have against thrushes and songbirds?

6:00am with a hangover and they won't shut the fark up. I won't say I condone it, but I understand.

I feel this way about robins and I don't even drink anymore.


If it's a blue jay, I'll allow for the glue traps.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"tradition" is the bottom of the barrel worst argument ever, and anyone that utters it should  immediately get  marginalized out of public influcen with that backasswords rejection of evolving.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Subtonic: hobnail: Glue-trapping in recent years has been confined to areas of south-eastern France after Spain banned the practice of coating sticks in lime. French hunters argued that it only harmed particular species such as thrushes and songbirds.

What do they have against thrushes and songbirds?

6:00am with a hangover and they won't shut the fark up. I won't say I condone it, but I understand.

Not a good look even as a joke


friends phoebe gary cop shoots bird
Youtube JGldzLtFKmw
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: zimbomba67: Why? Are they going to eat the little birds? Sounds like a major waste of time.

Look up ortolans. No, don't. It's gross.


WTF. Should not have done that. Hopefully that's the only farked up thing I see today.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gotta get rid of birds?

Fark user imageView Full Size


There were gulls and starlings eating the feral cat's kibble at our warehouse so we popped this guy up and now the cats don't have to worry about their noms getting pooped on.
 
