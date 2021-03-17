 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Investigators identify Umbrella Man from last summer's protests, somehow fail to mention his name and which police force he works for   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Race, White supremacy, Racism, police-involved death, Police, peaceful Black Lives Matter protests, Supremacism, first of several arson fires  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eat crow GOP & 🦊 & u cucks
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Article is from July 2020.  :/
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Article is from July 2020.  :/


It's not news, it's Fark™.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes it's all one white mans fault.  Damn y'all are racist
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Yes it's all one white mans fault.  Damn y'all are racist


Only four posts in and we have our first white knife.

This thread should be interesting.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: hyperbole: Yes it's all one white mans fault.  Damn y'all are racist

Only four posts in and we have our first white knife.

This thread should be interesting.


White night. Not knife.

/stupid farking phone
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Someone Else's Alt: hyperbole: Yes it's all one white mans fault.  Damn y'all are racist

Only four posts in and we have our first white knife.

This thread should be interesting.

White night. Not knife.

/stupid farking phone


Care to try a third time?
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a shock. He looked so much like everyone else there.
 
Eravior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: Someone Else's Alt: Someone Else's Alt: hyperbole: Yes it's all one white mans fault.  Damn y'all are racist

Only four posts in and we have our first white knife.

This thread should be interesting.

White night. Not knife.

/stupid farking phone

Care to try a third time?


Wife bright. Plot drive.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Howling Fantods: Someone Else's Alt: Someone Else's Alt: hyperbole: Yes it's all one white mans fault.  Damn y'all are racist

Only four posts in and we have our first white knife.

This thread should be interesting.

White night. Not knife.

/stupid farking phone

Care to try a third time?


Gnight.
 
