(Reuters)   The bright shiny future of sex is here now   (reuters.com) divider line
38
    More: Giggity, Virtual reality, experience designer Angelina Aleksandrovich, Cybersex, Augmented reality, industrial unit, virtual reality, Simulated reality, Cyberspace  
•       •       •

1963 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 3:17 PM (1 hour ago)



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sexual future is a vacuum.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: My sexual future is a vacuum.


"Nothing sucks like an Electrolux."
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a up and coming industry that'll have some stiff competition.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that "they" keep inventing these things that no one will buy.  I'll stick to beating off and moving on with my day.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My body mind is ready.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holodeck. Sex. Now.

It's broken.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have sex androids that look like Christy Canyon circa 1988?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: My body mind is ready.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Universal Basic Turkey sounds awesome.  I like sandwiches.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I love that "they" keep inventing these things that no one will buy.  I'll stick to beating off and moving on with my day.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, staring at that wireframe member being almost stroked definitely did the trick for me.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: stuhayes2010: I love that "they" keep inventing these things that no one will buy.  I'll stick to beating off and moving on with my day.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x266]


Lucky for me, I was 13 when Victoria Secret became commonplace.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giggity giggity.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smell, delivered through a collar worn around the neck

"So we stuck an anchovy and Play-Doh in a tube and people are paying hundreds of dollars for it."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and it takes a while to take it all in."

Phrasing?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there robes and wizard hats?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: stuhayes2010: I love that "they" keep inventing these things that no one will buy.  I'll stick to beating off and moving on with my day.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x266]


Ooo la la. LOL.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going by that headline, I assume this means, going forward, JJ Abrams is filming all adult film.  Man, that guy's in everything!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[...]When it finished I kind of wasn't ready,"

Sums up every women I've ever diddled.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: smell, delivered through a collar worn around the neck

"So we stuck an anchovy and Play-Doh in a tube and people are paying hundreds of dollars for it."


They taste the same though.

/Turns out it's cheaper to hire a child to eat a small amount then it is to get a lab to test it.
// *Pours out a juicebox* for Billy Blanes, 1987-1990.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: smell, delivered through a collar worn around the neck

"So we stuck an anchovy and Play-Doh in a tube and people are paying hundreds of dollars for it."


If that's what sex smells like to you, someone needs to go to the doctor.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Holodeck. Sex. Now.

It's broken.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
according to experience designer Angelina Aleksandrovich

I am usually disappointed when my experiences are designed.  Especially by someone whose name sounds like she should be chasing moose and squirrel.

Gimme some natural beauty and I'll improvise.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Angelina Aleksandrovich


SHE'S A PLANT
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory Fisto reference

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not the one from He-Man, you degenerate!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: My sexual future is a vacuum.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Ragin' Asian: Holodeck. Sex. Now.

It's broken.

[Fark user image image 245x175]

[Fark user image image 245x175]

[Fark user image image 245x175]


meh....Had worse.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.ffx.ioView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a short story (I believe by Connie Willis) set in a future where sex robots are commonplace and "perfected" - they are all super sexy/traditionally attractive androids. Just like Futurama predicted, people stopped having sex with each other and mostly had sex with robots.

The main character starts to feel bored and dissatisfied with his life and yearned for a real experience with a real person. By the side of the road he sees an "unattractive" woman - she's a bit awkward, has snaggle teeth, bad hair, etc. He is overtaken by by lust and goes to chat with her... it turns out that she too is tired of "perfect sex" with "perfect bodies" and the two of them proceed to have mind-blowing sex in a ditch.

After they finish, she says something like "Thank you for test-driving the Cyber Industries new model of sex robot. Please rate your experience..."

/you get the gist, I wish I could confirm the author and the details
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My sexual future is a vacuum.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Chatroulette?  Ewww, isn't that just guys wagging their dicks at you?"  "But have you tried Chatroulette with Oculus Rift goggles?"
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: [Fark user image image 400x216]


"Of course you do."
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
VR sex is odd.
Android sex bots is where the future is.

I foresee a future in which humans essentially have robot companions that are slaves and humanity prefers sexual companionship with androids over other humans. This will be important for interstellar travel eventually and long-term space exploration.

The status of the individual in the future will come down to ownership of androids. Are you able to own one, or do you rent or use the services of others' androids? What model and features? How many? We are destined to come full circle.
 
