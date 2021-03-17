 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   5pm Eastern - it's the Fark News Livestream, Irish Manboob WAP Yoga Chicken edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
9
87 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 4:30 PM



Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at it now, it appears the past three days have distilled down into a whole bunch of weird
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: Looking at it now, it appears the past three days have distilled down into a whole bunch of weird


So, SOP?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Drew: Looking at it now, it appears the past three days have distilled down into a whole bunch of weird

So, SOP?


The which what?  Brain fried
 
xevus11
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Drew: Bathia_Mapes: Drew: Looking at it now, it appears the past three days have distilled down into a whole bunch of weird

So, SOP?

The which what?  Brain fried


SOP - Standard Operating Procedure
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xevus11: Drew: Bathia_Mapes: Drew: Looking at it now, it appears the past three days have distilled down into a whole bunch of weird

So, SOP?

The which what?  Brain fried

SOP - Standard Operating Procedure


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Then yes - SOP
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not entirely certain of anything after that headline.
 
patrick767
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wet Ass Peas? We've all been there, man. You need to drain them before serving.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
couple minutes behind, one of the 20 things we need to run the show isn't cooperating
 
