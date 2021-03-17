 Skip to content
 
NYC to decriminalize hookers and blow, well, hookers anyway
    Prostitution, sex work, New York, Crime, Sex industry, District Attorney Melinda Katz, Police, Human trafficking  
posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 12:11 PM



ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NYC asked the state to decriminalize prostitution. All that has happened so far is repeal of the law banning loitering for the purpose of prostitution, which was enforced by police rounding up women (or "women") who looked like prostitutes.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought that the most wasted time and money was prostitution and drugs.  Legalize and tax them.  So at least when you getting screwed out of your money, it gives some pleasure back.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our focus should be placing under age working ladies in homes and providing them a basic set of needs.

And not arresting them or otherwise molesting them. WTF?
It's disturbing that a fat fark like me needs to point this out
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have sex with someone?Legal.
Paid to have sex with someone on film? Legal!
Paid to have sex with someone but didn't film it? Menace to society! Lock her up boys!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And sexual assaults will plummet.  Crazy how that works.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how long we've operated under the idea that marginalizing and imprisoning sex workers is the best way to protect them.

Of course, most of us realize that was just a rationalization to cover for our knee-jerk puritanism and general desire to punish women.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: And sexual assaults will plummet.  Crazy how that works.


I don't know if I agree that there's an overlap in the Venn diagram proposing
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Sex work is work, and should be legal, safe, and with sane protections for the workers.

//The OSHA requirements will be legendary.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this is something the state government should rubber-stamp, but in reality it'll be a tough pill to swallow.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meat0918: Good.

Sex work is work, and should be legal, safe, and with sane protections for the workers.

//The OSHA requirements will be legendary.


OSHA checking the expiration dates on condoms and whatnot
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FLMountainMan: And sexual assaults will plummet.  Crazy how that works.

I don't know if I agree that there's an overlap in the Venn diagram proposing


There was a sort of "natural experiment" in Rhode Island between 1980 and 2006:

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/legal-​p​rostitution-zones-reduce-incidents-of-​rape-and_b_58c83be1e4b01d0d473bce8a

https://reason.com/2014/07/15/fight-r​a​pe-with-legal-prostitution/

https://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/de​c​riminalizing-prostitution-linked-to-fe​wer-stds-and-rapes
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Merltech: I always thought that the most wasted time and money was prostitution and drugs.  Legalize and tax them.  So at least when you getting screwed out of your money, it gives some pleasure back.



Additionally, having prostitution be illegal helps feed the sex trafficking industry.  Legal prostitution means business registration, which has oversight and regulation.  Illegal prostitution means that everything is obfuscated and impossible for authorities to spot cases of slavery and abuse.  Johns are less likely to do business with a criminal enterprise if there's a legal brothel as an option.

The blueprints already exist for safe, legal prostitution that protects sex workers.  The illegality of prostitution is purely for religious reasons.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Have sex with someone?Legal.
Paid to have sex with someone on film? Legal!
Paid to have sex with someone but didn't film it? Menace to society! Lock her up boys!


...and hope that guy's learned his lesson
 
mr0x
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Have sex with someone?Legal.
Paid to have sex with someone on film? Legal!
Paid to have sex with someone but didn't film it? Menace to society! Lock her up boys!


The second part doesn't work that way.

I don't think you can be the actor and the payer at the same time.

The third one is legal in Nevada. So you can just do it in Nevada?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: waxbeans: FLMountainMan: And sexual assaults will plummet.  Crazy how that works.

I don't know if I agree that there's an overlap in the Venn diagram proposing

There was a sort of "natural experiment" in Rhode Island between 1980 and 2006:

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/legal-p​rostitution-zones-reduce-incidents-of-​rape-and_b_58c83be1e4b01d0d473bce8a

https://reason.com/2014/07/15/fight-ra​pe-with-legal-prostitution/

https://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/dec​riminalizing-prostitution-linked-to-fe​wer-stds-and-rapes


Wow I stand corrected that's trippy.

Well then I have to conclude there must be different types of rapist then.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: And sexual assaults will plummet.  Crazy how that works.


I doubt it.  Two completely different things.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: geekbikerskum: waxbeans: FLMountainMan: And sexual assaults will plummet.  Crazy how that works.

I don't know if I agree that there's an overlap in the Venn diagram proposing

There was a sort of "natural experiment" in Rhode Island between 1980 and 2006:

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/legal-p​rostitution-zones-reduce-incidents-of-​rape-and_b_58c83be1e4b01d0d473bce8a

https://reason.com/2014/07/15/fight-ra​pe-with-legal-prostitution/

https://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/dec​riminalizing-prostitution-linked-to-fe​wer-stds-and-rapes

Wow I stand corrected that's trippy.

Well then I have to conclude there must be different types of rapist then.


It also happened in the Netherlands,

The whole "rape is not about sex" was a soundbite from some activist in the eighties. Rape is about power in that sense that power is generally used to acquire sex.  Rape victims are not generally powerful women that are seen as a threat.  If that were the case, female managers, politicians, judges, etc... would be most vulnerable.  Instead, generally, they are closer to peak fertility than average, more attractive than average, and raped by below average attractiveness males.

There are undoubtedly exceptions, but generally, rape is about sex.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this one of the sex workers reporting on the story?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Well then I have to conclude there must be different types of rapist then.

It also happened in the Netherlands,

The whole "rape is not about sex" was a soundbite from some activist in the eighties. Rape is about power in that sense that power is generally used to acquire sex.  Rape victims are not generally powerful women that are seen as a threat.  If that were the case, female managers, politicians, judges, etc... would be most vulnerable.  Instead, generally, they are closer to peak fertility than average, more attractive than average, and raped by below average attractiveness males.

There are undoubtedly exceptions, but generally, rape is about sex.


Very fascinating.
I don't know how to reconcile that with this book I read by natural sex crimes district attorney.

Alice Vachss, sex crimes prosecutor, and she later became Chief of the Special Victims Bureau in Queens, New York. She is the author of the nonfiction book Sex Crimes: Ten Years on the Front Lines Prosecuting Rapists and Confronting Their Collaborators, a The New York Times Notable Book of the Year.[60] She has continued her work as Special Prosecutor for Sex Crimes in rural Oregon
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FLMountainMan: Well then I have to conclude there must be different types of rapist then.

It also happened in the Netherlands,

The whole "rape is not about sex" was a soundbite from some activist in the eighties. Rape is about power in that sense that power is generally used to acquire sex.  Rape victims are not generally powerful women that are seen as a threat.  If that were the case, female managers, politicians, judges, etc... would be most vulnerable.  Instead, generally, they are closer to peak fertility than average, more attractive than average, and raped by below average attractiveness males.

There are undoubtedly exceptions, but generally, rape is about sex.

Very fascinating.
I don't know how to reconcile that with this book I read by natural sex crimes district attorney.

Alice Vachss, sex crimes prosecutor, and she later became Chief of the Special Victims Bureau in Queens, New York. She is the author of the nonfiction book Sex Crimes: Ten Years on the Front Lines Prosecuting Rapists and Confronting Their Collaborators, a The New York Times Notable Book of the Year.[60] She has continued her work as Special Prosecutor for Sex Crimes in rural Oregon


I don't know why voice to text added the word natural it must have misinterpreted some other word
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Merltech: I always thought that the most wasted time and money was prostitution and drugs.


Any money I have spent on prostitution and drugs, has been money well spent.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they decriminalize hookers....what you pay them to do is legal too.

Wait.....that's not the kinda blow you were talking about was it, subby?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are they also decriminalizing solicitation of a prostitute?
 
rrife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: And sexual assaults will plummet.  Crazy how that works.


But, alcohol is legal and yet, people steal from liquor stores all the time.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x361]

Is this one of the sex workers reporting on the story?


She looks like she has blower's cramp.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FLMountainMan: Well then I have to conclude there must be different types of rapist then.

It also happened in the Netherlands,

The whole "rape is not about sex" was a soundbite from some activist in the eighties. Rape is about power in that sense that power is generally used to acquire sex.  Rape victims are not generally powerful women that are seen as a threat.  If that were the case, female managers, politicians, judges, etc... would be most vulnerable.  Instead, generally, they are closer to peak fertility than average, more attractive than average, and raped by below average attractiveness males.

There are undoubtedly exceptions, but generally, rape is about sex.

Very fascinating.
I don't know how to reconcile that with this book I read by natural sex crimes district attorney.

Alice Vachss, sex crimes prosecutor, and she later became Chief of the Special Victims Bureau in Queens, New York. She is the author of the nonfiction book Sex Crimes: Ten Years on the Front Lines Prosecuting Rapists and Confronting Their Collaborators, a The New York Times Notable Book of the Year.[60] She has continued her work as Special Prosecutor for Sex Crimes in rural Oregon


Without reading the book, I'm going to take a guess that the average rape is depressing but not very interesting.  So the author focused on exceptional rape cases to keep the reader's attention.  For another example, see the entire Law & Order franchise.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just a simple exchange of money for services performed. Where's the problem?

Oh right, religion.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rrife: FLMountainMan: And sexual assaults will plummet.  Crazy how that works.

But, alcohol is legal and yet, people steal from liquor stores all the time.


But they do not steal alcohol from vulnerable people's houses.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: The whole "rape is not about sex" was a soundbite from some activist in the eighties. Rape is about power in that sense that power is generally used to acquire sex.  Rape victims are not generally powerful women that are seen as a threat.  If that were the case, female managers, politicians, judges, etc... would be most vulnerable.  Instead, generally, they are closer to peak fertility than average, more attractive than average, and raped by below average attractiveness males.

There are undoubtedly exceptions, but generally, rape is about sex.

Very fascinating.
I don't know how to reconcile that with this book I read by natural sex crimes district attorney.

Alice Vachss, sex crimes prosecutor, and she later became Chief of the Special Victims Bureau in Queens, New York. She is the author of the nonfiction book Sex Crimes: Ten Years on the Front Lines Prosecuting Rapists and Confronting Their Collaborators, a The New York Times Notable Book of the Year.[60] She has continued her work as Special Prosecutor for Sex Crimes in rural Oregon

Without reading the book, I'm going to take a guess that the average rape is depressing but not very interesting.  So the author focused on exceptional rape cases to keep the reader's attention.  For another example, see the entire Law & Order franchise.


Well actually she is literally the inspiration for a special victims unit
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now I'm all for legalized prostitution. That would have saved me a lot of money in my 20s but I'm very curious to see how this is going to play out. 

NOW has maintained a stance to decriminalize the prostituted but NOT prostitution as they see it as the continued sexual exploitation of women.
 
