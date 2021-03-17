 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   People are shining laser beams into cockpits as airline pilots are trying to take off and land their planes at night. Not the Marjorie Taylor Greene lasers, mind you. Just regular pen-light lasers that can temporarily blind a pilot   (forbes.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idiots
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just the most dickish thing imaginable. They need to be repeatedly kicked in the balls with steel-toed boots.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure people have been doing this for long while now.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yup, RTFA subby.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Pretty sure people have been doing this for long while now.


yeah, Trump told us how it was a huge problem for the Revolutionary Air Force in 1776
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that the airline industry would have already figured out a way to prevent lasers from distracting pilots by now.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two things baffle me about this phenomenon.

1. What kind of sociopath thinks this is a good idea and gets off on potentially killing hundreds of people?

2. How is their aim so good?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just raise their shields when landing. Duh.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Karma would crash a 747 plane directly on top of the idiot that pointed the laser... without damaging the plane, buildings and without killing anyone else.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who are caught and convicted of doing this should be punished by having their right eyeball gouged out with a rusty spork.

Second offense means the same punishment to their left eye.

Also, since their permanent loss of sight was the result of their own criminal act, they should be barred from receiving any benefits associated with being blind.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple of these mounted on the wings and it's a self-correcting problem.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look people, between the pilot and the co-pilot there's a total of 4 eyes in the cockpit. Let's say the laser takes out one of those eyes, even two, there are STILL two perfectly good eyes they can use.

You people are lousy at assessing real risk.


/I'm working on becoming a conservative pundit
//buy my book
///let's do a racism next!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: You'd think that the airline industry would have already figured out a way to prevent lasers from distracting pilots by now.


they have.  they send the cops to go and arrest them.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laser goggles don't cost that much...wouldn't take more than a few seconds to put them on. The airlines could even put a procedure in the take-off checklist:

mkw-laser.deView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing we still have the TSA. Everybody knows the terrorist's choice of weapon is a home-made bomb carried onto a plane after passing through security screening. What kind of a goober decides to take down a plane with a cat toy?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Two things baffle me about this phenomenon.

1. What kind of sociopath thinks this is a good idea and gets off on potentially killing hundreds of people?

2. How is their aim so good?


My guess is most of these lasers are attached to firearms with optics. So, aiming is easy.

When the feds show up and start asking questions they forget to mention that part.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could maybe see doing this as a bored teenager before you get a car, but if you're an adult, throw the book at them.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's another thing we can just blame on the Jews.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, it's this thread again where we whinge and piss and moan about the poor little pilots. Jesus f*cking christ I'm tired of these self-aggrandizing malcontents whining like little children. OK, we get it, you're oh so special in your flying machines! Oh my goodness, we wouldn't want to disturb these oh-so-important professionals performing their vital performances, now would we? Let's run up some frilly curtains in your little cockpit, shall we? Let's cut the crust off our sandwiches, shall we? Electricians don't complain about live wires they work with, fashion designers don't complain about sharp needles, software developers don't go to work b*tching about having to write error-trapping for Python. I also don't see anyone writing tickets for stupid redneck pumped-xenon trumptruck headlights that flatten entire forests using the glare of their tactical lightbeams that have truck nutz under each lens. This whole stupid subject has jumped the shark so badly that the shark has now left the holding pen, given birth, died, and now the descendant shark is pregnant. Can't you just shut the f*ck up about the pilots?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Laser goggles don't cost that much...wouldn't take more than a few seconds to put them on. The airlines could even put a procedure in the take-off checklist:

[mkw-laser.de image 850x850]


Just make the whole plane out of that stuff.  Problem solved.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Oh great...rant



Did a pilot fark your partner or something?

Maybe didn't get into flight school?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Laser goggles don't cost that much...wouldn't take more than a few seconds to put them on. The airlines could even put a procedure in the take-off checklist:

[mkw-laser.de image 850x850]


There are very strict vision requirements for pilots and color recognition is a big deal. I just stumbled over this  report discussing the use of such goggles. It's a big enough problem that real research has been ongoing a while now.

https://repository.lib.fit.edu/bitstr​e​am/handle/11141/1399/PIERRE-THESIS.pdf​?sequence=1&isAllowed=y
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Look people, between the pilot and the co-pilot there's a total of 4 eyes in the cockpit. Let's say the laser takes out one of those eyes, even two, there are STILL two perfectly good eyes they can use.

You people are lousy at assessing real risk.


/I'm working on becoming a conservative pundit
//buy my book
///let's do a racism next!


Look people, racism is only a small part of the population.  Why should we, the majority, have to deal with that?

/That work?
 
Stochastic Cow [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Oh great, it's this thread again where we whinge and piss and moan about the poor little pilots. Jesus f*cking christ I'm tired of these self-aggrandizing malcontents whining like little children. OK, we get it, you're oh so special in your flying machines! Oh my goodness, we wouldn't want to disturb these oh-so-important professionals performing their vital performances, now would we? Let's run up some frilly curtains in your little cockpit, shall we? Let's cut the crust off our sandwiches, shall we? Electricians don't complain about live wires they work with, fashion designers don't complain about sharp needles, software developers don't go to work b*tching about having to write error-trapping for Python. I also don't see anyone writing tickets for stupid redneck pumped-xenon trumptruck headlights that flatten entire forests using the glare of their tactical lightbeams that have truck nutz under each lens. This whole stupid subject has jumped the shark so badly that the shark has now left the holding pen, given birth, died, and now the descendant shark is pregnant. Can't you just shut the f*ck up about the pilots?


Does anyone else smell burning toast?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Two things baffle me about this phenomenon.

1. What kind of sociopath thinks this is a good idea and gets off on potentially killing hundreds of people?

2. How is their aim so good?


You don't need to account for lead and drop when aiming a laser pointer.  Plus, the beam can spread out significantly over long range, making it easier to initially paint the target and then hold the beam on target.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Bondith: Two things baffle me about this phenomenon.

1. What kind of sociopath thinks this is a good idea and gets off on potentially killing hundreds of people?

2. How is their aim so good?

You don't need to account for lead and drop when aiming a laser pointer.  Plus, the beam can spread out significantly over long range, making it easier to initially paint the target and then hold the beam on target.


He raises a good point.  We need to consider the possibility that these miscreants have gotten their hands on laser-guided lasers.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Oh great, it's this thread again where we whinge and piss and moan about the poor little pilots. Jesus f*cking christ I'm tired of these self-aggrandizing malcontents whining like little children. OK, we get it, you're oh so special in your flying machines! Oh my goodness, we wouldn't want to disturb these oh-so-important professionals performing their vital performances, now would we? Let's run up some frilly curtains in your little cockpit, shall we? Let's cut the crust off our sandwiches, shall we? Electricians don't complain about live wires they work with, fashion designers don't complain about sharp needles, software developers don't go to work b*tching about having to write error-trapping for Python. I also don't see anyone writing tickets for stupid redneck pumped-xenon trumptruck headlights that flatten entire forests using the glare of their tactical lightbeams that have truck nutz under each lens. This whole stupid subject has jumped the shark so badly that the shark has now left the holding pen, given birth, died, and now the descendant shark is pregnant. Can't you just shut the f*ck up about the pilots?


Dude, I'm a retired software developer. How 'bout a trigger warning.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrible. I can't believe people willingly participate in an activity that causes....let me check...a grand total of 0 plane crashes a year. Wait, scratch that, 0 plane crashes ever.  Yeah, it's dickish and should be a crime, just like pointing a laser at a bus driver or carnival worker, but let's not bunch our panties too tightly.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the people that do this are pissed they have to hear a plane at night because they bought a house under a flight path.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I blame the fact that many kids are growing up with good quality life lessons delivered by one of the G.I. Joes.

Afternoon cartoons?  Nope.  They go straight to Fortnite where they act like dicks.

They have no idea what half the battle is, and so they grow up to do shiat like this.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Honestly, I am surprised that there aren't more issues. Back when laser pointers became cheap and available damn near every live event I went to came to a grinding halt while announcements were made that the show would stop if people didn't stop shining lasers at the performers. I was really afraid that live events would become impossible.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: That's horrible. I can't believe people willingly participate in an activity that causes....let me check...a grand total of 0 plane crashes a year. Wait, scratch that, 0 plane crashes ever.  Yeah, it's dickish and should be a crime, just like pointing a laser at a bus driver or carnival worker, but let's not bunch our panties too tightly.


So far pilots have managed to deal with being temporarily blinded by morans farking around with lasers without any crashes. How would you like to be the guy that is trying to line up a 737 moving 220mph just before touchdown and this is all you can see out your window?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: That's horrible. I can't believe people willingly participate in an activity that causes....let me check...a grand total of 0 plane crashes a year. Wait, scratch that, 0 plane crashes ever.  Yeah, it's dickish and should be a crime, just like pointing a laser at a bus driver or carnival worker, but let's not bunch our panties too tightly.


So let's wait till a plane does crash and a couple hundred people die before we do something?

Lemme guess, you still wonder why they didn't stop the 9/11 hijackers when they had the chance.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's how Helen Keller's plane went down. Killing her and Anne Frank.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about the frickin' sharks?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Honestly, I am surprised that there aren't more issues. Back when laser pointers became cheap and available damn near every live event I went to came to a grinding halt while announcements were made that the show would stop if people didn't stop shining lasers at the performers. I was really afraid that live events would become impossible.


When Fantasmic first went live at Disney World they had entertainment warming up the crowd as they got in early to get a place. As we got closer they started going over the rules and when they got to no laser pointers or thr show would be stopped his shirt lit up with like 30 laser pointers.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What kind of pen light is this?  The average laser pointer I've used can barely make a beam across a room.  And, aren't plane windows kind of pointed up, so how does a beam from the ground get into the cockpit?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Can't you just shut the f*ck up about the pilots?


what about Fox Force Five?
 
soupafi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Charge them with how ever many people are in the plane counts of attempted murder.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: That's horrible. I can't believe people willingly participate in an activity that causes....let me check...a grand total of 0 plane crashes a year. Wait, scratch that, 0 plane crashes ever.  Yeah, it's dickish and should be a crime, just like pointing a laser at a bus driver or carnival worker, but let's not bunch our panties too tightly.

So far pilots have managed to deal with being temporarily blinded by morans farking around with lasers without any crashes. How would you like to be the guy that is trying to line up a 737 moving 220mph just before touchdown and this is all you can see out your window?

[Fark user image 839x361]


LOL. Ever had a laser shined at your face whilst wearing NVGs?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: That's horrible. I can't believe people willingly participate in an activity that causes....let me check...a grand total of 0 plane crashes a year. Wait, scratch that, 0 plane crashes ever.  Yeah, it's dickish and should be a crime, just like pointing a laser at a bus driver or carnival worker, but let's not bunch our panties too tightly.

So let's wait till a plane does crash and a couple hundred people die before we do something?

Lemme guess, you still wonder why they didn't stop the 9/11 hijackers when they had the chance.


You mean respond to actual risk as demonstrated in real life rather than rushing out heavy-handed and draconian legislation over media coverage hyping up the perceived danger?

Lemme guess, you support all the recent Republican voter "fraud" legislation because millions of illegals could vote?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: That's just the most dickish thing imaginable. They need to be repeatedly kicked in the balls with steel-toed GENE SIMMONS' boots.


FTF everyone who remembers his KISS costume.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
totalprosports.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a very specific federal law (18 USC 39A) that bans aiming laser pointers at aircraft. If I use a 10 kW CO2 laser in the infrared I'm not violating that law, but a little handheld laser does violate the law.

Although planes do sometimes fly low overhead, I've bever been annoyed enough to go shopping for an industrial laser. (Or a surface to air missile; there's another law banning even simple possession of those in case you were thinking along those lines.)
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Part of the issue is that the laser is diffused enough by the distance and the windscreen that it isn't just a tiny chance of getting directly into the pilot's eyes. It lights up the windscreen and blocks everyone's view.

am21.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: kb7rky: Laser goggles don't cost that much...wouldn't take more than a few seconds to put them on. The airlines could even put a procedure in the take-off checklist:

[mkw-laser.de image 850x850]

There are very strict vision requirements for pilots and color recognition is a big deal. I just stumbled over this  report discussing the use of such goggles. It's a big enough problem that real research has been ongoing a while now.

https://repository.lib.fit.edu/bitstre​am/handle/11141/1399/PIERRE-THESIS.pdf​?sequence=1&isAllowed=y


Of course...there are other types of laser goggles out there that won't interfere with color recognition
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The penalty for trying to murder people on an airliner needs to be quite a bit stricter I think.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure they are.
 
