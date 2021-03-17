 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida woman gives birth to first known baby with COVID-19 antibodies; will be able to grow up to healthy Florida adulthood and appear on Fark for humiliating antics   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Pregnancy, Childbirth, Infant, Fetus, pregnant women, Dr. Paul Gilbert, COVID-19 antibodies, Vaccine  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not after the baby-blood-drinking liberal elites get to her...
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...and just like that, we evolved.

Science be praised, Heil Darwin and Satan!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Florida tag called in sick with COVID?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
her mother was given the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant.

Cannot be emphasized enough.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: her mother was given the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant.

Cannot be emphasized enough.


Way too early in the thread to ruin it for the right.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd consider this promising news. The only reason the various vaccines were not tested on infants or children was to skirt legal liability in the "abundance of caution" trope. There is nothing to suggest it can't work on kids
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have they named him? I think Damien is a nice name.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Have they named him? I think Damien is a nice name.


Anthony Fremont?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you know why people are hesitant to give new drugs to pregnant women, raise your hand

public.media.smithsonianmag.comView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: I'd consider this promising news. The only reason the various vaccines were not tested on infants or children was to skirt legal liability in the "abundance of caution" trope. There is nothing to suggest it can't work on kids


They might want to use smaller doses though.
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

valenumr: berylman: I'd consider this promising news. The only reason the various vaccines were not tested on infants or children was to skirt legal liability in the "abundance of caution" trope. There is nothing to suggest it can't work on kids

They might want to use smaller doses though.


And also children are undergoing rapid neurologic, skeletal, muscular, and sexual development. There is a lot more going on that can be screwed up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: her mother was given the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant.

Cannot be emphasized enough.


Yes, but it's still good news. The question we really want answers to will take a while yet to answer - would a baby conceived after the mother was vaccinated have the antibodies against COVID-19.

We won't know because, well, the vaccine only really started moving to large number of people who can have children in early February. They have to get both doses, THEN get pregnant. We won't be able to answer this one until next year at the earliest.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: If you know why people are hesitant to give new drugs to pregnant women, raise your hand [public.media.smithsonianmag.com image 575x251]


Oi. Too soon, too soon. I don't want to get into the thickets of molecular biology but to compare R-Thalidomide to the current vaccines is night and day.
 
blackminded
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is this the part of The Stand where we wait to see if Frannie's baby is going to drop dead?

/the book, not the series
//the series was shiat
///new one, not the old one
 
