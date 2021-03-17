 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   "If the UPS drivers had not been on scene and did those things, he wouldn't have made it"   (8newsnow.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good job.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What can brown do for you?
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How do you get trapped under your own jackknifed truck?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The UPS drivers kept the man calm, awake, and warm in the cold 30-degree temperatures until first responders and a flight crew arrived.

Until a couple of porch pirates got there first and drove off with the victim.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zez: How do you get trapped under your own jackknifed truck?


As a pedestrian, no less?

Confusing article is confusing.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next week: UPS drivers fired for making unplanned stop on their route to save trapped man.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

labman: What can brown do for you?


Make me feel like a million dollars and relax every tense muscle in my body?
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man. Good on them. I probably would have vomited all over the guy.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm going to need it explicitly spelled out that one of them wasn't also the driver of the semi truck that pinned his leg.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Sorry, I'm going to need it explicitly spelled out that one of them wasn't also the driver of the semi truck that pinned his leg.


It was his own jackknifed truck
 
Netrngr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guess it really does pay to have first aid training. Good for them.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great. Now if only they could deliver a package to the correct address. My local UPS person, within the last month, has delivered no less than five packages from 3927 Streetname to me at 3627 Streetname and vice versa.

Dude, your only job is to read numbers and letters and put the box at the correct place! If you have dyslexia, maybe look into a different profession. Maybe go be a paramedic.
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: Great. Now if only they could deliver a package to the correct address. My local UPS person, within the last month, has delivered no less than five packages from 3927 Streetname to me at 3627 Streetname and vice versa.

Dude, your only job is to read numbers and letters and put the box at the correct place! If you have dyslexia, maybe look into a different profession. Maybe go be a paramedic.


Not defending anyone here - but I used to troubleshoot this type of issue with different carriers. If it's happening regularly, it's likely caused by an error in the gps/mapping data. Drivers should always double-check the address, but when it's right 99.x% of the time and since many address numbers are not (consistently) displayed in a uniform fashion (location, number size), some deliveries get "mis-delivered".

TL;DR:  the driver is/was wrong but data shortcomings are probably the root cause if the "mistakes" are frequently replicated.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What can BROWN do for you?
 
