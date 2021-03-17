 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAFF Huntsville)   Desperate times call for desperate measures   (waff.com) divider line
13
    More: Awkward, Transport, Walking, homeowner's vehicle, Funk, Real estate, homeowner, Douglas, video  
•       •       •

1027 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 1:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Measuring stuff is dumb.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't Kirk and Spock do this stealing clothes thing in "The City on the Edge of Forever?"
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Didn't Kirk and Spock do this stealing clothes thing in "The City on the Edge of Forever?"


Oddly, he does not seem to represent a traditional space explorer...
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like Gordon Ramsey and Ethan Suplee had a kid together.

waff.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: He looks like Gordon Ramsey and Ethan Suplee had a kid together.

[waff.com image 850x425]


nice.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: He looks like Gordon Ramsey and Ethan Suplee had a kid together.

[waff.com image 850x425]


have you seen how buff suplee is now?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: AirForceVet: Didn't Kirk and Spock do this stealing clothes thing in "The City on the Edge of Forever?"

Oddly, he does not seem to represent a traditional space explorer...


Still, was he from the future? We have a few options.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously a werewolf.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies say Joseph Douglas is charged with attempted burglary, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and public lewdness.

Why are you going to charge him both for public lewdness AND for trying to fix the situation?

"I was drunk in a bar, they threw me into public" - Ron White.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: Deputies say Joseph Douglas is charged with attempted burglary, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and public lewdness.

Why are you going to charge him both for public lewdness AND for trying to fix the situation?

"I was drunk in a bar, they threw me into public" - Ron White.


Yup
 
likwidflame
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the guy. No clothes probably means he got mugged by another person and was left to die/freeze/suffer the indignation.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: InfoFreako: Deputies say Joseph Douglas is charged with attempted burglary, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and public lewdness.

Why are you going to charge him both for public lewdness AND for trying to fix the situation?

"I was drunk in a bar, they threw me into public" - Ron White.

Yup


Same here and I hope that they drop the charges. He shouldn't have tried to break into the house but one might understand why he thought he needed to break into the car for clothes.

I wish there was a way to get this guy immediate help without having to shelter-in-jail.
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.