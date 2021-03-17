 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   ♫ East bound and down, loaded up and truckin'. ♫ A-we gonna do what they say can't be done? ♫ I'm lying on my side, on the edge of the highway, I'm eastbound and not likely to run. ♫   (wkbw.com) divider line
11
runbuh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nicely done, Subby
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The cause of the crash is under investigation.

That should be a short investigation. . .
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now who's going to help those poor thirsty people in Atlanta?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The cause of the crash is under investigation."

"What are Meth induced hallucinations causing the driver to swerve and lose control, Alex?"
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The cause of the crash is under investigation.

That should be a short investigation. . .


Maybe, but I wonder why you think so.

There are no curves in the road shown in the pics, so here are some possibilities:

1) the driver made a sudden, hard lane change because:
a) he fell asleep and yanked the wheel when he woke up
b) another driver, probably in a small car, cut him off and he corrected hard to avoid killing them

2) the above was exacerbated by:
a) wet road
b) full and high-center-of-gravity load
c) unsecured, high stacked load that shifted (i.e. fell over) during the maneuver
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I need to get a Diablo and Doc now.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you recognize this song congratulations on bypassing the graveyard.
Jerry Reed - Guitar Man 1978
Youtube 44oMsDyLzHg
 
apathy2673
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

Hold on your ass, Fred!
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Son, never mind them brakes.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I tried getting into the show. Didn't work. Should I try harder or just not even?
 
