(ABL13 Houston)   Are you sure it's a good idea to store large quantities of fireworks in our house?   (abc13.com) divider line
    More: Followup, American Broadcasting Company, Los Angeles, Nearby residents, ABC News, Watchara Phomicinda, Los Angeles ABC station KABC, Ontario Fire Chief Ray Gayk, Orange County Register  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the worst that could happen?
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still okay to store large amounts of ammo?
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's why I store mine in someone else's house.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: [Fark user image 422x750]


Now that's what I call news.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: [Fark user image 422x750]


Explosion was yesterday (Tuesday) at 12:30 PM
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That might have been the wrong thread. Maybe it still works?
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time," city officials tweeted.

I know Twitter is not famed for its cromulence, but that's a very odd way of arranging words in a sentence.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nytmare: Palined Parenthood: [Fark user image 422x750]

Explosion was yesterday (Tuesday) at 12:30 PM


This demonstrates the value of not being seen writing clearly and concisely so as not to lose Farkers like me by the second sentence
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said there were previous complaints about the property.

Good jerb, Ontario police.

At least these idiots only killed themselves and not anyone else.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: [Fark user image 422x750]


Message received.  The dolphin swims east.  End transmission.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pert: "Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time," city officials tweeted.

I know Twitter is not famed for its cromulence, but that's a very odd way of arranging words in a sentence.


Words oddly arranged are in writing at this time.
 
