(CNN)   Sackler family starts to pay up   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Pharmacology, Drug, Morphine, Drug addiction, Heroin, Opioid, part of the proposed plan, Sackler family  
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll only pay up when they're all on death row
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can justice be shifted to cigarette and gun companies now?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they penniless and skiing hard labor to pay off their victims and their heirs? No, then it's not nearly enough.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sacking up, as it were.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skiing? Doing stupid keyboard...
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot on money..going into the attorney's pocket.  I wonder how much will actually make it to the plaintiffs.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.sanity.ioView Full Size


Good to see they are right on top of this problem without letting it get out of hand ✋
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not good enough.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sackler family still gets to live out their lives as idle rich?   While their victims don't get to idle, be rich, or in many cases live?  Yeah, not good enough.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
what about all the chickens?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can't wait to hear what Rush has to say about...oh...yea...nevermind.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Can justice be shifted to cigarette and gun companies now?


Gun companies? Did they get people addicted to bullets?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Eat The Placenta: Can justice be shifted to cigarette and gun companies now?

Gun companies? Did they get people addicted to bullets?


But it's a short addiction.
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If they don't end up living under an overpass, they're getting away lightly.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Sackler family still gets to live out their lives as idle rich?   While their victims don't get to idle, be rich, or in many cases live?  Yeah, not good enough.


This.  Oh so much this.  So rather than subjecting millions to misery to make a buck, they will be allowed to keep their BILLIONS and cast some loose change to the millions of people whose lives they have destroyed.  If the Sacklers walk out of this with ONE DOLLAR of profit, justice has been prevented.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EL EM: If they don't end up living under an overpass, they're getting away lightly.


Yup
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they write a personal check, memo line 'oopsie! :)'
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Sackler family still gets to live out their lives as idle rich?   While their victims don't get to idle, be rich, or in many cases live?  Yeah, not good enough.


They should be ground into dust like so many of their victims.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Can't wait to hear what Rush has to say about...oh...yea...nevermind.


He's too busy celebrating his first month of sobriety to weigh in on this.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some reparations are better than none.  I doubt the family's personal assets will even feel a tremor though.
 
culebra
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those farking ghouls belong under the jailhouse.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You guys are missing the point. Read closer...they are now restructuring/rebranding the company to now FIGHT the opioid crisis.
Profit!!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Settlements are bullshiat aimed at placating reports. The actual amount paid back is generally pennies on the dollar. It is rare for the press to follow the amount paid back.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: [cdn.sanity.io image 659x412]

Good to see they are right on top of this problem without letting it get out of hand ✋


Interesting graphic but how many more people turned to street opioids after the prescriptions ran out?
 
