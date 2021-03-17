 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   Japan spending £1million a year on empty prime minister's mansion because of ghosts, or something   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Strange, Prime minister, Westminster system, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, successive prime ministers of Japan, Cabinet, Mr Abe, official residence, ghost stories  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They must have discovered the Ringu girl living there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait so despite the fact that belief in ghosts persist all those people are just wrong it's all scientifically able to be explained away?

What about The Entity?
Was that ever explained
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the prime minister made him empty?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghosts need someplace to live....um nevermind.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prob haven't found all the foreign bugs in the place.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoshihiko Noda, who served as prime minister from 2011 to 2012 and was the last person to live in the residence, raised the issue in parliament last month[...]
"Even though it sits empty, the annual maintenance and upkeep comes to Y160 million. I cannot understand why you do not move in."

$50 says that the thing that lives in the Sori Kotei hollowed out Yoshihiko Noda and is wearing him like a suit.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asians are a superstitious people, even when another religions co-opt their indigenous culture. The last time I visited my parents, this is how my mom redecorated my old bedroom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


You try try sleeping while that shiat's hovering.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Asians are a superstitious people, even when another religions co-opt their indigenous culture. The last time I visited my parents, this is how my mom redecorated my old bedroom.

[Fark user image image 320x240][Fark user image image 320x240][Fark user image image 320x240]

You try try sleeping while that shiat's hovering.


Good luck haunting! I'm behind 7 Jesus's!
 
burnitdwn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait so despite the fact that belief in ghosts persist all those people are just wrong it's all scientifically able to be explained away?

What about The Entity?
Was that ever explained


Ghosts are imaginary.

People are dumb and assume ghost before doing any sort of problem solving or investigation.

Lots of people believe made up garbage.

Ignorance is the human condition.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the piano eat someone again?
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait so despite the fact that belief in ghosts persist all those people are just wrong it's all scientifically able to be explained away?

What about The Entity?
Was that ever explained


Give the number of people who have come and gone over hundreds of thousands of years, shouldn't there be ghosts everywhere? Auschwitz should be spook central for all of Europe
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

burnitdwn: waxbeans: Wait so despite the fact that belief in ghosts persist all those people are just wrong it's all scientifically able to be explained away?

What about The Entity?
Was that ever explained

Ghosts are imaginary.

People are dumb and assume ghost before doing any sort of problem solving or investigation.

Lots of people believe made up garbage.

Ignorance is the human condition.


Doris Bither, too?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Give the number of people who have come and gone over hundreds of thousands of years, shouldn't there be ghosts everywhere? Auschwitz should be spook central for all of Europe


JFC you just got me sent to hell because for some bizarre reason that made me farking laugh thanks a farking lot man
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Ghosts Stuck Around After Jump Scares
Youtube ieHtqG4LsJY
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: [Fark user image image 425x432]


I would legitimately pay to see this.
But it has to have Anne Hathaway and Mr Big.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Asians are a superstitious people, even when another religions co-opt their indigenous culture. The last time I visited my parents, this is how my mom redecorated my old bedroom.

You try try sleeping while that shiat's hovering.


Context, good Farker, context. Just imagine this;

Fark user imageView Full Size



Nap time will follow in due course.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1 million wasted by the Japanese government? That's like Tuesday between 1:30 and 1:31 for the US government.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: waxbeans: Wait so despite the fact that belief in ghosts persist all those people are just wrong it's all scientifically able to be explained away?

What about The Entity?
Was that ever explained

Give the number of people who have come and gone over hundreds of thousands of years, shouldn't there be ghosts everywhere? Auschwitz should be spook central for all of Europe


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pretty sure they use ¥ in Japan not £ stubby.
 
