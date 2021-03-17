 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   If you're pulled over by state troopers in MA, you might get more than a ticket   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
37
    More: Asinine, Vaccine, Vaccination, Massachusetts State Police employees, COVID-19 vaccine, department members, members of the MSP, state police clinics, vaccine hesitancy  
•       •       •

1850 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are government employees. Require it or fire them.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Littering and...

Littering and...

Littering and... gettin' the COVID!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: They are government employees. Require it or fire them.


This
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massholes.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wait, I think I've seen this one. Bow-chicka-bow-boaw. *reads article* Nevermind.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry officer, before you can arrest me I'm going to need to see your vaccine passport."
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Walker: They are government employees. Require it or fire them.

This


That.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take away the OT.  They'll move then.
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be fired on the spot. If they're not understanding of science and instead believe in conspiracy nonsense then they aren't fit to be in law enforcement.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But their SPAM union tells us that Troopers are our best protection!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A bunch are outright refusing the vaccine while the rest of them want to be first in line.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Being a transplant in Austin, TX these days, it's good to see me home state being stupid as well.

America: mind-numbingly dumb from sea (to gulf coast) to shining sea.

/At least in the first 35 years of life I lived in a place that could keep they electricity and water on when the temps went below freezing.
//Ah, Boston, how I miss avoiding eye contact with you!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At this rate, how many people have been vaccinated? Wouldn't any pressing issues have already come up by now or are they just never going to get it because they're waiting for any long term effects?
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Offers of unlimited construction road duty (overtime), tends to make them like you.
Generally speaking MA state troopers are very well compensated, and have had their share of scandals involving false overtime claims and quotas for traffic tickets.  In the false overtime cases there were serious consequences.
TFA clearly says that the number who declined likely did so because they already received the vaccine at another site.  They don't have the numbers on employees who flat out refused the vaccine.  This isn't Texas folks.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: They are government employees. Require it or fire them.


They're cops; they're above the law.

Me? I'm down by law.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: They are government employees. Require it or fire them.


They likely can't legally since it's only authorized under emergency use criteria.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why doesn't the Plagiarist in Chief just tell them vaccine or vacate?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So those troopers will be wearing a mask at work for like, forever?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"That members did not get a vaccine at the MSP clinics does not mean they refused a vaccine, it means they did not get a vaccine during the MSP clinics," MSP Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio told ABC News.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A little state like Massholio has 800 troopers?  EIGHT HUNDRED?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Early on during the pandemic the governor ordered state police to keep up the ticketing. Some towns gave up speed traps due to health concerns.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

id10ts: A little state like Massholio has 800 troopers?  EIGHT HUNDRED?


they used to have a whole lot of segmentation in the state ranks - Capitol Police, MDC, Staties, etc. etc.

a bunch merged in 1992 to one division called the State Police:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​defunct_law_enforcement_agencies_of_Ma​ssachusetts
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd bet a number of them got their vaccine through the VA.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: "That members did not get a vaccine at the MSP clinics does not mean they refused a vaccine, it means they did not get a vaccine during the MSP clinics," MSP Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio told ABC News.


Also bears repeating.

/My employer is also giving out vaccines, but I had already started getting one from Walgreens.
 
powhound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: They are government employees. Require it or fire them.


Teachers are government employees and in Utah sadly it is not mandated.

I'm curious about other states.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

id10ts: A little state like Massholio has 800 troopers?  EIGHT HUNDRED?


Small landmass, but with a population bigger than Utah and Iowa combined . . .

And it takes a lot of police to manage an overtime scheme and bungle evidence handling the right way!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
acsh.orgView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: "That members did not get a vaccine at the MSP clinics does not mean they refused a vaccine, it means they did not get a vaccine during the MSP clinics," MSP Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio told ABC News.


Yeah, I feel like the headline is making the worst of it: 30% didn't get the vaccine from the police clinics.   OK, I'm guessing a fairly significant percentage of that 30% got it someplace else.  We can't know for sure because of the police union (thanks for farking us fellas) but I'd guess from my armchair 1/3 to 1/2 of that 30% is vaccinated.  That isn't ideal, but it isn't terrifying.

The prison staff on the other hand, that scares me: 50% didn't take the vaccine?!?  Even if half of them got the vaccine elsewhere (and that number is so high I'd need a reason to believe that) that's still 25% unvaccinated. And they operate in closed quarters with large numbers of people.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aar1012: At this rate, how many people have been vaccinated? Wouldn't any pressing issues have already come up by now or are they just never going to get it because they're waiting for any long term effects?


I would assume they think it's a government plot to inject mind control into the public.  Or whatever the conservatives thought-swamp has come up with.  These are the kind people who thought that fluoride in the water was a commie plot.

Maybe only hiring dumbasses to be cops was a bad idea?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fireproof: CarnySaur: "That members did not get a vaccine at the MSP clinics does not mean they refused a vaccine, it means they did not get a vaccine during the MSP clinics," MSP Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio told ABC News.

Also bears repeating.

/My employer is also giving out vaccines, but I had already started getting one from Walgreens.


Which bring up a thought I had yesterday. I got my first shot (Moderna) yesterday morning and they gave me the card I need to bring back in April for shot #2.  So when i get that I'll have "a card" - proof I am vaccinated.

The thought I has was - how long until the market explodes for counterfeit vaccination cards?  The design is insanely easy to replicate, card stock is not a concern, and why have I not started working on marketing these yet?

/  j/k about the last part
// mostly
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

id10ts: A little state like Massholio has 800 troopers?  EIGHT HUNDRED?


It's a pretty populated state for the size, with a lot of shiatty drivers, that's a lot of tickets to write; plus there is a lot of trash towns and cities with a lot of drug bs just like the rest of the northeast (just a higher % white trash crime). Article said 30% didn't so they like 2500. Also see NJ, CT, NY. Greatest concentration of wealth in the country. Greatest concentration of shiatty people per square mile.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cops are often called idiots around here. They're not helping their cause.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

id10ts: A little state like Massholio has 800 troopers?  EIGHT HUNDRED?


We only have eight hundred? Seriously, law enforcement is a major industry here. I'm amazed when I go to other states and don't see a cop every 15 minutes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: id10ts: A little state like Massholio has 800 troopers?  EIGHT HUNDRED?

We only have eight hundred? Seriously, law enforcement is a major industry here. I'm amazed when I go to other states and don't see a cop every 15 minutes.


According to the googles, New Jersey has over 2,500
/population density, etc, etc
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: id10ts: A little state like Massholio has 800 troopers?  EIGHT HUNDRED?

We only have eight hundred? Seriously, law enforcement is a major industry here. I'm amazed when I go to other states and don't see a cop every 15 minutes.


No, they have over 2,000.  It's in the article.

/I know
//no one does that
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: They are government employees. Require it or fire them.


Or put them to work sorting files in the basement.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.