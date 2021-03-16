 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   Check your bank accounts after 9:00am today   (forbes.com) divider line
68
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wont be any different.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It went through at midnight.  By 12:05am it was already all dumped into medical bills.

Yay.  *sigh*
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TD Bank did mine at 5am
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
💳🏃
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it will be 10 when mine posts (it's already pending).
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... It'll be mailed via debit card in a few weeks?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA: if you don't know how to check your accounts, I can help. Send me your account number, routing number and bank name and address.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction: Big Banks delayed payment of the stimulus funds to their customers until 9am today in order to squeeze as many dollars out of it as possible.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: It wont be any different.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got mine on friday.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: Correction: Big Banks delayed payment of the stimulus funds to their customers until 9am today in order to squeeze as many dollars out of it as possible.


Yup. Got mine last Friday. Credit union.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: Correction: Big Banks delayed payment of the stimulus funds to their customers until 9am today in order to squeeze as many dollars out of it as possible.


Weird, my credit union "delayed" it as well. When i checked on Sunday after the last Fark thread claiming this, I checked the IRS website which stated the funds would be posted 17 March. So citation please.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mungo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...if you are American
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ours showed up last week.  Credit unions rock.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was there right at midnight
 
BadCosmonaut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine posted yesterday. Credit Unions are the best.

Thanks Obama.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  Got the first two stimulations, but the IRS page has no info about my third one.  To be fair, it had no info about the first, then the check suddenly showed up.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you DO get your Stimmy, please don't blow it on stupid sh*t like 1400 tacos. It just gives fuel to republicans who say that giving stimulus checks is a waste of money and they should never get anything nice.

frinkiac.comView Full Size


https://www.politico.com/story/2017/1​2​/03/grassley-tax-booze-women-movies-27​7764
 
frogmyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, will my return finally hit then, too? Taking way too farking long...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe Simpson Entitlement
Youtube qnBEYNsSlEE
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a reverb g2 with mine. Gonna spend the rest on cheeb.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine posted yesterday, thus proving that SunTrust is the greatest bank ever.  I'm so smart.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already spent it.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: When you DO get your Stimmy, please don't blow it on stupid sh*t like 1400 tacos. It just gives fuel to republicans who say that giving stimulus checks is a waste of money and they should never get anything nice.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]

https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12​/03/grassley-tax-booze-women-movies-27​7764


There's a reason Grassley is on his way out, but isn't the purpose of a "Stimulus" check to, you know, Stimulate the economy through people spending money on stupid things such as 1400 tacos?

It doesn't do the economy much good if people either save it, pay down debt or invest it in bit coin.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real flex is in not getting it. Baby, I was tested, and found to be... A man of means.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: When you DO get your Stimmy, please don't blow it on stupid sh*t like 1400 tacos.


I have a plan.

thevelvetcafe.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skunked again!
Fark user image
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our CU posted it the day after he signed it. Big banks can go suck a lemon, thieving bastards.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We qualify for the stimulus, but our payment information isn't yet available on the Get My Payment site. 🙄 "Payment Status Not Available," it says.

I'm sure we'll get it eventually, it's just annoying to see that "everyone" else is already getting theirs today/last weekend/whatever.

/waiting is the hardest part
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Correction: Big Banks delayed payment of the stimulus funds to their customers until 9am today in order to squeeze as many dollars out of it as possible.


Not just big banks.

I use a credit union.  Hit my account today sometime before 6:00 am.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: It wont be any different.


What does this even mean in this context?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Watch the price of TSLA, GME, and Bitcoin today as the smartest people on the internet "invest" their stimulus.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I file online quarterly and haven't gotten a direct deposit yet.
Last 2 have been actual checks.
I don't get it.

Yesterday I got some IRS letter saying I will receive a $600 card.

I am so confused.

I will just wait and see what happens.

Tried that webpage to check your stimie and got error codes multiple times.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stimmy, stimmy, stimmy some cash after midnight
Won't somebody help me chase the shadows away
Stimmy, stimmy, stimmy some cash after midnight
Take me through the darkness to the break of the day
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: It went through at midnight.  By 12:05am it was already all dumped into medical bills.

Yay.  *sigh*


Sucks, but on the upside, that's $1400 of different money that can now go to other bills.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Finally, I can buy this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope so.  I have credit union, and I'm still not seeing anything pending.  It says on the IRS website I'm eligible, so hopefully it will hit soon
 
wild9
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: DarwiOdrade: Correction: Big Banks delayed payment of the stimulus funds to their customers until 9am today in order to squeeze as many dollars out of it as possible.

Yup. Got mine last Friday. Credit union.


Same thing here. Lol went right to the credit card haha
 
ibanez122
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Huh.  Got the first two stimulations, but the IRS page has no info about my third one.  To be fair, it had no info about the first, then the check suddenly showed up.


Same here with this one.  No info available.  Had info on the previous 2 so who knows . We need the guidelines for this one even when they revised it. Have to wait and see
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
w00t. Got money.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freddyV: I file online quarterly and haven't gotten a direct deposit yet.
Last 2 have been actual checks.
I don't get it.

Yesterday I got some IRS letter saying I will receive a $600 card.

I am so confused.

I will just wait and see what happens.

Tried that webpage to check your stimie and got error codes multiple times.


If you had a tax refund direct deposited then your stimulus will be direct deposited to the same account.

If you didn't have a tax refund direct deposited you won't get direct deposit of your stimulus.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Expecting a snail mail check, IRS lost my routing info in the second round.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So where was all of is this money when other programs needed it?

Imagine if this money was previously invested in education...imagine the lives and money that could have been saved if he didn't have (or had minimal) plague rats.

All in the belief that less educated people are easier to control.
Which is true...but the caveat is that they could be controlled by anyone, then, not just you.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: freddyV: I file online quarterly and haven't gotten a direct deposit yet.
Last 2 have been actual checks.
I don't get it.

Yesterday I got some IRS letter saying I will receive a $600 card.

I am so confused.

I will just wait and see what happens.

Tried that webpage to check your stimie and got error codes multiple times.

If you had a tax refund direct deposited then your stimulus will be direct deposited to the same account.

If you didn't have a tax refund direct deposited you won't get direct deposit of your stimulus.


Not me.
When I file quarterly, I always overpay so I get a refund.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bambi121899: We qualify for the stimulus, but our payment information isn't yet available on the Get My Payment site. 🙄 "Payment Status Not Available," it says.

I'm sure we'll get it eventually, it's just annoying to see that "everyone" else is already getting theirs today/last weekend/whatever.

/waiting is the hardest part


It's been that way since the first stimmy last year.

I think you have more of a chance of finding content at Zombo.com than that IRS portal.
 
