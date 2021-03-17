 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Starting today, monkeys and rabbits in Virginia will look a lot less sexy   (klkntv.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Testing cosmetics on animals, U.S. state, United States, Rep. Don Beyer, Animal testing, Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam, cosmetic animal testing  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, wasn't it a rabbit who first taught all of us the power of cosmetics?  ...and drag?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But how will they ever achieve that radiant lift and volume without it?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says you, subby.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some monkeys (looking at you, Dissemination Monkey) are better au naturel.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I still put lipstick on a pig?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the state going to offer better mental health counseling so they won't have such poor body dysmorphia that seek plastic surgery?

/didn't read article
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Some monkeys (looking at you, Dissemination Monkey) are better au naturel.


More like Insemination Monkey.

Amirite?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense. Monkeys and rabbits will always look sexy.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: But, wasn't it a rabbit who first taught all of us the power of cosmetics?  ...and drag?
[Fark user image 800x591]


I would just love duck dinner.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. No rabbits or monkeys. I can live with that. Can we keep putting makeup on our dogs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: But, wasn't it a rabbit who first taught all of us the power of cosmetics?  ...and drag?
[Fark user image 800x591]

I would just love duck dinner.


You eat them your way, I'll eat them mine.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: Nonsense. Monkeys and rabbits will always look sexy.


Fark is not your personal Furry erotica site.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next headline: Women Disfigured by Untested Cosmetic Products
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good! When it comes to monkey love, and I've been saying this for years, we should place a far greater value on things like shrieking prowess, feces throwing skills, and shared values.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Can I still put lipstick on a pig?


And how will we know if our cats' buttholes are touching the countertop when they sit down?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jessica Rabbit............heartbroken
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: jimjays: Nonsense. Monkeys and rabbits will always look sexy.

Fark is not your personal Furry erotica site.

[Fark user image image 356x599]
[Fark user image image 236x236]


E621 is usually better.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let people volunteer.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My question is.  Do we just stop testing chemicals at all before we put them on humans?  What if there is an adverse reaction to some new chemical and people die to lack of testing?

The only other option is not create any new products, which we all know will not happen.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This needs to be a federal law. You just know Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, among others, are going to invite all the newly displaced businesses to relocate.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Quinzy: The only other option is not create any new products, which we all know will not happen.


Honest question: why not? Are the cosmetics we currently have not good enough? Is this a space that really needs further innovation?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trunk Monkey in VA never had any issues:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
F*ck animal testing of all kinds.  We are so god damn barbaric.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Quinzy: My question is.  Do we just stop testing chemicals at all before we put them on humans?  What if there is an adverse reaction to some new chemical and people die to lack of testing?

The only other option is not create any new products, which we all know will not happen.


All the products that say "not tested on animals" only get to say that because all of the ingredients were already tested on animals and deemed safe.
 
